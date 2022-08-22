ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Howard Park to host the Motown Machine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Howard Park will host The Motown Machine on Thursday. Starting at 7 p.m. guest can enjoy live music and food from Tattoo Taco Truck. Guests are also recommended to bring your own lawn chairs and snacks. You can visit The Motown Machine's Facebook page for more...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two Michiana buildings make Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered List

Indiana Landmarks released its annual "10 Most Endangered List," a list of historic structures on the brink of extinction. Two buildings in the list are housed in Michiana: The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend and Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka. Each historic structure on the list faces a combination...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Michigan Works! hosting Main Street hiring event September 15

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Michigan Works! is hosting a hiring event on September 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Michigan Works! Training Center. This is the organization's third major hiring event of the summer. Community members interested in participating are encouraged to pre-register for the event. Participants...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Residents are angry as garbage pickups are neglected in Knox

KNOX, Ind. -- A shortage in waste collectors in Knox is causing garbage disposal companies to shut down certain pickup routes. A driver shortage in companies like Republic Services has caused numerous routes to shut down leaving residents to deal with rotting and atrocious garbage. "Republic's just not picking our...
KNOX, IN
abc57.com

South Bend named 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend was named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer on Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. The recognition was given based on the city's leadership in digital equity. South Bend met all six requirements of being a Trailblazer. The city needed to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Police are investigating after two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch received a call about two unresponsive juveniles by the river. Nurses in the area rendered first aid, as did medics. Narcan was administered and both teens were transported...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Community Schools launches interactive Open WiFi map

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools and the nonprofit enFocus partnered to create an Open WiFi map to help students access free internet connection outside of the classroom. The map is comprised of over 100 locations around the community with free WiFi as well as each location's operating hours. Locations...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for August 23 - 30

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Motorcyclist and passenger seriously injured in crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- A motorcyclist and their passenger were seriously injured in a crash on CR 6 Tuesday evening, according to Elkhart Police. At 6:16 p.m., police responded to a call about a crash in the 23000 block of CR 6. The initial investigation found a motorcycle was traveling eastbound...
ELKHART, IN

