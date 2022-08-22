Read full article on original website
WTVC
Teen charged with raping two young children at East Ridge hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces charges after police say she raped a young girl and sexually molested a young boy at a hotel in East Ridge. Officers arrested Harley Realynn Dunn on Tuesday. An affidavit we obtained says the mother of the victims had Dunn babysit them at...
chattanoogacw.com
Ooltewah man pleads guilty to raping Uber driver in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Ooltewah man charged with putting an Uber driver through a brutal, 90-minute rape and kidnapping pleaded guilty in Hamilton County Criminal Court Monday morning. 36-year-old Zachery Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping. A judge sentenced Johnson to 20 years for the aggravated...
WSMV
Police investigating road rage shooting on I-24
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office asked the public about a road rage shooting that occurred on Friday. Officials said on Twitter that a truck driver was driving on I-24 near mile marker 70 toward Chattanooga around 12:37 a.m. Officials said an SUV driver began firing into the truck’s cab but did not strike any occupants.
Monroe County deputy charged with DUI while on duty
At 8:50 pm on August 21, 2022, Monroe County Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call on Little Notchey Creek Road, Madisonville, to help Corporal Dakota Rinehart with investigating a vehicle accident. When he arrived, the sheriff's office said Rinehart smelled alcohol on or about Renshaw.
WDEF
Trooper and Marion County Commissioner Die Following Helicopter Crash
MARION Co., Tenn. — Two men died in last night’s helicopter crash — Sergeant Lee Russel of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Detective Matt Blansett of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Little is known at this time about Sergeant Russel, but Detective Blansett was a well-known...
WTVC
Man leaving work near Northgate Mall robbed, kidnapped, say Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Chattanooga is recovering after police say he was robbed, kidnapped, and had his vehicle stolen early Monday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers were called a little after 4 a.m. to 200 Northgate Mall Drive. A release says the man told officers...
WDEF
Man says he was robbed and kidnapped around 4 AM at Northgate
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a kidnapping case before dawn near Northgate Mall. The victim told officers he had just gotten off work around 4 AM when he was robbed, kidnapped and his car stolen. But he was not harmed in the robbery. Police ask anyone who...
WDEF
Man pleads guilty to rape and kidnap of an Uber Driver in January
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The man accused of raping a female Uber driver in January has pleaded guilty. Zachery Johnson pleaded to aggravated rape and kidnapping. He got a 20 year sentence on the rape and 12 years for the kidnapping. Police say Johnson had been drinking at the Chili’s...
wvlt.tv
Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call
MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for driving under the influence while responding to a call Sunday night, according to a release from the MCSO. Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call around 9 p.m. to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with...
WDEF
Police Chief announces new review process for officers in Brady Letter accusations
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy announced today a process to review the cases of police officers who have been transferred due to accusations that they have mislead officials in various investigations. She has been grappling with how to handle the officers named in the so-called Brady...
2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee
WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and a Marion County […]
WDEF
8 Year Old Girl Missing in Crossville
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An 8 year old girl has gone missing just outside of the News 12 area and could potentially be in the Tennessee Valley. Police in Crossville in Cumberland County have reported that 8 year old Kallie Graham was last seen at her home in Crossville at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Crossville Man
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for a Crossville man missing since August 3rd. Cody Dearing was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on August 15th. According to a report from the office, Dearing told family members he was meeting up with someone but did not say who. Dearing...
WDEF
Reaction to the two law enforcement officers killed in Tuesday’s helicopter crash
WHITESIDE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol have now identified the two law enforcement officers who were killed in a helicopter crash in Marion County. They were THP Sergeant Lee Russell from the Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Detective Matt Blansett. “There are no words...
WYSH AM 1380
THP: Roane wreck kills Clinton man
A Clinton man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at around 9:40 pm Sunday on Harriman Highway near Webster Road when 39-year-old Jason Hobbs had been headed west while riding a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. The THP’s preliminary report indicates that Hobbs, who was wearing a helmet, had been trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control of the bike, which collided with a road sign. He was thrown from the motorcycle and into a tree line, resulting in injuries that proved fatal.
WSMV
Sheriff: Franklin Co. teenager behind online threat to Coffee Co. schools
MANCHESTER Tenn. (WSMV) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigated a “possible threat” Sunday directed toward Coffee County Schools on social media. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, identified a 16-year-old student from Franklin County as the person responsible for the threat.
WDEF
Old industrial building burns overnight in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Firefighters from several agencies spent the day dousing an old industrial building with water following a fire overnight in Rossville. The fire was reported around 2 AM at the old Coats American building at Maple and Williams Street, a few blocks from McFarland Avenue. The...
Tennessee state trooper, deputy killed in helicopter crash identified
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday in Marion County near the Tennessee-Georgia border, authorities said. Update 9:24 p.m. EDT Aug. 24: According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sgt. Lee Russell of the department’s aviation division...
abc17news.com
10 Chattanooga police officers reassigned after they ‘misrepresented the truth or filed a false report,’ chief says
Ten Chattanooga police officers have been reassigned to non-enforcement positions and will no longer be allowed to testify in court after they “misrepresented the truth or filed a false report,” according to a police department press release. Police Chief Celeste Murphy reassigned them after the US Attorney’s Office...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for August 23
The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports courtesy of the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. Police responded to check the residence. On scene the house appeared secure. 22-011741- 500 blk of Frawley Road- Unknown Trouble- The caller advised they could hear a woman screaming...
