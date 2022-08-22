ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas law enforcement increase presence for Labor Day travel

By Steffen Reals
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnuTy_0hQ4sAjJ00

GALENA, Ks. — Law enforcement is ramping up its presence across the state of Kansas.

It’s part of the You Drink, You Drive, You Lose campaign.

It got underway this weekend and continues through September 7th.

The campaign is meant to help remove impaired and reckless drivers from the road since traffic is expected to increase during this time.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the speeds of drivers have increased since the onset of COVID-19.

So far this year there have been 240 fatal car crashes in Kansas.

“We want to reduce that number. Anybody in law enforcement for any length of time has had to knock on a door and have a family member sob and collapse uncontrollably when they learn that their loved one died in a car crash, and that’s what we want to avoid,” says David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.

According to Groves, around 137 million Americans are expected to travel during from now through September 7th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Texas man was transporting meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Honda Civic for allegedly speeding and displaying a fraudulent Texas temporary tag, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy arrested the driver, Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28,...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

USDA gives nearly $640,000 to Kansas towns, businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas towns and businesses are getting money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis calls the USDA funds an investment towards clean energy and emergency preparedness in rural communities. Davis said the amount adds up to $639,854. These are the Kansas recipients, listed […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee County, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
City
Galena, KS
County
Cherokee County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Kansas recreational marijuana debate continues

TOPEKA (KSNT) Several states in the U.S. are making moves toward making recreational marijuana legal in the state. States including Missouri and Oklahoma could decide at the polls in November. In both states, voters placed signed petitions to get the issue on the ballot. Some Kansans say that opportunity should be granted to voters in […]
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas concealed carry application numbers decline in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent legislative changes could account for a decline in concealed application numbers in Kansas for the most recent fiscal year. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the number of Kansans who apply for new concealed carry licenses declined in the recently concluded 2022 fiscal year.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Winners Announced

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 66 counties participated in the 2022 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 20-21, hosted by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. Throughout the weekend, 4-H members participated in the state livestock judging contest,...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc
KVOE

Applications for new concealed carry permits drop in Kansas

Applications for concealed carry licenses dropped from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2022. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says there were over 4,500 new applications for the fiscal year that ended June 30, well below the over 7,700 applications in the prior fiscal year. Meanwhile, over 15,000 residents applied to renew...
KANSAS STATE
QSR Web

A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas

A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
WELLSVILLE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Ottawa Co. jail inmates riot, Parsons bomb suspect charged, and Kansas abortion vote affirmed

MIAMI, Okla. – There were reports of a disturbance inside the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening. Authorities say three pods were involved in a disturbance which began as inmates were upset about an interruption of phone service, which occurred due to technical difficulties. Authorities dismissed several supporting police agencies, but they were called back after inmates set a trash can on fire. The fire was put out safely. Click here for more details as this story develops.
MIAMI, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWCH.com

Kansas activist sues for statewide recount on abortion-amendment vote

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Did Governor Kelly fix the Kansas foster care system?

Editor’s Note: 27 News is examining the governor’s campaign 2018 promises. This is the first story in a series that will be released in the coming weeks. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made many promises before and after she ran for office, but did she deliver? This week, 27 News examined Kelly’s promise […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas supermarket recognized as Best-in-State Employer, Forbes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular supermarket with several locations in Kansas has been recognized by Forbes Magazine. Hy-Vee is featured on Forbes’ list of Best-in-State Employers for 2022 in Kansas in a publication released on Aug. 24. The company received this ranking based on an independent survey that took input from 70,000 Americans working for […]
KANSAS STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency.  Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
JOPLIN, MO
KAKE TV

Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up

Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now, after abortion bans in...
KANSAS STATE
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy