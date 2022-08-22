ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linton, ND

Football: Linton-HMB off to a good start under new head coach

By Luke Gamble
 3 days ago

Linton-HMB’s football team is coming off a season-opening win on Friday night. the Lions defeated Ellendale 41-22 to go 1-0 on the year.

This season’s Lions look much different with new head coach Kurtis Walls leading the way. Walls spent last season as an assistant for the Lions, and he spent three years coaching in Europe, so he’s not new to the game.

However, the former Valley City State quarterback is new to the role of head coach, which is something he’s adapting to every day.

“It’s a lot,” Walls admitted. “I enjoy every bit of it though. Just being able to answer those questions from the kids and have them figure out their passions for football. There’s nothing more rewarding than that to be honest as a head coach. Just seeing them transition into young men that love the game, and that even just love each other out there on the football field.”

The Lions are coming off a transition year where they moved up to 11-man and won just three games all season. However, with another year of experience under their belts, and a chip on their shoulder from last year, the Lions are ready to compete once again.

“The determination and the passion from the kids is what has really shined through in this offseason,” Walls said. “From the moment the season was over last year they came back ready to work. They knew that we left some points out there and that we didn’t play our best football and we weren’t Linton, and that’s who we’re trying to get back to.”

The Lions will play their second straight road game this week as they travel to take on Lisbon.

