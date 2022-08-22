ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

WCAX

Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities track down a man in Vermont -- charged in connection to the January 6th riot. According to federal court documents, 32 year-old Brian Preller, of Florida faced a judge Wednesday in Rutland. Preller is facing charges of civil disorder and two misdemeanors; for entering on restricted grounds and being disorderly. Preller was a part of a group called the “B Squad.” They wore riot gear, had expandable metal batons, and were carrying knifes on January 6th.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Major renovation planned for Sullivan County nursing home

UNITY, N.H. (WCAX) - State lawmakers from Sullivan County, New Hampshire, have approved a huge construction and renovation project at its county nursing home. The bipartisan plan will raises taxes across the board but officials say it will benefit the most vulnerable. After four years of what was often described...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
Mountain Times

Over 800 ducks race in shallow Black River

This past Saturday, Aug.20, members of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) gathered on the Depot Street Bridge, in the Black River, and under the Walker Bridge as over 800 ducks were dropped into the river in the 23rd annual Ralph […] Read More The post Over 800 ducks race in shallow Black River appeared first on The Mountain Times.
LUDLOW, VT
NHPR

New Hampshire’s tree sales continue to rise

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. The New Hampshire State Forest Nursery in Boscawen sold 50 percent more seedlings this year compared to 2021, continuing a trend the nursery has seen over the past five years.
BOSCAWEN, NH
nhmagazine.com

Riding With Outlaws at Scenic RailRiders

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, notorious outlaws of the Old West, were known for their daring train robbery stick-ups. To the great annoyance of the Union Pacific Railroad owners, Butch and Sundance rode down their trains, hopped aboard, held up the passengers, and relieved the train’s safe of valuables. Today, I’m riding with the Butch and Sundance gang, but I’m also working for the owners of the rail line. How did I get into this quandary?
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Authorities investigating attempted escape from Springfield prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An attempted escape from the Southen State Correctional facility in Springfield was stymied Wednesday, according to officials. The inmate attempted to escape by climbing an interior fence at the prison but correctional officers were able to stop the inmate from making it to a perimeter fence and bring him back inside.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WMUR.com

Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst

AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
AMHERST, NH
WSBS

Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)

Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Travel Maven

This Year-Round Indoor Farmers Market In New Hampshire is a Must-Visit

A visit to a farmers' market is a wonderful way to support farmers, check out unique artisan goods, and eat locally. Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout New Hampshire, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and handmade goods to fresh flowers and more, the largest year-round farmers' market in NH can be found in Contoocook and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
HOPKINTON, NH

