Urban Farmer in Philadelphia Presents Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
In just over an hour, 7 shot in Philadelphia with 2 killed
Tuesday afternoon saw an outbreak of gun violence in North and West Philadelphia, as seven people were shot and one of those victims was killed, all in less than 75 minutes.
sauconsource.com
Missing Quakertown Man Found Dead, Center Says
The man who disappeared from a Quakertown group home earlier this month has been found dead, the facility announced in a Facebook post Monday. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that there is no longer an active search for Adam Smith,” New Vitae Wellness and Recovery posted. “The police believe his body has been found. Smith was reported missing on Aug. 11, 2022. A body, believed to be Smith’s was found on Aug. 21, 2022. We have no further details at this time. There is an ongoing investigation. If you believe you have information, please contact Quakertown Police Department at 215-536-5002. Our sincere condolences to all who are affected by this news.”
Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules
HARRISBURG — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. That doesn’t just include the unique combination of letters and numbers that make up a person’s license plate — but any lettering — including the visitpa.com URL — or, for that matter, the paint around it.
City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
billypenn.com
Safety remains an issue on South Street, but some community members are wary of asking police for help
There’s a lot of confusion around policing on South Street. Following the June shooting that killed three people and wounded 14, there were calls for police to do all sorts of more. Deploy more officers. Hand out more citations and arrests. Do more community work. But not all stakeholders...
Philadelphia's oldest high school welcomes new history-making president
Action News reporter Maggie Kent is a proud member of Class 267. On Wednesday, she returned to her alma mater where the school's making history again.
WFMZ-TV Online
Philly DA Krasner calls House subpoena 'anti-democratic'
(The Center Square) – A national trend of criticism aimed at district attorneys in major cities has sparked a feud in Philadelphia between the DA and state Republicans. In August, a House committee investigating Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued a subpoena to his office. Krasner told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he will not comply and called the investigation “illegal” and “anti-democratic.”
What is a drought? And is the Philadelphia area in one?
Heavy rains came through the Philadelphia area on Monday morning, but the region needs more than that.
Philadelphia city initiative connects thousands to free internet
Thousands of families in Philadelphia with students enrolled in pre-K through grade 12 are connecting to the internet through a city program created during the pandemic. PHLConnectED was launched in the early days of the pandemic with the goal of providing Philly students and their families with free internet. So far, the program has provided 22,500 internet connections, according to the City. An extension approved earlier this year keeps the program in place through Summer 2023.
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burger
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VisitPA website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Pennsylvania and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Shooting victim drives to Torresdale Wawa for help, Range Rover struck at least 7 times: Police
Police said the victim was shot inside his Range Rover, which he drove to the Wawa for help.
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
