ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

Related
97X

Iowa Lake Tests Over 10 Times Acceptable Limit For E. Coli

The biggest natural lake in Iowa has tested positive for a very high level of E. Coli. According to KCCI, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found that Spirit Lake in northwest Iowa by Okoboji contained over 10 times the acceptable limit of the E. Coli bacteria. The DNR says...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
IOWA STATE
KEYC

Maximum E. coli levels found at Iowa beach

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the water concentration of E. coli at an Iowa beach maxed out its test kits. The Spirit Lake beach, which is near the Iowa-Minnesota border registered more than 24,000 viable bacteria. This is 10 times what is considered unhealthy.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Accidents
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Quiet summer for tornadoes in Iowa after a busy spring

Central Iowa summer weather is typically associated with heat, humidity, and the occasional bouts of severe storms. This year, however, a large portion of this summer has featured dry periods leading to flash droughts with only isolated instances of severe weather. In meteorological summer, which begins on June 1 and...
IOWA STATE
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Most Famous Roadside Attraction is Total Bull [PHOTOS]

Nope, the image above is not exactly the kinda bull I'm talking about... but it's close!. Iowa. Land of corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, and one really big roadside attraction. Oh, and it's completely bull. Now, enough edgy-but-not-to-edgy uses of "bull". It's more double entendre, you see, I'm actually talking about...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Fair#Turkey#Kcci#Accident
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’

A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

What Happens To The Leftover Food At The Iowa State Fair?

There are arguably too many food options when you attend the Iowa State Fair. From the food on a stick, all things fried, to buckets filled to the brim, it’s hard to know where to start. Now that the fair is over, you are going to have to wait until next year to get your hands on another bucket of cookies.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Iowa DNR finds dead dog in woods, asking for public’s help

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need your help to solve a dreadful mystery in Davenport. This past Sunday, an Iowa DNR officer found a dead dog inside a cage that was dumped in the woods. The officer made the discovery around 2 p.m. while patrolling the area of […]
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Farm Progress Show returns to Iowa

BOONE, Iowa — The Farm Progress show returns to Iowa after an absence of four years. The show alternates between Iowa and Illinois each year. In the year 2020 there was a pandemic, which forced the show to not be held. “Here’s a little fun fact for you the first Farm progress show was held […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach

The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy