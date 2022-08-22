Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vergennes Day returns Saturday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The smallest city in Vermont is preparing for its biggest celebration this weekend. Saturday marks the 40th annual Vergennes Day. The event draws people from across Addison and Chittenden Counties, and beyond to celebrate the tiny city. The morning begins with a pancake breakfast at the...
Colchester Sun
Heavenly Food Pantry in Essex Junction is open to all this Thursday
ESSEX JUNCTION — The Heavenly Food Pantry will open on Thursday to local families regardless of need. Located at the First Congregational Church on Main Street in Essex Junction, the pantry will be open from 2-6 p.m. to residents of Essex, Essex Junction and Westford. As usual, there are...
WCAX
Group fundraising for Vergennes green space project hopes to win state match
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - A community group in Vergennes is rallying to revitalize a green space. And if they’re successful with their own fundraising, they’ll get a payout from the state, too. A community group in Vergennes is rallying to revitalize a green space. And if they’re successful...
WCAX
New Burlington school employees welcomed with scavenger hunt
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first day at a new school can be nerve-wracking for students, but what about new teachers?. Some of the new hires in the Burlington School District were welcomed on Tuesday with some fun and food. They met at the downtown high school and then headed out to Church Street for a scavenger hunt.
WCAX
UVM students arrive for start of school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday marked the first of two move-in days on the University of Vermont campus for new students ahead of the upcoming semester. The class of 2026 is the most academically accomplished class in UVM history selected from an applicant pool of over 30,000 prospective students, according to UVM officials.
WCAX
Plattsburgh YMCA outgrows facility, renovating new home with more space
WCAX
Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
- If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont has a huge selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
tinyhousetalk.com
Ethan’s Tiny House in Shelburne, Vermont on Airbnb
This is Ethan Waldman’s tiny house in Shelburne, Vermont which is now on Airbnb. He is the author of Tiny House Decisions, a guide that helps people plan out their tiny homes. You can actually book a stay and try out tiny living in Ethan’s iconic, self-built tiny home....
WCAX
Burlington schools searching for paraeducators
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The start of the year is just one week away in Burlington and the school district is still looking to fill key positions, including paraeducators. Students will be heading into their classrooms next Wednesday but the district is still looking for a couple of world language and special education teachers and they expect to be working into the year to fill those jobs. But officials say the most critical need is to fill nearly two dozen paraeducator positions.
WCAX
City officials face criticism during Crete Center info tours
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - During a Tuesday evening public tour of Plattsburgh’s Crete Center, city officials got an earful of comments from area residents opposed to tearing down the aging recreational facility. The building shut down after an electrical fire in May. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest in a memo...
NECN
Woman Attacked by a Black Bear in Vermont
A Vermont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday. The 61-year-old woman was treated at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph on Saturday for non-life-threatening injuries, including a bite...
Short Staffing Closes the Bearded Frog in Shelburne
The Bearded Frog served its final meals on August 18. The Shelburne restaurant is unlikely to reopen, according to Dickie Austin and Andrea Cousineau, co-operators for the restaurant’s owner, Vergennes Restaurant Group. The two will continue to run the group’s Black Sheep Bistro and Park Squeeze, both in Vergennes.
WCAX
Concerns raised about homeless encampment in Burlington park
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Concerns over camping in a Burlington park are again putting homelessness in the spotlight. Tents have been popping up in Battery Park, overlooking the waterfront and right next to the police station. Just three stayed up during the day on Monday, but multiple viewers have brought...
WCAX
Vt. restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing shortages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local restaurants are starving for staff, just one of the ongoing labor force problems triggered by the pandemic. In the past two weeks, a handful of Burlington restaurants closed their doors because of the staffing shortage. The Vermont Tap House is temporarily closed due to a...
pallspera.com
22 Randall Street Waterbury, VT
This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on August 22nd 2022 with a list price $285,000. Adorable, hip, affordable home located in the heart of Waterbury. A charming half of a duplex, this 3 bedroom home is filled with natural light and boasts loads of turn of the century character on a quiet, popular street. The property affords tons of space – including a finished bonus room on the third floor perfect for office or playroom, an unfinished, dry, clean basement, and a separate single car garage with stairs to storage above. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and new carpeting on the bedroom floors. Private, partially fenced in backyard with firepit and raised bed. Steps away from all the amenities and fun of Waterbury, yet secluded in a peaceful, family neighborhood. Showings begin Thursday, August 25.
WCAX
Vermont apple orchard expecting banner season
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An apple orchard in Williston is embarking on its 50th season, and they say it’s setting up to be a banner year. Adams Apple Orchard says their trees are exploding with the red gems. Owner John Adams says he attributes the strong start to the...
WCAX
Drought-like conditions impacting some Vt. farms
WHITING, Vt. (WCAX) - The majority of our region remains abnormally dry and some farmers say they feel the heat. For one Addison County farmer, aside from the occasional shower, he says he hasn’t seen steady rain since May. “It seems like the rain is going just either north...
newyorkalmanack.com
‘The Big Burn’ Adirondack Film Showing On Thursday
In the summer of 1910, the largest wildfire in American history devoured more than three million acres across the Northern Rockies and took the lives of 78 firefighters. The fledgling U.S. Forest Service was confronted with a catastrophe that would define the agency and the nation’s fire policy for the rest of the 20th century and beyond.
WCAX
Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
