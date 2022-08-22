The danger of getting injured by a falling satellite is incredibly low, but the amount of debris in orbit around the Earth is a growing issue. A strange, black artefact appeared in a paddock nestled in Australia's Snowy Mountains back in July. It's a place used to raging bushfires, so you could mistake it for a tree turned to cinder. Yet it came from outer space. Some reports suggest it is a stray piece of a SpaceX Dragon capsule that broke up in the Earth's atmosphere upon re-entry. Some of it stands upright after spiking into the Australian soil like a javelin. Clearly you wouldn't want to have been standing there at the time.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO