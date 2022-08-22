Read full article on original website
Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church Sleep Space program to receive 100+ People for Perry funds
The 2022 3rd Quarter 100+ People for Perry meeting was held at the Hotel Pattee on Monday, Aug. 22. Members selected the Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church proposal for assistance with its Sleep Space program and pledged $7,400. Awards are based on a yearly member pledge of $100/quarter. "There is nothing...
Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
Spring Valley residents, staff make donation to Perry Area Food Pantry
The residents and staff of Spring Valley Campus recently made the first of two recent food donations to the Perry Area Food Pantry. The food drive was organized by Carm Staker, resident of Spring Valley. Her son, Jay Staker, helped transport the food to the pantry. "This donation was very...
Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Man walks into Broadlawns Sunday after being shot
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man walked into a Des Moines hospital Sunday afternoon with a gunshot wound. The man arrived at Broadlawns Medical Center around 4:00 p.m., said public information officer Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. The man was shot in the leg and told police […]
Cleanup after 2-3 inch hail, Flash Flooding in Des Moines
(Des Moines, IA) -- There is cleanup to be done and damage to be assessed after severe storms in the Des Moines metro area. Giant hail broke windows and damaged cars and roofs Friday afternoon, with the largest hail, from 2 to 3 inches reported in West Des Moines and Grimes.
Storm system approaching Iowa: Here's when to expect the worst impacts
DES MOINES, Iowa — Outside of the rain on Monday and into Tuesday, most of the weather over State Fair week has been uneventful in Central Iowa. Overnight Thursday through Friday evening, however, may offer some more eventful weather as a slow-moving trough in the upper atmosphere approaches from the northwest.
Sheriff: Construction worker run over by machine near Interstate 80 in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker is in the hospital after having been run over by a machine along Interstate 80 on Thursday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The worker was injured at about 9:52 a.m. near mile marker 176. The worker was reported to be...
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
Storm causes car-stopping flooding on portion of Hickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm in Des Moines brought about hail and heavy rain, the latter causing some flooding on a portion of Hickman Road. Where 24th Street meets Hickman Road is where a deep pond of water emerged on Friday afternoon. Some people knew better than going through it, like Andrew Williams who was on his way home in his work truck.
Arrest made in Des Moines shooting that left one dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man for the shooting that killed one person late Friday night. Andrew Jarome Harris, 42, was charged with First Degree Murder. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting at 10:46 p.m. in […]
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
Fidel Castro Is In The Polk County Iowa Jail
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fidel Castro is in the Polk County Jail. No--not the Cuban leader who died nearly six years ago in 2016. THIS Fidel Castro is 47-years-old and was arrested by Des Moines Police Sunday night around 11:00 pm and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
