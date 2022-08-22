Read full article on original website
Howard Park to host the Motown Machine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Howard Park will host The Motown Machine on Thursday. Starting at 7 p.m. guest can enjoy live music and food from Tattoo Taco Truck. Guests are also recommended to bring your own lawn chairs and snacks. You can visit The Motown Machine's Facebook page for more...
Two Michiana buildings make Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered List
Indiana Landmarks released its annual "10 Most Endangered List," a list of historic structures on the brink of extinction. Two buildings in the list are housed in Michiana: The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend and Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka. Each historic structure on the list faces a combination...
Oaklawn's 2022 Rockin' Out for Recovery event scheduled for September 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Oaklawn will host its second annual Rockin' Out for Recovery event on September 22 at Four Winds Field. The event, running from 5:30 to 9 p.m., is a sober, family-friendly celebration of addiction recovery. Food, yard games, and live music will be available to guests at...
Paul Steury selected as the democratic pick for Indiana's second congressional district.
LAKEVILLE, Ind. -- Indiana's 2nd district election is set as the democratic party picked its candidate. On Tuesday evening in Lakeville, Paul Steury was nominated to represent the democratic party in the special election for Indiana's second congressional district. Steury will faceoff against Rudy Yakym the republican's nominee, and William...
Michigan Works! hosting Main Street hiring event September 15
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Michigan Works! is hosting a hiring event on September 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Michigan Works! Training Center. This is the organization's third major hiring event of the summer. Community members interested in participating are encouraged to pre-register for the event. Participants...
Notre Dame football inching closer to the season opener and preparing for more production on offense
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Freeman era will begin against the Ohio State Buckeyes as the Irish prepare for a season that could go through growing pains on offense. As the Irish travel into Buckeye territory, the offense has served as the number one concern for the blue and gold.
Residents are angry as garbage pickups are neglected in Knox
KNOX, Ind. -- A shortage in waste collectors in Knox is causing garbage disposal companies to shut down certain pickup routes. A driver shortage in companies like Republic Services has caused numerous routes to shut down leaving residents to deal with rotting and atrocious garbage. "Republic's just not picking our...
South Bend Police Corporal Paul Deguch died in the line of duty 25 years ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- 25 years ago South Bend Police Department Corporal Paul Deguch was killed in the line of duty. On August 24,1997, Deguch was fatally shot while searching a suspect for weapons. The 16-year-old suspect is serving life in prison after being arrested and convicted of murder. Corporal...
South Bend International Airport struggles to fly high as the nationwide worker shortage continues
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend airlines continue to cut flights as they struggle to hire enough staff. South Bend flights are reportedly down 25 percent compared to last year but pale in comparison to the number of cancelations some larger airport hubs are enduring. "The challenges that travelers are...
Elkhart man charged in death of South Bend man on South Michigan Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart man was charged with murder for his role in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Antonio White, 23, was charged with murder and a firearm enhancement on July 19. The sentencing range for murder is...
South Bend named 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend was named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer on Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. The recognition was given based on the city's leadership in digital equity. South Bend met all six requirements of being a Trailblazer. The city needed to...
Former NDWBB player looking to build mixed-use development with affordable housing
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- A former Notre Dame Women’s Basketball player is looking to help build up downtown with a mixed-use development that would include a retail space and dozens of apartments for low income households. On Monday night, the city approved a tax abatement for the mixed-use development...
Two teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Police are investigating after two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch received a call about two unresponsive juveniles by the river. Nurses in the area rendered first aid, as did medics. Narcan was administered and both teens were transported...
Elkhart Community Schools launches interactive Open WiFi map
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools and the nonprofit enFocus partnered to create an Open WiFi map to help students access free internet connection outside of the classroom. The map is comprised of over 100 locations around the community with free WiFi as well as each location's operating hours. Locations...
Interurban Trolley offering free rides to students for 2022-2023 school year
ELKHART, Ind. - The Interurban Trolley is offering free rides to K-12 students on its fixed routes this school year. The program, an extension of the Free K-12 Summer Travel Program, lets students rid for free from now until at least August 31, 2023. To get a free ride on...
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for August 23 - 30
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
Motorcyclist and passenger seriously injured in crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- A motorcyclist and their passenger were seriously injured in a crash on CR 6 Tuesday evening, according to Elkhart Police. At 6:16 p.m., police responded to a call about a crash in the 23000 block of CR 6. The initial investigation found a motorcycle was traveling eastbound...
New Benton Harbor housing development to be named after former mayor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A new multi-family housing development in Benton Harbor will be named after a former mayor. The 80-unit housing development, located on Riverview Drive, will be named the Emma Jean Hull Flats. Former Mayor Hull was Benton Harbor's first female mayor and is known for how she...
Early in-person voting opportunity for members of Starke County
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. -- The Starke County Election Board has officially set early voting hours ahead of the November midterm election. In person voting will now be at the Starke County Courthouse from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. New hours begin on October 12 and last...
