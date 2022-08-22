ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer

Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets

The Atlanta Falcons had a forgettable Monday, thanks to a disastrous performance on the field that resulted in a 24-16 road loss to the New York Jets. While it’s just a preseason game, the Falcons failed to provide an overall positive impression on head coach Arthur Smith, who did not hold back when he spoke about […] The post ‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Claim New Wide Receiver After Brutal Injury

The New York Giants confirmed this Wednesday afternoon that wide receiver Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles in practice. Johnson, 24, was considered a breakout star in training camp for the Giants. Now, his season is over before it starts. After the Giants announced that Johnson is out for the...
NFL
The Spun

FedEx Field Named Worst Stadium: NFL World Reacts

What's the worst stadium in the National Football League?. According to USA TODAY, it's an easy pick - Washington's FedEx Field. The stadium, which actually resides in Maryland, is the worst in the entire league. "Not only will the stadium actively work against you, you need to drive or train...
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

BREAKING: Paul Billups Becomes Third Wideout to Commit to UNC

During a ceremony held in his high school cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, high-three-star wide receiver Paul Billups announced his North Carolina commitment. In May, Billups, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch High, named Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia his top eight schools. He knocked that down to three -- MSU, UNC, and VT -- in June.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Inside Nova

Happy together: Mountain View football teammates share in their recruiting success

Kristopher Jones’ recruitment reached a new level May 6 when the University of Oklahoma offered a football scholarship to the Mountain View High School linebacker. Until that point, only geographically closer schools had offered Jones scholarships. But the Sooners’ interest changed the dynamic, especially when coaches from the national powerhouse visited the Stafford County high school.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Yardbarker

Watch: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts runs a route like a WR

Tight end Kyle Pitts was taken No. 4 overall by the Atlanta Falcons because he was projected to be a wide receiver in a tight end's body. At 6-foot-6, 240-pounds, Pitts has the size to bang around at the line of scrimmage and between the seams, but he ran routes in college like he was one of the best wide receivers in the nation. Pitts caught 100 passes for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns largely in just two seasons for the Florida Gators, and he had an impressive rookie campaign with the Falcons. The big tight end/wideout combo caught 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and one touchdown as a rookie, averaging 15.1 yards per catch.
ATLANTA, GA

