Why not call them what they really are? SOCIALIST! What ever happened to the old days where people valued hard work and the fruits of it!?
Summer Lee, the racist who claimed racism to win her primary. no thanks
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Related
Senate candidates Oz And Fetterman exchange barbs as they campaign in Pittsburgh area
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
John Fetterman gives first Pittsburgh speech since stroke, as rival steps up criticism of his health
Neighborhood advocates back city on inclusionary zoning lawsuit
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The role of Christian nationalism in the race for Pennsylvania governor
Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh
Gab users slur, threaten PA Rep. Frankel in response to his criticism of Gab and Doug Mastriano
Pittsburgh bill classifies city’s homelessness as ‘public health emergency’ | Today in Pa.
RELATED PEOPLE
10 Greek Restaurants to Try in Pittsburgh
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is high
Federal student loan forgiveness is welcomed locally, but overdue for some
Pittsburgh eyes homelessness solutions, including tiny houses
IN THIS ARTICLE
Britsburgh festival returning to Pittsburgh next month
Proposed Pennsylvania legislation would allow school employees to carry guns on school grounds
Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers against legislation that would arm teachers
Schedule set for 2022 Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Doug Sprankle: Skill games mean health insurance for my employees
Ask Kelly: How does Kennywood's Racer switch sides?
Nursing home workers at 24 facilities throughout Pa. issue notices to strike
Bend heralded prominent family for 60 years
WITF
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 5