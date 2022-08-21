ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for Clarksville's girls athlete of the week for Aug. 15-20

By George Robinson, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago
It's time to get your voting tools out and make sure you make your mark on this week's girls high school athlete of the week in Clarksville for games played between Aug. 15-20.

This week's poll includes Northeast volleyball standout Chloe Kegler, Lady Eagles goalie Paige Heglund, Rossview soccer star Kristen DeSantis, West Creek soccer player Madison Bennett, Montgomery Central soccer player Lily Heath and Rossview golfer Addyson Waller.

Vote now before the poll closes at 11 a.m. Thursday. The results will be revealed when the poll closes. Click on the link below to make your selection.

Want to stay informed on the latest high school and college sports news? A subscription to The Leaf-Chronicle gets you unlimited access to the best information and updates on prep sports, Austin Peay and the ability to tap into over 200 local sites in the USA TODAY Network.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at grobinson@gannett.com or (931) 245-0747 and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

