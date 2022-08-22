ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Class is in session for 900 new members of Gorilla Nation

By Steffen Reals
 3 days ago

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Class is already in session for the newest additions to gorilla nation.

Sunday was Gorilla Warm-Up for students at Pittsburg State University.

It’s the first part of the Gorilla Gateway class which is part of the Pitt State pathway general education class.

Here students were able to meet the others in their section of the class, their instructor and a peer mentor who will guide them through the upcoming semester.

“We want them to get to know each other, we want them to get to know campus a little bit, so tomorrow morning when they’re going to their first eight o’clock class, they’re feeling confident that they know where they’re going, and they might see someone along the way that they already know,” says Heather Eckstein, PSU Student Success Programs Director.

According to officials over 900 new gorillas took part in the warm-up Sunday.

It ended with a class photo at carnie smith stadium.

