ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Patrick Cantlay wins second straight BMW Championship

By Associated Press
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNNzw_0hQ4wn6M00

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay won another thriller Sunday in the BMW Championship, getting a great bounce on the 17th hole that set up a short birdie and led to a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings.

Cantlay became the first player to win the BMW Championship back-to-back since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. This was on a different course and he didn’t have to go six playoff holes. He also doesn’t have the FedEx Cup lead going to the finale next week at East Lake.

All that mattered was winning at Wilmington Country Club, but he needed a little help.

He was tied for the lead on the 420-yard 17th hole when he decided to hit driver, and he feared it would get hung up in a series of bunkers down the right side. But the ball landed short of the last under, took a big hop over the sand, and tumbled through the first cut and into the fairway just 64 yards from the hole.

Cantlay hit a spinner that skipped and stopped 5 feet from the flag, holed the birdie putt for the lead and then found the green on No. 18 from a fairway bunker.

A year ago, he made one clutch putt after another about an hour down the road at Caves Valley and beat Bryson DeChambeau. That gave him the top seed at the Tour Championship, which comes with a two-shot margin before the tournament starts, and Cantlay won the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize with a one-shot win over Jon Rahm.

This time, he goes into the FedEx Cup finale as the No. 2 seed, meaning he will start next week two shots behind Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler put on a late charge with three birdies in a four holes and was one shot behind. But he missed a 4-foot par putt on the final hole for a 70.

U.S. GOLF ASSOCIATION

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett won the U.S. Amateur, building a 5-up lead over Ben Carr and holding on for a 1-up victory at Ridgewood Country Club.

Bennett is No. 3 in the world amateur ranking and had to get past three straight players ranked in the top 10 to reach the championship match.

Bennett was 3 up after the first 18 holes and won two more holes early in the afternoon to seize control. Carr kept chipping away and pulled within one hole with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th.

Needing to win the 18th to extend the match, Carr missed the fairway to the right and came up short. He chipped to 8 feet. Bennett was on the green and had two putts from 12 feet to win. He lagged it to within inches for the win.

Bennett is exempt into the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open next year.

KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Will Gordon won Albertsons Boise Open to wrap up a PGA Tour card in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals opener, beating MJ Daffue and Philip Knowles with a par on the first hole of a playoff.

Gordon closed with an 8-under 63 to match Daffue (65) and Knowles (70) at 21-under 263 at Hillcrest Country Club. Daffue and Knowles had double bogeys in the playoff.

Knowles also wrapped a PGA Tour card. Daffue already secured a PGA Tour card through the regular-season points list.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Padraig Harrington won the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the year.

Harrington closed with a 5-under 67 at En-Joie Golf Club for a three-stroke victory over Mike Weir and Thongchai Jaidee.

A stroke behind Weir entering the day, Harrington birdied Nos. 2, 3, 9, 11 and 12 in a bogey-free round to finish at 16-under 200.

The 50-year-old Irishman won the U.S. Senior Open in late June at Saucon Valley. He also has four runner-up finishes and a tie for third in 11 starts this year.

Weir shot a 71, and Thongchai had a 66.

EUROPEAN TOUR

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Maximilian Kieffer closed with a 6-under 66 to win the rain-hit Czech Masters for his first European tour title.

Kieffer finished one shot ahead of overnight leader Gavin Green at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague with a 16-under 200 total.

Play had been suspended for the day on Saturday after the course was flooded following heavy rain shortly after the third round started. The round resumed on Sunday with the tournament decided over 54 holes.

The first trophy for the 32-year-old Kieffer came after four runner-up finishes on the tour. He also became the first German to win a regular European tour event since Marcel Siem captured the 2014 BMW Masters in Shanghai.

OTHER TOURS

Parker Coody ran away with the Manitoba Open for his first PGA Tour Canada, closing with a 5-under 67 for an eight-stroke victory. Coody, the grandson of 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody, finished at 27-under 261 at Southwood Golf and Country Club. Coody teamed with twin brother Pierceson to help Texas win the NCAA team title in June. Pierceson also won the Korn Ferry Tour’s event in Maine in June. … Taehoon Ok closed with a 3-under 68 for a one-shot victory Bio Kim in the International Series-Korea on the Asian Tour. … Hiroshi Iwata had a 5-under 67 for a one-shot victory over Tomoharu Otsuki in the Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup. It was his fourth career win on the Japan Golf Tour. … Emilio Cuartero Blanco made eagle on the 16th hole and closed with a birdie for a 5-under 67 to rally for a one-shot victory over Jeremy Freiburghaus in the Dormy Open in Sweden on the Challenge Tour. … Phillip Price of Wales won the Irish Legends by closing with an even-par 71 for a one-shot win over Jarmo Sandelin of Sweden on the Legends Tour in Europe. … Albert Venter had an even-par 71 and sailed to a six-shot victory in the SunBet Challenge on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. … Chisato Iwai closed with a 2-under 70 and won the CAT Ladies on the Japan LPGA by one shot over Miyuu Yamashita. … Jin Seon Han had a 68 and won the High1 Resort Ladies Open by two shots on the Korea LPGA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Zalatoris out of race for FedEx Cup; won’t play in President’s Cup

