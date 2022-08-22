This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on August 22nd 2022 with a list price $285,000. Adorable, hip, affordable home located in the heart of Waterbury. A charming half of a duplex, this 3 bedroom home is filled with natural light and boasts loads of turn of the century character on a quiet, popular street. The property affords tons of space – including a finished bonus room on the third floor perfect for office or playroom, an unfinished, dry, clean basement, and a separate single car garage with stairs to storage above. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and new carpeting on the bedroom floors. Private, partially fenced in backyard with firepit and raised bed. Steps away from all the amenities and fun of Waterbury, yet secluded in a peaceful, family neighborhood. Showings begin Thursday, August 25.

WATERBURY, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO