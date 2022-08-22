ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Charlotte convenience store robbery

‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The state is looking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Former Concord police officer will not be charged in fatal shooting

CONCORD, NC
Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CMPD searching for man last seen at Atrium hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Sunday. The Missing Person Unit is seeking assistance in locating 26-year-old Louis “Louie” Mottola. He was last seen leaving Atrium University hospital on foot on Aug. 21. Mottola is 5-foot-6 and around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fort Mill, S.C. school bus routes double up due to driver shortage

FORT MILL, SC
CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CMPD investigating homicide in University area

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the University area. According to a statement by CMPD, around 3:24 p.m., officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon with injury call near 600 block of Sawyers Mill Road. When officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CMPD investigates homicide in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide Monday night in southeast Charlotte. Officers were called to Marvin Road near North Wendover Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. (Watch the video below: Officer shot, another returns fire, striking...
CHARLOTTE, NC

