Kansas law enforcement increase presence for Labor Day travel

GALENA, Ks. — Law enforcement is ramping up its presence across the state of Kansas.



It’s part of the You Drink, You Drive, You Lose campaign.



It got underway this weekend and continues through September 7th.



The campaign is meant to help remove impaired and reckless drivers from the road since traffic is expected to increase during this time.



According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the speeds of drivers have increased since the onset of COVID-19.



So far this year there have been 240 fatal car crashes in Kansas.



“We want to reduce that number. Anybody in law enforcement for any length of time has had to knock on a door and have a family member sob and collapse uncontrollably when they learn that their loved one died in a car crash, and that’s what we want to avoid,” says David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.



According to Groves, around 137 million Americans are expected to travel during from now through September 7th.

