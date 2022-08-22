Read full article on original website
WCAX
Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities track down a man in Vermont -- charged in connection to the January 6th riot. According to federal court documents, 32 year-old Brian Preller, of Florida faced a judge Wednesday in Rutland. Preller is facing charges of civil disorder and two misdemeanors; for entering on restricted grounds and being disorderly. Preller was a part of a group called the “B Squad.” They wore riot gear, had expandable metal batons, and were carrying knifes on January 6th.
WCAX
Major renovation planned for Sullivan County nursing home
UNITY, N.H. (WCAX) - State lawmakers from Sullivan County, New Hampshire, have approved a huge construction and renovation project at its county nursing home. The bipartisan plan will raises taxes across the board but officials say it will benefit the most vulnerable. After four years of what was often described...
amherstbulletin.com
Best Bites: Eat up Shelburne Falls
The hamlet of Shelburne Falls, cradled in the gently rolling foothills of the Berkshires, is a rustic spill of 1800s mill buildings and even older wooden barns along an elbow bend of the Deerfield River. It’s my favorite easy day trip or overnight getaway from the Five Colleges area, just over a half-hour’s drive from Northampton or Amherst.
Drought disaster declared; Massachusetts’ second largest city urges indoor water limits
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in Rhode Island while New England’s second-largest city is restricting outdoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Monday declared all five of the state’s counties as “primary...
NECN
LIV Golf Tour, Controversial for Saudi Backing, Coming to Small Mass. Town
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour has just eight events worldwide in its first season, with one of its stops in the small Massachusetts town of Bolton. Fencing could be seen going up Tuesday around The International, a private country club. "A big-time, worldwide event coming to a very small town,"...
Massachusetts man accused of bear spray attack on pedestrians and patrons at 110 Grill in West Lebanon, New Hampshire
A Greenfield, Massachusetts man is accused of attacking a group of pedestrians and restaurant diners in New Hampshire with bear spray, a self-defense device many times more powerful than pepper spray. Police in the city of Lebanon said John Cahill, 41, accosted a group of pedestrians, launching bear spray in...
WCAX
Authorities investigating attempted escape from Springfield prison
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An attempted escape from the Southen State Correctional facility in Springfield was stymied Wednesday, according to officials. The inmate attempted to escape by climbing an interior fence at the prison but correctional officers were able to stop the inmate from making it to a perimeter fence and bring him back inside.
WCAX
Vermont State Police interview two Ludlow police officers in officer-involved shooting investigation
Grant money goes to St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to support tourism. Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be spent on tourism for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in New York’s North Country. Sunflowers planted at Information and Welcome Centers across Vermont to support Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours ago. In...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials emphasize call to action on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, observed on Aug. 21, was started by two parents who lost their child to fentanyl. Drug overdose or poisoning is the leading cause of death in America for people between 18 to 45 years old. Members of the United States...
NHPR
Londonderry officials condemn Bolduc supporter for flying Confederate flag in town parade
The town of Londonderry is condemning a political supporter of Don Bolduc, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, for flying a Confederate flag during the town’s old home day parade Saturday. The Confederate flag flew from a Bolduc supporter’s military-style Jeep, which traveled as part of a convoy of...
New England Dermatology Center to pay $300K fine; confidential patient information tossed into open trash bin
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield-based dermatology clinic agreed to pay a $300,640 fine to close a federal investigation into improper care of medical information after it admitted to throwing empty specimen bottles that identified patients into a public trash bin, officials said. The Office for Civil Rights for the U.S...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
Vermont police searching for driver possibly involved in homicide
Brattleboro Police are looking to identify a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide Friday night.
WMUR.com
Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst
AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
Brattleboro man claims he killed an attacker in self-defense; police probing origin of gun
Nicholas Baker, 34, is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He has not been charged with killing the man he claims attacked him Friday night. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro man claims he killed an attacker in self-defense; police probing origin of gun.
New Hampshire Couple’s 77-Year Marriage is a Heartwarming Story of Lasting True Love
Currently, I am on a mission to find the couple who has been married (or together) the longest in each New England state. During my quest, I had the pleasure of meeting the family of Gertrude and James Connor from Hooksett, New Hampshire. Gertrude and James married each other on April 14, 1945.
Worcester declares Stage 1 drought, triggering water restrictions
WORCESTER — The city entered a Stage 1 drought Monday brought on by water reservoirs approaching 72% capacity. Drought contingency measures will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to a city news release. During those hours, irrigation systems will not be allowed to operate. For...
WMUR.com
Outbreak of respiratory infections causing dogs in New Hampshire to get very sick
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians, particularly in Hillsboro County, are reporting an outbreak of respiratory infections that can get very serious, very quickly. Respiratory outbreaks like this happen from time to time, but local vets are saying this time, that it's different. Starting with symptoms such as a cough, runny...
WCVB
Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say
LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
amherstbulletin.com
NJ man arrested for allegedly conning woman into buying $330K in gold bars at Hadley jeweler
HADLEY — A joint investigation by the FBI and Hadley police this week led to the arrest of a New Jersey man who allegedly convinced an Athol woman to buy $330,000 of gold bars from a local jewelry store in Hadley. Gaurang Contractor, 38, pleaded not guilty in Eastern...
