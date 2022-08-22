Tight end Kyle Pitts was taken No. 4 overall by the Atlanta Falcons because he was projected to be a wide receiver in a tight end's body. At 6-foot-6, 240-pounds, Pitts has the size to bang around at the line of scrimmage and between the seams, but he ran routes in college like he was one of the best wide receivers in the nation. Pitts caught 100 passes for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns largely in just two seasons for the Florida Gators, and he had an impressive rookie campaign with the Falcons. The big tight end/wideout combo caught 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and one touchdown as a rookie, averaging 15.1 yards per catch.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO