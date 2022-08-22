ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Times

Maryville College sells Wright House, invests in House in the Woods

By By Amy Beth Miller
 3 days ago

Maryville College plans to invest the proceeds from selling a home on Court Street in updating the House in the Woods to become the official guest house for the campus

With approval from the board of the directors, the college last month sold Wright House for $470,000 to Lydia Tolman and Jonathan Zwayer Jones, real estate records show.

Alumna Nathalia Wright bequeathed her home at 627 Court St. to the college, which has used it as a guest residence since 2007. In a May memo to faculty and staff about the upcoming sale, MC President Bryan Coker said the house “served us very well for a number of years; however, the increasing level of traffic at our Court Street intersection has made the location less desirable for some guests.”

Located in the Maryville College Woods, near RT Lodge, the House in the Woods was built in 1917 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In recent years the building has served as a retreat and meeting place, and over the summer it received a new roof, gutters and exterior paint.

With the money from the sale of Wright House, the college plans to add bathrooms on the second level of the House in the Woods and “refresh” the first floor. “All renovations will be undertaken with much sensitivity to the house’s historic character, distinctive architecture, and natural surroundings,” Coker assured the faculty and staff in his memo.

Johnson Architecture is drawing up the plans, with work expected to begin in fall or early winter, according to Karen Eldridge, the college’s executive director for marketing and communications.

Furnishings from Wright’s house currently are stored on campus, and the college intends to use them in the renovated House in the Woods, she said. College library and archives staff have cataloged Wright’s books and artwork, which also were moved to the campus.

‘Florence House’

Wright worked at the college after her graduation in 1933. Although Thaw Hall had been completed in 1922, the interior walls had never been painted, and after talking with the college president Wright came up with a plan to fund the work, according to Joan Worley, later director of Lamar Memorial Library.

Wright drew a pen and ink map of Maryville, had it printed and sold copies for 50 cents each, raising $250 for the painting. That was half of the cost, and the college president found the rest needed.

Wright earned a doctorate from Yale University in 1949 and served on the faulty of the University of Tennessee’s English Department for 33 years. She was an authority on early American literature, particularly Herman Melville.

Her library included many first editions, according to Robert Kennedy, a 1971 alumnus of Maryville College, who rented an upstairs apartment in the home from her for six years. Even back then the rent of $55 a month was “pretty good,” he noted.

He said the library was lined with mahogany from the Philippines, which arrived on one of the last boats before World War II shut down commercial shipping.

“She traveled extensively in England and Italy in the summer,” Kennedy said. “She brought quite a lot of artwork back from Italy.”

According to Wright’s 2007 obituary in The Daily Times, she called her home on Court Street “Florence House,” after her favorite city in Italy.

Kennedy, who volunteers in the college archives, has been writing his memories of Wright and the home to preserve them.

#Maryville College#Linus Realestate#Yale University#Obituary#University Of Tennessee#In The Woods#Business Industry#Linus Business#Real Estate#House
