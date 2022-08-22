ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills store announces mask ban due to rise in robbery, crime

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

A Beverly Hills clothing store announced Sunday that it will be enforcing a mask ban to its shop.

Kitson, a department store with multiple locations in Los Angeles, has a store located on Robertson Boulevard in Beverly Hills. It announced that the store will soon be banning masks at its Beverly Hills store due to the recent rise in masked burglaries in the area.

Fraser Ross, the owner of Kitson, told CBSLA that it posted signs about the mask ban this past Wednesday.

Ross released a statement, explaining the company's decision.

At Kitson we prioritize the safety of our staff and customers. We noticed a disturbing trend of individuals wearing masks to avoid identification in various situations including, but not limited to, shoplifting, verbal harassment, and physical assault. The mask mandate may have begun as a health precaution, but we believe it is now being used by some people for nefarious purposes. To that end, we enacted our own mandate of sorts. We do not allow wearing of masks in the Robertson store during regular business hours. Those people who wish to wear masks are free to set up an appointment for a person shopping experience or visit our website. We also offer curbside pickup.

Most recently, suspects broke into a Neiman Marcus store in Beverly Hills with a car during the early morning hours.

Kitson shoppers who wish to wear a mask because of the risks of COVID-19 can still wear one but must make an appointment with the store, Ross said.

