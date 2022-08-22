Read full article on original website
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite
Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk’s defeat to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match has garnered a lot of attention. Punk went down and held the foot that he had hurt a few months earlier. Moxley defeated Punk with two Death Riders before Punk was pinned and Moxley was declared the Undisputed World Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Gives The Latest Recovery Update On His Broken Neck
On the March 11th edition of "SmackDown," Big E suffered a horrific injury after he landed on his neck following a botched Belly-to-Belly from Ridge Holland. The former WWE Champion has been recovering since, undergoing major surgery and rehabbing the injury. "The issue right now is my C1 is not...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Sheds Heel Persona, Comes Out Of Character During Interaction With Fan
Roman Reigns may be the “Tribal Chief,” but he is a kind one. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came out of character at a WWE live event this past weekend during a brief interaction with a young fan in the crowd. “The Head Of The Table” defeated Drew...
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Was Reportedly Suspended For Altercation With AEW Star
Eddie Kingston was reportedly suspended recently for getting into a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevera. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Kingston "was secretly suspended from AEW" a few weeks ago after a backstage incident involving Guevera. However, Kingston has already finished serving the suspension imposed upon him by AEW President Tony Khan.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
411mania.com
Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
PWMania
Former WWE Star No Shows Event and Steals the Flight Credit
Promoter Graeme Keam of PrimosCollectibles.com took to Facebook to post a short video explaining that his show in Winnipeg, Canada, was a victim of a wrestler no-showing the event. This wrestler is former WWE and IMPACT wrestler Levy Valenz (fka No Way Jose). This happens in wrestling, travel situations occur,...
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Being Protected
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Toronto, and Chad Gable got quite the reaction out of the fans when he talked trash about the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gable then issued an open challenge which was answered by Kevin Owens. KO picked up the win...
411mania.com
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. WWE announced on Monday that Dolin has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on last week’s...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star Returning On Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from Toronto, and it’s been confirmed that Edge wrestle on Raw for the first time in 12 years when he faces Damian Priest. It’s also been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be appearing on the show.
411mania.com
CM Punk Addresses AEW Rumors, Controversial Comments Regarding Hangman Page, Wants to Make Fans Pay to See What Happens Next
– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso published an article on AEW World Champion CM Punk earlier today ahead of his title unification match against Interim Champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. During the interview, CM Punk addressed the controversial comments he made during his promo last week regarding former champion Hangman Page. Below are some highlights:
411mania.com
Paul Roma Issues a Challenge to Ric Flair
– Durin ga recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma spokea bout how he still wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair recently took part in his “Last Match” as part of Starrcast V in Nashville last month. Roma...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Beth Phoenix News Ahead Of Tonight's WWE Raw
Tonight's "WWE Raw" is already shaping up to be a stacked card, with matches like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions and significant returns like Toronto's own Trish Stratus. Another Toronto-bred WWE star, Edge, is also set to compete in his first televised match in Toronto since 2010 when he goes up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. But the WWE Hall of Famer isn't coming to "Raw" alone this evening, according to a recent report from "PWInsider." Apparently, Edge's wife and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer in her own right, Beth Phoenix, will be attending tonight's episode of the red brand. Whether or not she appears on television in some capacity remains to be seen.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Recalls Smoking Hash With Fellow WWE Hall Of Famers
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is no stranger to breaking the rules from time to time, including outside the ring. "We score some hash, and Scott [Hall] and Shawn [Michaels] are like, 'Let's get stoned,'" Nash said on his "Kliq This" podcast when discussing his time in WWE. "Hash is more like a body bust ... I went out [to the ring], man, and I was so f***ing stoned and I was so f***ing chill."
wrestlinginc.com
Ruby Soho Gives Update On Her Pro Wrestling Future
Ruby Soho has been with AEW almost a year after debuting with the company at All Out in 2021, but after over 12 years in the industry, the former Riott Squad leader has picked up her fair share of bumps and bruises on the road. While Soho has "not thought about retiring anytime soon," she is entering a stage in her career where thoughts are drifting to what is next.
411mania.com
AEW Announces Injury To Thunder Rosa, Interim Champion To Be Crowned
Thunder Rosa is out of action due to injury, and an interim AEW Women’s World Champion will be crowned at AEW All Out. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Rosa is out of action due to an injury and a Fatal Four-Way match will be held to crown the interim champion at the PPV.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dark Will Feature The Debut Of Two Former WWE Stars
"AEW Dark" has established itself as a proving ground for newcomers and veteran talents alike, with some performers even securing employment with All Elite Wrestling afterward. To name a couple of recent examples, former WWE Superstars Parker Boudreaux and Ari Daivari appeared on "Dark" this summer and formed the Trustbusters faction, which has since been featured on AEW's flagship television shows. However, they aren't the only ex-WWE employees to be on AEW's radar, as evidenced by the most recent "Dark" debutants.
ComicBook
Wrestling Legend Says AEW is Getting "Exactly" Like How WCW Became
All Elite Wrestling finds itself in an unfamiliar position as the company approaches its signature show. While main event stars like Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk have all recently been cleared for competition, fans can't help but feeling a lingering sense of tension backstage. A big reason for that is what went down on last Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, when Punk went off script and called out Hangman Page for a rematch. Many reportedly felt this was unfair to Hangman, who is well-liked among the roster, because he was put in a no-win scenario: either remain in the locker room and not answer the challenge or go against the script and interrupted a segment he wasn't scheduled to be part of.
