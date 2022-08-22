ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating report of shots fired in Trotwood Sunday night

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
TROTWOOD — Crews are investigating a report of shots fired on Salem Avenue in Trotwood Sunday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Salem Avenue near the AutoZone at around 8:21 p.m., dispatchers told News Center 7.

Shots were fired from a moving vehicle in the parking lot and whoever fired them left the scene.

No medics were dispatched, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

We will update this story once we learn more.

