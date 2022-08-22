SEK learns story behind Arma Homecoming

FRANKLIN, Ks. — Southeast Kansas is learning about one of its longest standing traditions.



The Miner’s Hall Museum opened its doors for a special presentation called “Coming Home.”



It focused on the three families behind Arma’s Homecoming.



Five sons from each the Kovacic, Kmetz and the Varsolona families left Arma to fight in World War II, and all 15 returned.



The families later celebrated the first version of Arma Homecoming in 1946, which then saw a formal celebration in 1947.



Sunday’s celebration was led by the families’ of the descendants.

“It’s just a unique story to us, there are so very few World War II survivors that can tell their stories so it’s just left up to us to continue that tradition,” says Joan Kovacic Cleland, Coming Home Presenter.



The Miner’s Hall Museum will hold another presentation on September 18th.



It will focus on the sports in Arma throughout the years.

