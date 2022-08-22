ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Is your expired COVID-19 test kit still good? Here’s how to check

By Nexstar Media Wire, Steve Sbraccia
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afcdk_0hQ4x9XW00

RALEIGH, N.C. ( WNCN ) — With COVID-19 still affecting large segments of the population, knowing if you are infected with the virus remains critical, and many still rely on home test kits.

Many of the test kits sent out for free by the government early on had expiration dates of about six months after they were delivered.

However, those expiration dates may not be an indication that you need to throw the kit away. Depending on the brand, your test kit may still be good to use after its expiration date.

While the FDA certifies that home test kits are good for between four to six months, makers have been doing their own research, and new data indicates some brands will be accurate for longer than originally believed.

CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19

If the test kit maker can prove to the FDA the shelf life is good beyond the original expiration date, the agency can authorize an extended shelf life.

You can determine if your test kit is still effective beyond the original expiration date by checking the FDA’s list of tests with longer shelf lives. The FDA also includes how long the tests have been extended.

So far, it’s approved 22 brands. If your test kit is not on the list, you should adhere to the expiration date on the test’s packaging.

The FDA warns using an expired kit can create problems because most likely its components have degraded and you won’t get accurate results.

Three rounds of free COVID tests have been made available to Americans. If you haven’t already, you can request your tests at COVIDtests.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Motorcyclist pronounced dead after I-90 accident

(Erie, PA) – One person is dead following an accident along a busy highway. The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the one-mile marker on I-90, which is close to the Ohio border. According to State Police, the accident happened in the westbound lane. According to reports from the scene, the driver was […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local garbage company closes, leaving thousands of customers impacted

A local garbage collection company is calling it quits, leaving customers scrambling for a replacement. On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are now closed. Here is more from Union City, one of those municipalities impacted by this decision. Raccoon Refuse has been the subject of repeated complaints from customers in Erie and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Expiration Date#Linus Covid#General Health#Raleigh
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
MAINE STATE
shefinds

Costco Is Discontinuing These 2 Popular Drinks—Say It Ain't So!

Two kinds of shakes are being pulled from Costco‘s shelves because it could potentially be contaminated with harmful microorganisms. Yikes!. According to a recent press release by the food and beverage company Lyons Magnus LLC, it is “voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.” The company announcement, which was also posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) warned, “While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.”
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
PET SERVICES
BGR.com

FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
HAWAII STATE
foodsafetynews.com

New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list

Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Grocery Shortages 2022: Products That May Be Hard to Find

If you're having a hard time finding products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons at the grocery store, you're not alone. The shortages are due to a complicated set of problems -- from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. And it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Salad recall: Find out if your salad kits need to be thrown away

Salad kits see frequent recalls, and contamination with dangerous bacteria is often the reason why. But the Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits recall is different. The product doesn’t contain any microorganisms that could cause illnesses. Instead, it comes with a dressing packet that contains milk and egg without declaring the two ingredients.
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

The Frozen Pizza Recall From Earlier This Summer Just Got Worse

Even more frozen pizzas are being pulled from store shelves. Amid a list of similar recalls spanning across multiple brands, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods on Aug. 14 voluntarily recalled more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product. The products were recalled after it was determined they may contain metal, posing a health risk to consumers.
FOOD SAFETY
YourErie

State Police identify victim of fatal weekend accident on I-90

Pennsylvania State Police have identified the man who was killed in a weekend accident along a busy highway. According to PSP, the driver was identified as 63-year-old Frank Mitulski. Mitulski was pronounced dead at the scene. That accident took place just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday near the one mile marker of I-90 near the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Late night shooting leaves one victim hospitalized

A late night shooting left one person injured. According to Erie Police, the incident took place around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning near East Lake Road and Dunn Boulevard. One victim was injured and was taken to UPMC Hamot. The victim’s condition is currently unknown at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy