James Webb Telescope releases spectacular images of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot and ghostly glowing auroras
Here's Jupiter as you've never seen it before: images taken by NASA and ESA's James Webb Telescope show the giant planet's many surface features in unprecedented detail. The images were taken...
Bits of old spaceships will continue to fall out of the sky, but that’s the least of our problems, warn astronomers
The danger of getting injured by a falling satellite is incredibly low, but the amount of debris in orbit around the Earth is a growing issue. A strange, black artefact appeared in a paddock nestled in Australia's Snowy Mountains back in July. It's a place used to raging bushfires, so you could mistake it for a tree turned to cinder. Yet it came from outer space. Some reports suggest it is a stray piece of a SpaceX Dragon capsule that broke up in the Earth's atmosphere upon re-entry. Some of it stands upright after spiking into the Australian soil like a javelin. Clearly you wouldn't want to have been standing there at the time.
Turned out nice again: Amazing weather photography celebrated
The latest photos to make the shortlist for the Royal Meteorological Society's Weather Photographer of the Year has been announced. This year the highlights include dramatic storms, frozen and frosty vistas, spectacular sunsets and curious weather phenomena.
