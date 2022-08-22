ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

gridphilly.com

Cobbs Creek Redux? Clearcutting Begins in South Philly Meadows

The destruction of the South Philly Meadows has begun, and, according to witnesses, not in a safe way. As of the morning of Tuesday, August 24, there was no fencing securing the land while trees upwards of 50 feet were being felled close to park users. “As I walked through...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Inside the Opulent “Extreme Wow” Suite at W Philadelphia

The W’s swank spin on a presidential hotel suite is Philly Soul meets French Revolution — complete with a DJ booth and spinning bed. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Are we in Miami?...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
sauconsource.com

Missing Quakertown Man Found Dead, Center Says

The man who disappeared from a Quakertown group home earlier this month has been found dead, the facility announced in a Facebook post Monday. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that there is no longer an active search for Adam Smith,” New Vitae Wellness and Recovery posted. “The police believe his body has been found. Smith was reported missing on Aug. 11, 2022. A body, believed to be Smith’s was found on Aug. 21, 2022. We have no further details at this time. There is an ongoing investigation. If you believe you have information, please contact Quakertown Police Department at 215-536-5002. Our sincere condolences to all who are affected by this news.”
QUAKERTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules

HARRISBURG — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. That doesn’t just include the unique combination of letters and numbers that make up a person’s license plate — but any lettering — including the visitpa.com URL — or, for that matter, the paint around it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Philly DA Krasner calls House subpoena 'anti-democratic'

(The Center Square) – A national trend of criticism aimed at district attorneys in major cities has sparked a feud in Philadelphia between the DA and state Republicans. In August, a House committee investigating Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued a subpoena to his office. Krasner told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he will not comply and called the investigation “illegal” and “anti-democratic.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Work on Reading women’s shelter begins

A project to house women in need is underway in Reading after two years of COVID-19 pandemic delays. Elected leaders, representatives of churches and advocates for homeless women applauded the groundbreaking of LightHouse Women & Children’s Shelter. “Now, we talk about timing from a human perspective. We’re way off...
READING, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia city initiative connects thousands to free internet

Thousands of families in Philadelphia with students enrolled in pre-K through grade 12 are connecting to the internet through a city program created during the pandemic. PHLConnectED was launched in the early days of the pandemic with the goal of providing Philly students and their families with free internet. So far, the program has provided 22,500 internet connections, according to the City. An extension approved earlier this year keeps the program in place through Summer 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

New neighborhood on the waterfront?; Inside the Philly Cheese School; Ballet to expand on North Broad | Morning roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. NOTE: This newsletter will be on hiatus from Aug. 25-31 as members of our team take well-deserved vacations. We’ll be back after that, refreshed and better than ever. Thanks for understanding.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
