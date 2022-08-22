ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

The Aurora Houn Dawgs have a lot of new faces this season

By Tichina Coleman
 3 days ago

The Aurora Houn Dawgs are going to have a lot of new faces this season whom from last year’s team whom won the Big 8 East Championship with a 7-3 record.

Among those new faces is first year head coach Brandon Pitts. He still wants to continue the culture and foundation of winning.

The houn dawgs have five starters and eight lettermen players back so there are a handful of seniors that are playing varsity for the first time. For these seniors this their chance to lead the younger guys in a way that they have not before.

The biggest thing that Pitts have seen from his leaders is the example they’re setting for the younger players.

Coach Brandon Pitts said, “It all goes back to consistency and that was our word all summer long…we got alot of varsity senior guys that are first year players for us that are coming out and they’re athletic and they’re still learing though and so they followed the example “hey I don’t want to get up at 7am everyday over the summer and be here but I’m going to do it because that’s what these guys that have played for 4 years that’s what they do” and their good we have some all conference guys coming back and they’ve been a great example of what it means to be consistent even to our young guys.”

Aurora will begin their season on August 26th at home against the Seneca Indians at 7:00 pm.

