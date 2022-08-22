What is a music scene? What makes Key West’s special?. Let’s start with the music store. Sure there’s the internet for music supply orders, but that 100 miles from the mainland adds a day for delivery. Inherently, the music store is more than just a retail store, it’s a hub, a place where gossip, information, gigs, news and shop talk are the reasons I buy strings there every week. I could order a bunch online and maybe save a buck, or buy a month’s supply at one time, but I don’t.

