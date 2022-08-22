Read full article on original website
KEY WEST REELECTS MAYOR TERI JOHNSTON
Key West voters on Aug. 23 reelected Mayor Teri Johnston to her third two-year term. City term limits allow the mayor four terms, for a total of eight years. The four-person race for Key West’s city commissioner in District 4 was narrowed down to two finalists — Kim Highsmith and Lissette Cuervo Carey — who will face off in November.
A BREAKDOWN OF THE VOTERS IN THE FLORIDA KEYS – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
Early voting sites will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will begin on the second Monday prior to the election and ends the Saturday before the election. Big Pine Key Community Park, End of Sands Road, 31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key. Islamorada Branch Library, 81830 Overseas...
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: KEYS WEEKLY COVERAGE
An Aug. 23 primary in the Florida Keys saw several candidates handily winning their races and taking their seats. Others successfully secured the Republican or Democratic nomination for their races as they head to the Nov. 8 general election for a chance to represent Florida Keys residents. Here is a roundup of results and reactions from the candidates.
IN PICTURES: REVAMPED PLAYGROUND OPENS AT MARATHON COMMUNITY PARK
Marathon’s kids gained another kingdom with the official reopening of the new Marathon Community Park playground on Aug. 10. Closed for around a month as employees from PlayWorks revitalized the old playground with brand new equipment, including interactive stations for toddlers and young children, the $153,000 project is sure to provide a safe and shaded place for family recreation for years to come.
2 pulled from water after Florida Keys plane crash
MARATHON, Fla. – A small plane crashed into the water on the Gulf side of Marathon Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened at around 4:51 p.m., agency spokesperson Adam Linhardt said. A photo released by the agency shows the plane upside down in the water.
South Florida man accused of stalking, assaulting ex-girlfriend in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Miami man on Tuesday after he was accused of choking and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend, as well as stalking her. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Yordan Valdes faces multiple charges of aggravated assault, battery and stalking, as well as contempt of court for violating an order to not contact the victim.
HUMOR: TOP 10 THINGS OVERHEARD AT THE POLLS
More than 18,000 registered voters – about one in every three – cast ballots in the Aug. 23 primary election in Monroe County. For those who were busy paying attention to their ballots, and for the two-thirds of you who didn’t make it, we offer…. Top 10...
HIP TO THE SCENE: WHAT IS A LOCAL MUSIC SCENE?
What is a music scene? What makes Key West’s special?. Let’s start with the music store. Sure there’s the internet for music supply orders, but that 100 miles from the mainland adds a day for delivery. Inherently, the music store is more than just a retail store, it’s a hub, a place where gossip, information, gigs, news and shop talk are the reasons I buy strings there every week. I could order a bunch online and maybe save a buck, or buy a month’s supply at one time, but I don’t.
Armed federal officer shot and killed by South Florida deputies
A federal officer armed with an AR-15 was shot and killed by deputies in South Florida on Wednesday.
