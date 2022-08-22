ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WTVC

Teen charged with raping two young children at East Ridge hotel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces charges after police say she raped a young girl and sexually molested a young boy at a hotel in East Ridge. Officers arrested Harley Realynn Dunn on Tuesday. An affidavit we obtained says the mother of the victims had Dunn babysit them at...
EAST RIDGE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Ooltewah man pleads guilty to raping Uber driver in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Ooltewah man charged with putting an Uber driver through a brutal, 90-minute rape and kidnapping pleaded guilty in Hamilton County Criminal Court Monday morning. 36-year-old Zachery Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping. A judge sentenced Johnson to 20 years for the aggravated...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

Police investigating road rage shooting on I-24

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office asked the public about a road rage shooting that occurred on Friday. Officials said on Twitter that a truck driver was driving on I-24 near mile marker 70 toward Chattanooga around 12:37 a.m. Officials said an SUV driver began firing into the truck’s cab but did not strike any occupants.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WATE

Monroe County deputy charged with DUI while on duty

At 8:50 pm on August 21, 2022, Monroe County Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call on Little Notchey Creek Road, Madisonville, to help Corporal Dakota Rinehart with investigating a vehicle accident. When he arrived, the sheriff's office said Rinehart smelled alcohol on or about Renshaw.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Man says he was robbed and kidnapped around 4 AM at Northgate

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a kidnapping case before dawn near Northgate Mall. The victim told officers he had just gotten off work around 4 AM when he was robbed, kidnapped and his car stolen. But he was not harmed in the robbery. Police ask anyone who...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for driving under the influence while responding to a call Sunday night, according to a release from the MCSO. Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call around 9 p.m. to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
FOX8 News

2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and a Marion County […]
WHITESIDE, TN
WDEF

8 Year Old Girl Missing in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An 8 year old girl has gone missing just outside of the News 12 area and could potentially be in the Tennessee Valley. Police in Crossville in Cumberland County have reported that 8 year old Kallie Graham was last seen at her home in Crossville at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
CROSSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cumberland Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Crossville Man

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for a Crossville man missing since August 3rd. Cody Dearing was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on August 15th. According to a report from the office, Dearing told family members he was meeting up with someone but did not say who. Dearing...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP: Roane wreck kills Clinton man

A Clinton man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at around 9:40 pm Sunday on Harriman Highway near Webster Road when 39-year-old Jason Hobbs had been headed west while riding a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. The THP’s preliminary report indicates that Hobbs, who was wearing a helmet, had been trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control of the bike, which collided with a road sign. He was thrown from the motorcycle and into a tree line, resulting in injuries that proved fatal.
CLINTON, TN
WSMV

Sheriff: Franklin Co. teenager behind online threat to Coffee Co. schools

MANCHESTER Tenn. (WSMV) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigated a “possible threat” Sunday directed toward Coffee County Schools on social media. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, identified a 16-year-old student from Franklin County as the person responsible for the threat.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Old industrial building burns overnight in Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Firefighters from several agencies spent the day dousing an old industrial building with water following a fire overnight in Rossville. The fire was reported around 2 AM at the old Coats American building at Maple and Williams Street, a few blocks from McFarland Avenue. The...
ROSSVILLE, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for August 23

The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports courtesy of the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. Police responded to check the residence. On scene the house appeared secure. 22-011741- 500 blk of Frawley Road- Unknown Trouble- The caller advised they could hear a woman screaming...
EAST RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

