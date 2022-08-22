Two Sunday evening shootings in New Orleans, five minutes apart

New Orleans Police are investigating a pair of Sunday shootings.

They happened five minutes and about two miles apart. The first was on the edge of the French Quarter.

"The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting that occurred around 5:40 p.m at the intersection of N. Rampart and Bienville St.," Public Information Officer Breanna Bringier said in an email. "A male sustained a gunshot wound to his body."

The victim was transported to the hospital.

A few minutes later, the call came in of gunfire in Central City.

"The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting that occurred around 5:45 p.m in the 2600 block of Phillip St.," according to Bringier.

A male victim there sustained a gunshot wound to his body.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS to be treated for his injuries."

No further information was immediately available.