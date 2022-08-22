Read full article on original website
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
Iowa Lake Tests Over 10 Times Acceptable Limit For E. Coli
The biggest natural lake in Iowa has tested positive for a very high level of E. Coli. According to KCCI, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found that Spirit Lake in northwest Iowa by Okoboji contained over 10 times the acceptable limit of the E. Coli bacteria. The DNR says...
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns
The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
Maximum E. coli levels found at Iowa beach
OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the water concentration of E. coli at an Iowa beach maxed out its test kits. The Spirit Lake beach, which is near the Iowa-Minnesota border registered more than 24,000 viable bacteria. This is 10 times what is considered unhealthy.
Quiet summer for tornadoes in Iowa after a busy spring
Central Iowa summer weather is typically associated with heat, humidity, and the occasional bouts of severe storms. This year, however, a large portion of this summer has featured dry periods leading to flash droughts with only isolated instances of severe weather. In meteorological summer, which begins on June 1 and...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
DNR: Lake in Iowa tests 10 times over acceptable level for E.coli
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — A lake in northwest Iowa is testing off the charts for E. coli. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it found 10 times the acceptable level at Spirit Lake. That's near Okoboji in Dickinson County. The DNR said the rapid growth of bacteria could...
Iowa’s Most Famous Roadside Attraction is Total Bull [PHOTOS]
Nope, the image above is not exactly the kinda bull I'm talking about... but it's close!. Iowa. Land of corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, and one really big roadside attraction. Oh, and it's completely bull. Now, enough edgy-but-not-to-edgy uses of "bull". It's more double entendre, you see, I'm actually talking about...
Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’
A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Man Recounts Horrid Gas Station Beating After Concert [PHOTOS]
Tyler Chamberlain of Des Moines and his fiance' were on their way back from a fun night at the Kane Brown concert at the Iowa State Fair when they stopped at an area gas station, and from there, Tyler says his night turned into a very traumatizing situation. According to...
What Happens To The Leftover Food At The Iowa State Fair?
There are arguably too many food options when you attend the Iowa State Fair. From the food on a stick, all things fried, to buckets filled to the brim, it’s hard to know where to start. Now that the fair is over, you are going to have to wait until next year to get your hands on another bucket of cookies.
Iowa DNR finds dead dog in woods, asking for public’s help
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need your help to solve a dreadful mystery in Davenport. This past Sunday, an Iowa DNR officer found a dead dog inside a cage that was dumped in the woods. The officer made the discovery around 2 p.m. while patrolling the area of […]
Farm Progress Show returns to Iowa
BOONE, Iowa — The Farm Progress show returns to Iowa after an absence of four years. The show alternates between Iowa and Illinois each year. In the year 2020 there was a pandemic, which forced the show to not be held. “Here’s a little fun fact for you the first Farm progress show was held […]
Is This Really The Dumbest City In All Of Iowa?
Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice. I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.
Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Report card on Iowa schools: Data shows how Iowa compares to other states
When Iowans consider what the Hawkeye state is most known for, the Iowa caucuses, corn and pork production and the Iowa State Fair may come to mind. But historians say many Iowans put education at the top of that list as well. "The education system in Iowa has always been...
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach
The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