ATLANTA — Fresh off his first PGA Tour victory, Will Zalatoris is out of the Tour Championship and the Presidents Cup because of two herniated disks. Zalatoris was the No. 3 seed going into the FedEx Cup finale and the chase for the $18 million prize, meaning he would have started three shots out of […]
GOLF
WREG

More than $160K in drugs found at Whitehaven home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police made a drug bust worth more than $160,000 in Whitehaven earlier this month. Anthony Shaw, Jalen Sanders, and Danielle Robinson have all been charged with drug possession. Shaw and Sanders also face gun charges. Officers located the three at a home on the 1300 block of Eason Avenue in Whitehaven […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect steals Camaro, records himself: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two men who they say stole a Camaro at a Nutbush gas station last month. Police said on July 29, the victim was pumping gas in his white Camaro in the 3800 block of Macon Road when two men approached him. One of the men was armed with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
ClutchPoints

Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn

NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
WREG

Bystander falls victim to bullet from nearby argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tashaivia Justice Fuller is behind bars after police said an argument spiraled out of control and ended with a bystander being shot in the back. Detectives said the attack happened outside the Economy Hotel in Parkway Village. This is the same hotel where a man was arrested a few days ago for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother’s Day turns tragic after gospel rapper killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hours before a Mother’s Day celebration, Vicki Spearman received the news that no mother wants to receive. Her daughter, Keva Partee, was shot and killed on May 8 just after 2 a.m. Memphis police said they got a call about a crash on Union Avenue near Cleveland in Midtown. They found Partee […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Championship#Tour Championship#Fedex Cup#Lpga#Wilmington Country Club
WREG

Memphis Police warn about dangerous substance on cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone who might have come in contact with a harmful substance left on their vehicle to contact detectives. The police department said they were aware of social media posts that said individuals had been harmed in such a way but have not found any local reports about any […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man convicted in robbery, deadly double shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was convicted Friday in a 2017 robbery and shooting that left one man dead and his father injured, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Shundarious Turner, 26, was convicted on felony counts of especially aggravated robbery, reckless homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in fiery I-40 Arkansas crash

UPDATE: The lanes are now open after being shut down for over 12 hours. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 near Forrest City, Arkansas was shut down Monday after a truck hauling diesel fuel exploded on the interstate. It happened just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes. Arkansas State Police said a total of three […]
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Suspect wanted for Memphis activist’s death captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tifanee Wright has been captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning after being wanted in connection with the death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson, a press release states. This comes 10 days after police responded to a shots fired call in the 5000 block of Yale Road. When they arrived, they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Dozen of cars broken into at Downtown Memphis Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a dozen of car break-ins were reported at a Downtown Memphis hotel Monday morning. It happened at the Sheraton Memphis hotel on 250 Main Street. Security was allegedly on the lot when the break-ins occurred. One hotel guest said he paid for valet parking but his car was still broken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Panola County leader gets death threat over road work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Panola County Sheriff says they are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County Board of Supervisors over road work. Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. The sender […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man hired for work convicted in rape of 81-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Matthew James Smith was convicted of several charges, including a 2020 rape of an 81-year-old woman, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Flint Drive. Investigators said Smith went into the victim’s bedroom and raped her. Two of her ribs were also […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Joris Ray resigns as Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Dr. Joris Ray has resigned as superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools. During a special school board meeting Tuesday night, the board agreed to sever its relationship with Dr. Ray and discontinue any ongoing investigation regarding policy violations. Eight board members agreed to the termination. One member did not vote. MSCS Board Chair Michelle […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot to death on Madison Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after police said she was shot in the 600 block of Madison Avenue Monday afternoon, police say. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old woman lying on the ground next to a small SUV in the heart of the Edge District suffering from a gunshot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused kidnapper arrested 2 years after mom left for dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman from her house, leaving a 1-year-old alone inside the home for half the day. The two-year manhunt has come to an end as Derrick Williams is now put behind bars. He’s accused of a case dating back to September of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, 3 injured in shooting near I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has died after being involved in a shooting in the area of I-240 and Norris Road Sunday morning. Police responded the scene just after 12 a.m. and found four victims in a vehicle. The deceased victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy