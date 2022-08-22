Two dead following alleged domestic shooting, fire at Regal Tower

The triggering of a fire alarm early Saturday, Aug. 20, led Maryville Fire Department responders into a home where two people lay dead after an alleged domestic murder-suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Christina Cospa, 41, and Sam Olea, 40.

Units from Maryville Fire Department and Maryville Police Department arrived at the 453 Greenbelt Drive Regal Tower condominium complex at 2:38 a.m., per Fire and Police Chief Tony Crisp. The person who alerted emergency services of the alarm called back once to report “smoke and flames” emanating from the elevator well, Crisp said.

Responders “isolated the building’s sixth floor” as the source of the fire, he added.

After clearing the building entrance and evacuating its residents from the scene, firefighters ascended to the sixth floor of the building, where they reportedly saw a trail of gasoline stretching from the elevator entrance to the door of a residential unit.

Crisp told The Daily Times that responders had also spoken to a sixth-floor resident on-scene who’d told them he’d seen smoke emerging from the front door of a nearby condo.

The gasoline trail extended into that residence, Crisp explained. It terminated in a back bedroom, where Maryville Fire found a gas can, accelerant and the bodies of Cospa and Olea.

Both had been shot.

“This is a murder-suicide investigation,” Crisp said.

As that investigation s ongoing, Crisp told The Daily Times he was unable to comment on the exact sequence of events surrounding the shootings and the setting of the fire.

The fire had mostly burned itself out by the time MFD found the two bodies, Crisp noted. The residence was reportedly destroyed.

A property manager for the apartment told its owner that there was bullet hole in the wall by the bed.

Both bodies were taken to a Knoxville forensic center for examination.

A violent past

The deaths came as the final entry in a series of allegedly abusive incidents concerning Cospa and Olea.

The two had been engaged and had lived together at one point, but were estranged as of Aug. 20. According to Dwight Price, the owner of the Regal Tower condominium where Cospa was a tenant at the time of her death, she had an active restraining order against Olea.

Maryville Police responded to three calls for service concerning the couple prior to Aug. 20.

Most recently, Cospa reported to police July 29 that she’d woken in her bedroom to find Olea standing by her bed. Though he’d lived with her while they were engaged, following their separation he’d been living in a local motel. He was not supposed to have access to her residence.

When she told him to leave, she said, he dragged her through her home by her shirt to the back bedroom. He took her phone from her during the encounter, she said.

She managed to escape the home, according to police, and shouted for help, garnering a neighbor’s attention. When police arrived at her residence, they found two firearms and a pair of handcuffs in one of the bedrooms. The firearms remained in MPD possession, Crisp said.

MPD was not able to make immediate contact with Olea, but obtained a warrant against him on an assault charge.

Olea turned himself into the Blount County jail the next day.

Following the reported assault in July, building managers for the property said that they changed the building and apartment access codes.