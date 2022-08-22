Read full article on original website
Sam Darnold Reacts to Baker Mayfield Being Named Starting QB
Darnold gives his opinion on the results of the QB competition.
FOX Sports
Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer
Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
Jason LaCanfora: I don't think Deshaun Watson will ever get back to being the player he was in Houston
Will Deshaun Watson get back to being the star player he was in Houston? Jason LaCanfora says he won’t. Hear why when he joined Baskin and Phelps!
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Vikings trade for Raiders quarterback | Vikings must not be sold on Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond has struggled in the pre-season and the Minnesota Vikings are making a move to ensure they have a solid back-up. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media insiders, the Vikings are sending a conditional seventh round pick in 2024 to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens. Under...
‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets
The Atlanta Falcons had a forgettable Monday, thanks to a disastrous performance on the field that resulted in a 24-16 road loss to the New York Jets. While it’s just a preseason game, the Falcons failed to provide an overall positive impression on head coach Arthur Smith, who did not hold back when he spoke about […] The post ‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Reportedly Claim New Wide Receiver After Brutal Injury
The New York Giants confirmed this Wednesday afternoon that wide receiver Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles in practice. Johnson, 24, was considered a breakout star in training camp for the Giants. Now, his season is over before it starts. After the Giants announced that Johnson is out for the...
FedEx Field Named Worst Stadium: NFL World Reacts
What's the worst stadium in the National Football League?. According to USA TODAY, it's an easy pick - Washington's FedEx Field. The stadium, which actually resides in Maryland, is the worst in the entire league. "Not only will the stadium actively work against you, you need to drive or train...
BREAKING: Paul Billups Becomes Third Wideout to Commit to UNC
During a ceremony held in his high school cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, high-three-star wide receiver Paul Billups announced his North Carolina commitment. In May, Billups, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch High, named Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia his top eight schools. He knocked that down to three -- MSU, UNC, and VT -- in June.
Inside Nova
Happy together: Mountain View football teammates share in their recruiting success
Kristopher Jones’ recruitment reached a new level May 6 when the University of Oklahoma offered a football scholarship to the Mountain View High School linebacker. Until that point, only geographically closer schools had offered Jones scholarships. But the Sooners’ interest changed the dynamic, especially when coaches from the national powerhouse visited the Stafford County high school.
Yardbarker
Watch: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts runs a route like a WR
Tight end Kyle Pitts was taken No. 4 overall by the Atlanta Falcons because he was projected to be a wide receiver in a tight end's body. At 6-foot-6, 240-pounds, Pitts has the size to bang around at the line of scrimmage and between the seams, but he ran routes in college like he was one of the best wide receivers in the nation. Pitts caught 100 passes for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns largely in just two seasons for the Florida Gators, and he had an impressive rookie campaign with the Falcons. The big tight end/wideout combo caught 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and one touchdown as a rookie, averaging 15.1 yards per catch.
NFL Regular-Season Receiving Touchdowns Leader Betting Breakdown
Ja’Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp are tied for the best odds at SI Sportsbook to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns.
CBS Sports
Nick Saban contract extension: Alabama coach regains highest-paid spot with deal worth $93.6 million
Alabama coach Nick Saban has regained his spot as the highest-paid coach in college football after the University of Alabama Board of Trustees' compensation committee approved a one-year contract extension. The new terms push Saban's contract out through the 2029 season and pays him more than $90 million over the next eight years.
