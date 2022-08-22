Read full article on original website
GM Testing Honda Prologue Alongside Chevy Blazer EV
As GM Authority has covered extensively in the past, GM and Honda have formed a strategic alliance in North America to produce a range of new, affordable electric vehicles set to utilize GM Ultium batteries and GM Ultium drive motors. That includes the up-and-coming Honda Prologue EV, which was recently caught testing alongside another all-electric crossover, namely the new Chevy Blazer EV.
All-New Buick Envista Crossover Interior Design Revealed
Within hours of the world debut of the all-new Buick Envista at the upcoming 2022 Chengdu Motor Show in China, General Motors has just officially revealed the interior design of Buick‘s upcoming compact crossover. The SAIC-GM joint venture released the first official images of the all-new Buick Envista’s interior,...
Cadillac XT6 Sales Place Eighth In Expanded Segment During Q2 2022
Cadillac XT6 sales decreased in the United States and Canada during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT6 deliveries totaled 5,599 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 22 percent compared to 7,151 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the...
GMC Canyon Sales Jump 40 Percent During Q2 2022
GMC Canyon Sales - Q2 2022 - United States. In the United States, GMC Canyon deliveries totaled 7,501 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 40 percent compared to 5,347 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Canyon sales increased about 9 percent...
GM Shows First Look Inside Next-Gen Chevy Montana
General Motors is hosting a web series dedicated to the final development stage of the next-generation Chevy Montana in Brazil, where the automaker recently showed a first look inside Chevrolet‘s first unibody compact pickup. GM’s Brazilian subsidiary showed the first glimpse of the next-generation Chevy Montana’s interior during the...
GM And Bosch Asking To Drop Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Duramax Emissions Lawsuit
GM and Bosch have requested that a federal judge drop consolidated litigation which alleges that units of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were equipped with devices that allowed the pickups to cheat emissions testing. Per a recent report from Law360, GM and Bosch filed separate summary judgment motions last...
Xcite Automotive To Serve As Photography Provider For GM CarBravo
Chicago-based automotive dealer media and solutions company Xcite Automotive has entered an agreement with GM to serve as the photography and merchandising provider for the automaker’s new web-based used vehicle search tool, CarBravo. Xcite Automotive says it will provide GM dealers with the ability to pay for vehicle merchandising...
2023 Chevy Bolt EV Officially Introduced In Brazil
Having overcome the ravages of the massive vehicle recall in North America that pushed back the entire launch schedule for the refreshed Bolt EV internationally, General Motors has just officially introduced the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV in Brazil. The automaker launched the updated Chevy Bolt EV for the second time...
2023 Kia EV6 GT Revealed As Upcoming Chevy Blazer EV SS Rival
Electric vehicles represent a major shift in the automotive landscape. This fact is perhaps best exemplified in the new 2023 Kia EV6 GT – a battery-electric family crossover that produces 576 horsepower from its dual-motor powertrain, making it the most powerful Kia ever produced and giving it enough performance to outgun a brand-new Lamborghini Huracán Evo in a heads-up drag race.
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Pricing Increases $1,000 Over 2022 Model
GM has applied a minor price change to the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD lineup, with the base price of the nameplate set to increase by $1,000 across the board over the outgoing 2022 model. With this change, the price of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab in the entry-level...
Cadillac CT5 Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Cadillac CT5 discount continues offering up to $2,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2022 Cadlillac CT5 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well. However, the above offers are not available on the high-performance 2022...
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Pricing Revealed
Earlier in the summer, GM Authority confirmed production of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 would commence in late August. We’ve now uncovered complete pricing for the 2023 model-year Silverado 1500 ahead of its production start, as well, with the MSRPs of the light-duty truck rising by $1,000 across the board.
2022 Buick Envision Service Update Issued Over Inoperative Reading Lights
General Motors has started a service update to address an issue in certain examples of the 2022 model-year Buick Envision compact crossover due to a software issue that may cause the right-hand-side reading lamps to become inoperative. The problem: in affected vehicles, the passenger-side reading lamps in the front and...
GM Makes Its Case Why It’s A Good Investment Opportunity
GM recently released its Q2 2022 earnings, which were headlined by $1.7 billion in income on $35.8 billion in revenue, as GM Authority covered previously. In presenting the results, GM also outlined what makes the automaker a good investment opportunity. In a presentation released in conjunction with the Q2 2022...
GM Names Majority As EV-Focused, Diverse Ad Agency
GM has named Atlanta-based advertising group Majority Agency as its fourth diverse agency of record for branded diversity marketing initiatives. In a statement, GM Director of Diversity Marketing and Development, Tarshena Armstrong, said that Majority shares GM’s belief in reaching a cultural inflection point not just for electric vehicles, but for multicultural marketing as well.
2023 Corvette 70th Anniversary Special Edition Package Unavailable To Order Again
The 2023 Corvette is the fourth model year of the latest eighth-generation sports car, introducing a handful of updates and changes compared to the previous 2022 model year. Among these is the launch of the new 70th Anniversary Edition package, but now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette 70th Anniversary Special Edition package is once again unavailable to order.
1967 Pontiac GTO Takes On A 1968 Hurst/Olds In Close All-GM Drag Race: Video
Once upon a time, car enthusiasts would have to pack a cooler and head down to the local raceway to see cars like a Pontiac GTO and a Hurst/Olds sprint down the quarter-mile. But now, thanks to the magic of the internet, we have the opportunity to see these two iconic muscle cars go head-to-head in a factory stock drag race from the comfort of our own homes.
Public Input On GM And Ford Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Petition Extended
The National High Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently extended a call for public input following requests made by GM and Ford to deploy a limited number of fully autonomous vehicles without human controls on public streets. As GM Authority covered last month, GM and Ford have both petitioned the NHTSA...
Cadillac Celestiq Show Car Presented At Pebble Beach
The Cadillac Celestiq Show Car made its official online debut last month, with GM providing the media with a handful of digital renderings of the battery-electric luxury concept. Now GM has presented the Cadillac Celestiq Show Car in person for the first time, with the automaker bringing the svelte, high-priced EV to the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance in California this past weekend, where it was in the presence of countless wealthy car collectors, enthusiasts and influencers.
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pricing Revealed
GM Authority has exclusively uncovered pricing for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup as its production start date later this month approaches. Pricing for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 has increased by $1,000 over 2022 on every trim level except for the Denali Ultimate and AT4, which have received respective price increases of $900 and $1,900. That means the price of the least expensive model, the Pro trim level in the Regular Cab, Standard Box body style equipped with rear-wheel drive and the turbocharged 2.7L L3B engine, now starts at $40,020 including the mandatory $1,795 destination freight charge and 3-year OnStar and Connected Services plan. The SLE Double Cab with RWD and the 2.7L L3B engine will now start at $50,995, while an identically-equipped Elevation trim will start at $52,595. The SLT Crew Cab, which comes standard with RWD and the naturally aspirated 5.3L L84 V8 gasoline engine, starts at $56,495.
