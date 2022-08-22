Read full article on original website
WBTV
Cabarrus County CVB celebrates new ‘Explore Cabarrus’ destination brand
Currently, there are 18,000 students in the Fort Mill School District. ‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Charlotte convenience store robbery
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The state is looking...
WBTV
Former Concord police officer will not be charged in fatal shooting
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The state is looking...
WBTV
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. “It was shocking. You know, I had left by the grace of God. I had just left maybe 15-20 minutes before this happened,” Sondra Short said.
Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
WBTV
CMPD searching for man last seen at Atrium hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Sunday. The Missing Person Unit is seeking assistance in locating 26-year-old Louis “Louie” Mottola. He was last seen leaving Atrium University hospital on foot on Aug. 21. Mottola is 5-foot-6 and around...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide at north Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a convenience store off West Sugar Creek Road, close to Reagan Drive. Officers say it happened around 12:15 this morning. Police at the scene told WBTV crew two men were arguing, one shot the other then took...
Police asking for help identifying Gaston County thief
The suspect reportedly stole items from a pawn shop.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide off Sugar Creek Road
The crash happened near Statesville Avenue and involved a truck and a car. It appeared the truck rear-ended the car. Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. Raises for CMS teachers approved. Updated: 6 hours ago. With...
WBTV
Fort Mill, S.C. school bus routes double up due to driver shortage
Incorporating the tagline, “There’s More to Us”, the new branding focuses on the variety of experiences to discover. ‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. Updated: 13 hours ago. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she...
WBTV
Cabarrus County DA: No charges will be pressed against officer who shot and killed suspect in February
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County District Attorney will not press charges against former Concord Police officer Timothy Larson. Larson shot and killed Brandon Combs in February. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord. “Combs had failed to comply with 15 different...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
Detectives conduct homicide investigation at northeast Charlotte apartment complex, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — One person died from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, paramedics said. The homicide investigation appeared to be around a white car riddled with several bullet holes in the parking lot at the Belmont at Tryon apartments along Sawyers Mill Road off North Tryon Street.
Man killed in southeast Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened on the 3800 block of Marvin Road near North Wendover Road.
‘Kids y’all are killing’: Channel 9 digs into community crisis of children and crime
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — 578 -- that’s how many victims younger than 18 who have experienced gun violence in just the first six months of this year. A total of 130 people accused of pulling the trigger have been under 18 as well. And behind every police scene...
WBTV
Nicaraguan priest with family ties to Charlotte captured, jailed in the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tensions overseas are having a direct impact on an area family. Nicaraguan police detained a well-known bishop, Monsignor Rolando-Alvarez, and other Roman Catholic priests because of their criticism of Nicaragua’s president. One of those priests is Father Ramiro Tijerino, the son of a member of...
qcitymetro.com
CMPD investigating homicide in University area
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the University area. According to a statement by CMPD, around 3:24 p.m., officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon with injury call near 600 block of Sawyers Mill Road. When officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot...
CMPD investigates homicide in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide Monday night in southeast Charlotte. Officers were called to Marvin Road near North Wendover Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. (Watch the video below: Officer shot, another returns fire, striking...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Detectives looking to identify man who wore NASA hoodie during robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who robbed a convenience store in northeast Charlotte. The incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 at the Circle K convenience store located at 10000 N. Tryon Street. Surveillance footage from...
SWAT activated to de-escalate east Charlotte situation
The incident began around 3 p.m. on the 12500 block of Leaning Pine Lane near Camp Stewart Road.
