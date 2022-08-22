ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 5

NunyaBusinessNate
2d ago

Why not call them what they really are? SOCIALIST! What ever happened to the old days where people valued hard work and the fruits of it!?

Reply
5
TDDUP
3d ago

Summer Lee, the racist who claimed racism to win her primary. no thanks

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Senate candidates Oz And Fetterman exchange barbs as they campaign in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Both candidates for United States senator, Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman, campaigned in the Pittsburgh region on Tuesday.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano reports, it comes as both candidates increase their attacks on each other.Some polls show a tightening of the race between Fetterman and Oz.  On Tuesday, they each campaigned in a region that is must-win for both.Campaigning in Zelienople Tuesday morning, Oz toured a maker of industrial commercial fans and attacked Fetterman for a radical left agenda."The left radical side of the American political spectrum firmly believes we need more government. Folks like...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wjol.com

Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments

This is a statue of Christopher Columbus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh that was wrapped to protect it from vandalism, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Pittsburgh city crews covered the statue in advance of Columbus Day following a recommendation from Mayor Bill Peduto that it be removed from a city park and placed in a private location yet to be determined. Mayor Bill Peduto said Friday that he agreed with the recommendation of a city art commission last month that the statue in Schenley Park should be removed. Peduto said the work "can be better displayed in a private location that places Columbus, his memory and his history in different context." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
pghcitypaper.com

Neighborhood advocates back city on inclusionary zoning lawsuit

Neighborhood advocacy groups have joined a legal battle over an inclusionary zoning law that could shape future housing policies in Pittsburgh and across the country. The underlying suit began more than three months ago, when the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh, a nonprofit with a mission “to promote homeownership and the improvement of the residential building industry in Western Pennsylvania,” sued the city for approving an expansion to its existing inclusionary overlay zone so that it now includes Bloomfield and Polish Hill, in addition to Lawrenceville.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh

Although Pittsburgh was once known for its steel production, many tourists enjoy visiting the city for its art galleries and theaters in its Downtown Arts District. I love stopping by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and The National Aviary whenever I come to the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Donald Trump
restaurantclicks.com

10 Greek Restaurants to Try in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has a rich history and ranks highly on many domestic and international lists as one of the most livable cities. The city features more than 400 bridges due to its location at the combination of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers where they form the Ohio River. Visitors won’t lack...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is high

The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is high, as of Aug. 18. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is high appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Federal student loan forgiveness is welcomed locally, but overdue for some

Virginia native Grace Merrbach was all smiles Wednesday when she learned of the student loan forgiveness program announced the same day by President Joe Biden. “I’m very excited,” said the 21-year-old senior biology major at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. “That gets rid of all of my student debt before I go on to medical school.”
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh eyes homelessness solutions, including tiny houses

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday introduced legislation in an attempt to find immediate solutions to Pittsburgh’s homelessness issues, including a proposal to build tiny houses on city-owned land. The measure, sponsored by Council President Theresa Kail-Smith and Councilwoman Deb Gross, classified homelessness in the city as a “public health...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Progressive Movement#Police Brutality#Political Movement#Congressional#Democrats#Blue Dog#Big Tech
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers against legislation that would arm teachers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new bill in Harrisburg would allow teachers and staff to have guns in schools. House Bill 2771 was introduced by Republican state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10. It would allow a school employee who has a concealed carry permit to have their gun on school grounds.  "Our kids are sitting ducks and soft targets in school districts," Bernstine said.  He said he wants to make schools safer for everyone, adding criminals will not care about a "gun-free zone" sign if they intend to do harm.  "We need to make sure we have people on the front lines there...
CBS Pittsburgh

Schedule set for 2022 Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:Steelers Run and WalkHappy Hour Street PartyVeteran's Place Cornhole TournamentVarious musical actsYouth football clinicsArt Rooney Avenue Street PartyFor a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doug Sprankle: Skill games mean health insurance for my employees

I could tell hundreds of stories I’ve heard of how businesses, along with fraternal clubs and veterans organizations, have benefited in tremendous ways from legal skill games. Instead, I will just tell my story. Sprankle’s Neighborhood Markets is a small family business run by my father, brother and I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: How does Kennywood's Racer switch sides?

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we dive into one of the great mysteries of Kennywood. Skyler from Hempfield asks, "I was at Kennywood and I rode the Racer twice. And I finished on the opposite side of how I started. How is that possible?"
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Nursing home workers at 24 facilities throughout Pa. issue notices to strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities across Pennsylvania have sent out notices that they intend to strike. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania says Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, have refused to bargain in good faith."This workforce has been through so much," said SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania President Matt Yarnell. "They've been called heroes. Now's the time to pony up and make these good jobs."Healthcare workers at facilities like The Grove at Irwin, The Grove at New Castle, The Grove at Washington, Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehab and Clarion Health and Rehab...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Bend heralded prominent family for 60 years

Southwestern Butler County residents of a certain age know that Balls Bend on Route 228 was named not for the courage it takes to navigate the dangerous curve, but for gentleman farmers and prominent businessmen Hiram, George and Henry Ball. The Ball family owned three farms in the area of...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy