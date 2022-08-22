ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albia, IA

Dive team restarts search for Albia man missing for 38 years

By Taj Simmons
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buSLd_0hQ4uMOR00

ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan has not been seen since July 1, 1984. A nationally-known underwater search team has returned to Iowa in hopes of closing the cold case once and for all.

Chaos Divers , a private dive team from Illinois, arrived in Albia over the weekend to restart its search for Milligan.

“It’s been 38 years since they have been searching for him,” said Chaos Divers team member Jacob Grubbs. “Let’s try and bring them answers.”

Northern Iowa crash leaves one dead, two injured

The Chaos Divers team first searched the waters in and around Albia with their sonar equipment two months ago. They did not find any traces of Milligan then, but they vowed to try again.

“It’s our word to families that if we don’t find your lost loved one, we will be back,” Grubbs said. We didn’t want to stop. I felt guilty and sad that we weren’t able to bring them answers.”

Harry Milligan’s brother, Mark, said he’s grateful someone else is helping him with the mystery that has haunted his family for nearly four decades.

“I want to bring him home and put him to rest,” Mark Milligan said. “They’ve recovered eleven bodies, eleven loved ones in nine months. They want to make it number twelve.”

The Chaos Divers will spend the next week in Iowa looking for any sign of Harry Milligan. If you have any tips on where he could be, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 932-7815.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

March 5th Tornadoes: A Look Back

IOWA — March 5, 2022 brought the strongest tornado in over eight years to Iowa when an EF-4 tornado tore a 70-mile long track from southwest of Winterset to the northwest side of Newton. Six people were killed by the tornado just south of Winterset, while nine other tornadoes were confirmed that day, including one […]
WINTERSET, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Chaos Divers come to Albia to help bring Harry Milligan home

The search for Harry Milligan continues this week with help from dive team Chaos Divers. Harry, from Avery, Iowa, disappeared on July 1, 1984 after last being seen in Albia and his family has never given up hope of finding him. Chaos Divers arrived in Albia on Saturday, Aug. 20...
ALBIA, IA
WHO 13

Iowa man rescued from Appanoose County grain bin

APPANOOSE COUNTY, IOWA — A man was able to crawl to safety after being stuck in a grain bin for three hours on Monday thanks to work of first responders and neighboring farmers near Moravia. According to Moravia Fire and Rescue, both they and Centerville Fire and Rescue were paged at the same time to […]
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Albia, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Albia, IA
Albia, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Western Iowa Today

Man rescued after being trapped in southeast Iowa grain bin

(Moravia, IA) — A man escaped catastrophe when he was rescued from a grain bin in Appanoose County. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call Monday morning with reports of a man trapped in a grain bin in rural Moravia. The Moravia Fire Department arrived at the scene and extracted a 58-year-old male from the half-full grain bin. The man, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, where he is reportedly in stable condition.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

DMPD: Four apprehended in Des Moines crash, chase

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four people have been apprehended following a crash that resulted in several people being seriously injured Wednesday evening. An officer with the Des Moines Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 5 p.m. after witnessing a vehicle allegedly speeding through the intersection of East 18th Street and Capitol […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Local reading non-profit celebrates two decades in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The mission is simple: Everybody wins when you read with a child.  This month, the local nonprofit is celebrating two decades of helping kids who are struggling to read. The reading and mentoring organization, Everybody Wins! Iowa, began back in 2002 with just about a dozen students.  Since then, volunteers have […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Milligan
KCCI.com

Fire forces Campbell’s concessions to replan future fall events

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Campbell's Concessions warehouse just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is gone, and the siding is charred and falling off, exposing the metal framing.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’

A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Des Moines man charged with indecent exposure

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces charges for indecent exposure and disorderly contact after an incident near Roosevelt High School. Des Moines Police say a cheerleading coach caught 32-year-old Justin Cuevas touching himself inappropriately while watching students practice yesterday. Court documents say Cuevas then ran into...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaos Divers#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Man walks into Broadlawns Sunday after being shot

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man walked into a Des Moines hospital Sunday afternoon with a gunshot wound. The man arrived at Broadlawns Medical Center around 4:00 p.m., said public information officer Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. The man was shot in the leg and told police […]
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire

LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
LIBERAL, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy