Friendsville, TN

Smoky Mountain highlight: Fundraising gala for the Institute at Tremont raises funds for a second campus and further awareness for its mission

By By Lee Zimmerman Daily Times Correspondent
 3 days ago

The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont welcomed community leaders, decision makers and an array of influential individuals to the institute’s annual fundraising gala on Saturday within the sprawling idyllic environs of Marblegate Farms in Friendsville.

The event raised more than a quarter of a million dollars — including $90,000 through an auction and call for support that evening — for the creation of a second campus and much-needed repairs to the Council House, the current campus’ chief gathering place for meetings and classroom instruction.

The event, sponsored by RT Lodge and Mountain Commerce Bank, was emceed by Catey McClary, Tremont’s president and CEO. It featured a full evening of dining, hospitality, education and entertainment intended to spotlight the institute’s main mission, which is connecting people of all ages with nature in East Tennessee and encouraging those citizens to become stewards for the the outdoors and environment for the generations to come.

The evening also offered a first look at the second campus campaign and Tremont’s vision for the future.

“This event is a great way for Tremont to connect our work in the Park with our community,” McClary said in a statement she shared with The Daily Times. “It’s all about partnerships, so it is a win-win when we can celebrate with those partners and raise needed funds to provide outdoor education programs for all.”

That invitation and outreach attracted a number of dignitaries from throughout East Tennessee. The notables included Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash, University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd, Maryville College President Bryan Coker, Tremont board of directors Chairman Tim Topham, board members Richard Maples, Whitfield Bailey and Bill Varner, and Marblegate Farms owner, Tremont board member, and founding board president Bill Cobble, as well as members of the Clayton family and TVA senior executives

After cocktails and networking, former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice and longtime Smoky Mountains National Park supporter Gary Wade offered welcoming remarks. John Tolsma of Knowledge Launch — a Knoxville based organization that describes itself as a full service learning agency that pushes the limits of corporate education through the use of multimedia, live events, and simulations — offered the blessing prior to dinner being served.

The main event of the evening was a dialogue between McClary and the evening’s special guest, John Judge on the need to connect people to their outdoor environs. They stressed the need for further education about environmentalism and conservation, all in an effort to encourage young people to become involved with preserving outdoor environs for the well-being, enjoyment and education of generations to come.

Judge, author of the book “The Outdoor Citizen” and a New England-based environment advocate and activist, offered an urgent call to action and a series of persuasive arguments on why society must continue to preserve natural habitats while reconnecting people with nature. He cited Knoxville as an ideal outdoor city and a model for the rest of the nation in terms of promoting commerce and conservation equally and effectively.

The evening continued with an auction conducted by Bear Stephenson of the Stephenson Realty and Auction firm. The items up for bids included “An Exclusive Backcountry Culinary Experience with Chef Jeff Carter of Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro,” a “Personalized Wine Tour with Diamondjack Sommelier, Sasha Wright,” an exclusive birdwatcher excursion, “Birding the Smokies with a Tremont Naturalist,” and a painting of Tremont’s second campus as imagined by award-winning contemporary abstract artist, Susan Verekar.

In addition, Judge offered a last-minute prize package as well, a two evening stay at one of two exclusive New England properties affiliated with his environmental organization.

Following the auction, opportunities to participate at various sponsorship levels were also offered and accepted.

Mark Oldham, co-owner of Dancing Bear Lodge and Appalachian Bistro and Oldham Hospitality, said that their reason for offering an auction item had to do with “a commitment to Townsend and the mission of Tremont Institute, which encompasses the Peaceful Side of the Smokies.” He went on to say, “Their dedication to educate and to enlighten both children and adults about our shared natural resources inside the Great Smoky National Park are inspirational to our team. We support Tremont’s goal of building the second campus for the benefit of generations to come.”

Following the formal festivities, an afterparty took place on the lawn of the Marblegate Farmhouse. Despite some light rain, those who shared in the celebration enjoyed music from Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Shawn Camp and special guest, noted Appalachian musician Ed Snodderly. That particular portion of the evening was sponsored by Company Distilling, Vee Hollow Bike Park and Trails and Clayton Homes.

As guests enjoyed whiskey tastings, Company’s Master Distiller Jeff Arnett said that as a relative newcomer to East Tennessee, the event offered opportunity to become further involved in the community. The fact that Company had worked with Clayton Homes early on in their planning for their Townsend location, made for a natural connection. He also said that their location adjacent to the national park also inspired their support.

“Tonight’s event is the realization of that commitment,” Arnett said.

Bryan Coker
