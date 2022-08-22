Editorial: Assault on law enforcement must stop

The recent attempted attack on an FBI building in Cincinnati that ended with the death of an armed suspect unfortunately should come as no surprise. It's a disturbing and sobering reminder of what can happen when tensions are high and political rhetoric gets heated.

The FBI like all police agencies needs oversight. But calls for oversight and concerns about potential abuse need to be measured rather than inflammatory and hyperbolic. The FBI and police perform dangerous jobs and society needs those jobs to get done. Those jobs get harder in an environment of rhetorical one upsmanship.

Extreme rhetoric works in politics because it gets our attention, which is good for media exposure and fundraising. (After the FBI executed a search warrant on former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, Republican Rep. Steve Chabot soon sent out a fundraising email asking concerned supporters to donate $15 to his campaign.) But it's not good for democracy or serious thinking about policy. And it has a lot of downstream impacts, particularly on those who struggle to distinguish rhetoric from reality, such as Ricky W. Shiffer of Columbus, who tried to break into the Cincinnati FBI building in Sycamore Township while armed and wearing body armor.

The FBI and the police are not the enemy. They are the primary deterrent to violent crime and courageous protectors whose jobs are filled with risk, danger and too often loss. Criticism of abuse is absolutely essential, but its important to recognize those jobs are done by people no different from us. Bringing down the temperature will help us avoid sparking someone who is unstable or desperate from doing something violent and stupid.

Politicians at every level of government and even those of us in the news media need to take careful measure of our words. Calls for "defunding" law enforcement, "armed rebellion" or "civil war" and using terms like "traitors" and "fascists" to refer to FBI agents is irresponsible and dangerous, no matter which side of the political aisle it comes from. Sadly, people who have radically different political agendas too often resort to the same tactics of smearing and sowing mistrust in the same institutions. How can it be that the FBI is actively working to subvert or promote opposite agendas simultaneously? The FBI can't be both heroes when they go after political opponents and evil corrupt villains when they investigate politicians you idolize.

This mainstreaming of conspiracy rhetoric is also linked closely to an increase in hateful attacks on minority communities and other institutions of democracy. It's really quite dangerous for us all.

It has been disappointing to watch some of our local representatives in Congress − many of who claim to be staunch supporters of law and order − remain silent as the FBI has come under attack or speak so recklessly when they do open their mouths. Leadership is not about inciting followers to give in to their baser instincts, but rather inspiring them to rise above their worst impulses and fears. Whatever happened to cooler heads prevailing or waiting until all the facts are presented before rushing to judgment or flying off the handle with knee-jerk hot-takes and half-truths (or these days no-truths)?

Any action against a politician needs to be scrutinized carefully to make sure law enforcement is not abused or weaponized against political opponents. Certainly some would argue that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland would have been better served by outsourcing investigations of Trump to a special counsel. But the FBI agents here in Cincinnati are not responsible for making that call. They are investigating human trafficking, illegal guns and drugs and taking fugitives off the streets. We need them to do that work and their families need them to come home at the end of the day.

Tamp down the rhetoric. This assault on our nation's law enforcement officials must stop now before anyone else gets hurt or killed.

Opinion and Engagement Editor Kevin S. Aldridge writes this on behalf of The Enquirer's editorial board, which includes Editor Beryl Love, Senior News Director of Content Jackie Borchardt and community board members Jackie Congedo, and Mack Mariani.