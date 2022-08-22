ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna promotes DC to lead pursuit of district title

By Kaleigh Tingelstad
 3 days ago

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Marianna has been preparing for the new season with a new head coach, Jack Glover.

Glover is no stranger to the Bulldogs, he was the defensive coordinator for the last four seasons. He told his players not to expect anything different from him as a coach.

“Like I told them this week, I haven’t changed,” Glover said. “I still have the same expectations I had before, so I’m going to be the loudest one out here and probably the hardest one on them, so they know that and I think they are still okay with it.”

Another big change comes from the quarterback position.

“That hurt us when are quarterback transferred, but Brady Brock again who was hurt last year,” Glover said. “Didn’t get to play, he’s stepped up. He’s a junior and he’s leading our offense right now doing a heck of a job.”

The Bulldogs also have a freshman quarterback, Denton Lord who will get some playing time in the upcoming season.

Now that districts are back, Glover said his goal is to win a district championship, since Marianna hasn’t won that title since 2000. It’s not going to be the easiest accomplishment with plenty of good teams in the district, but Glover is confident in what his team can do.

“There ain’t a better group of guys I’d rather go to battle with than standing behind me,” Glover said.

The Bulldogs will open up their regular season at Walton on Friday, August 26.

