Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities track down a man in Vermont -- charged in connection to the January 6th riot. According to federal court documents, 32 year-old Brian Preller, of Florida faced a judge Wednesday in Rutland. Preller is facing charges of civil disorder and two misdemeanors; for entering on restricted grounds and being disorderly. Preller was a part of a group called the “B Squad.” They wore riot gear, had expandable metal batons, and were carrying knifes on January 6th.
WCAX
Major renovation planned for Sullivan County nursing home
UNITY, N.H. (WCAX) - State lawmakers from Sullivan County, New Hampshire, have approved a huge construction and renovation project at its county nursing home. The bipartisan plan will raises taxes across the board but officials say it will benefit the most vulnerable. After four years of what was often described...
Over 800 ducks race in shallow Black River
This past Saturday, Aug.20, members of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) gathered on the Depot Street Bridge, in the Black River, and under the Walker Bridge as over 800 ducks were dropped into the river in the 23rd annual Ralph […] Read More The post Over 800 ducks race in shallow Black River appeared first on The Mountain Times.
NHPR
New Hampshire’s tree sales continue to rise
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. The New Hampshire State Forest Nursery in Boscawen sold 50 percent more seedlings this year compared to 2021, continuing a trend the nursery has seen over the past five years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drought disaster declared; Massachusetts’ second largest city urges indoor water limits
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in Rhode Island while New England’s second-largest city is restricting outdoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Monday declared all five of the state’s counties as “primary...
Massachusetts man accused of bear spray attack on pedestrians and patrons at 110 Grill in West Lebanon, New Hampshire
A Greenfield, Massachusetts man is accused of attacking a group of pedestrians and restaurant diners in New Hampshire with bear spray, a self-defense device many times more powerful than pepper spray. Police in the city of Lebanon said John Cahill, 41, accosted a group of pedestrians, launching bear spray in...
nhmagazine.com
Riding With Outlaws at Scenic RailRiders
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, notorious outlaws of the Old West, were known for their daring train robbery stick-ups. To the great annoyance of the Union Pacific Railroad owners, Butch and Sundance rode down their trains, hopped aboard, held up the passengers, and relieved the train’s safe of valuables. Today, I’m riding with the Butch and Sundance gang, but I’m also working for the owners of the rail line. How did I get into this quandary?
WCVB
Troopers: Man hit, killed crossing Route 1 was trying to reach girlfriend
SAUGUS, Mass. — A man from Vermont died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while he attempted to cross Route 1 on foot, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing the busy highway's three southbound lanes near the Essex Street...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Authorities investigating attempted escape from Springfield prison
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An attempted escape from the Southen State Correctional facility in Springfield was stymied Wednesday, according to officials. The inmate attempted to escape by climbing an interior fence at the prison but correctional officers were able to stop the inmate from making it to a perimeter fence and bring him back inside.
East Longmeadow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
A man from East Longmeadow was indicted Tuesday on fentanyl and firearm charges.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials emphasize call to action on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, observed on Aug. 21, was started by two parents who lost their child to fentanyl. Drug overdose or poisoning is the leading cause of death in America for people between 18 to 45 years old. Members of the United States...
Springfield boy charged with arson at Antonio’s Grinders
A 15-year-old boy from Springfield has been arrested for arson charges in connection with a fire at Antonio’s Grinders and the High School of Science and Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vermont police searching for driver possibly involved in homicide
Brattleboro Police are looking to identify a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide Friday night.
WMUR.com
Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst
AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
WCAX
Vermont State Police interview two Ludlow police officers in officer-involved shooting investigation
Grant money goes to St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to support tourism. Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be spent on tourism for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in New York’s North Country. Sunflowers planted at Information and Welcome Centers across Vermont to support Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours ago. In...
Victim identified in deadly shooting on Longhill Street in Springfield
The victim found on Longhill Street in Springfield early Saturday morning has been identified.
manchesterinklink.com
School District organizes grief support sessions after student, 8, identified as victim in fatal Albany crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday afternoon, the Manchester School District announced that they were providing grief support for those mourning the loss of a student from Manchester in an accident in Albany, NH, over the weekend. As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a Gofundme page launched to support the...
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
This Year-Round Indoor Farmers Market In New Hampshire is a Must-Visit
A visit to a farmers' market is a wonderful way to support farmers, check out unique artisan goods, and eat locally. Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout New Hampshire, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and handmade goods to fresh flowers and more, the largest year-round farmers' market in NH can be found in Contoocook and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
manchesterinklink.com
Road closures and other useful info for navigating Aug. 27 Sky Show at Arms Park
MANCHESTER, NH – A “return” to Sky Show, a once popular river-side music event, will make a comeback Aug. 27, promising “the largest fireworks display in NH history,” along with more than 50 food trucks and vendors, go-karts, ax-throwing and live music. In addition to...
Comments / 0