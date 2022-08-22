Read full article on original website
Related
Your Radio Place
Paving project coming to New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – New Concord residents will soon see a paving crew in the village. New Concord Village Council approved the estimate from Parnell and Associates of Cambridge to pave Garfield Avenue at a cost of $64,840 as part of the 2022 Street Improvement Project. Paving is expected...
visitgrovecityoh.com
WHERE TO KAYAK IN CENTRAL OHIO?
I love getting a kayak out on the waterways of Ohio, and Grove City delivers a beautiful section of the Big Darby Creek State and National Scenic River. The Big Darby Creek is one of the most pristine rivers in the nation because of the endangered mussels found in the depths of the riverbed. It’s a gift to live nearby this national treasure and be able to adventure in it.
One dead, two injured in Licking County crash
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Body found in the water along Island Road in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel responded to the area of Island Road in Circleville after the discovery of a submerged vehicle. Around 7:30 a.m., deputies in the area located the car. Rescue crews, including boats, responded and began a rescue operation. Just before 8 a.m., crews located a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Lockbourne
Lockbourne – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on US-23 close to the Pickaway County Border. According to early reports, three cars were involved in the area of US-23 southbound. The crash is in the area of 6542 Morehead, just south of St Josephs’s Cemetery.
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed in Carroll Motorcycle Crash
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man was killed in a weekend motorcycle accident in Carroll County. The state patrol says Paul Tuzzio II was driving on Route 212 near Sherrodsville when he missed a curve and hit a culvert beside the road. He was...
WHIZ
Washington Township Fire Department Hosts “Stop The Bleed”
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Washington Township Fire Department hosted ‘Stop The Bleed,’ training Tuesday afternoon. Anyone from the community was welcome to attend and learn potentially life-saving skills. Attendees of the class learned about life-threatening bleeding and how to stop it via applying direct pressure, a tourniquet,...
Head-on crash ‘intentional’: Holmes County Sheriff
Officials in Holmes County believe a head-on crash that took place over the weekend was intentionally caused.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas
If you’re looking for economic development that will deliver job growth, increase local commerce, and improve quality of life, you can’t do much worse than natural gas extraction, gas-fired power plants, and infrastructure. They don’t provide many jobs and they impose serious costs that discourage other kinds of job-creating economic activity. Apart from contributing to […] The post Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
One dead in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Muskingum Soil & Water Garden for Food Pantries
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District has a brand new garden this year!. Located at 3405 Licking Lane, Marshall Greens Garden grows a variety of produce for South Zanesville Food Pantry. From tomatoes and peppers to zucchini and beans, the fresh fruits and vegetables help...
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
WHIZ
Carr Center’s Special Riders Program
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Special Riders program began this week, which is a program that gives disabled children the ability to ride horses, play games and work on calisthenics. Becky Clawson, from the Carr Center, said this year they had a generous donor cover all of the funding. The...
Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions
An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
Woman dead after being shot by deputy in Ohio
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy shot her following a home break-in Monday evening. According to the KCSO, deputies went to Zuck Road in Butler Township at around 8:30 p.m. on reports that a woman broke into a home. Officers arrived and the woman refused […]
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Cover crops will be flown over Coshocton County
The little yellow airplanes will return to Coshocton County next week. Fisher’s Ag Service will be applying cover crop seed to corn and soybean fields and pilots fly very close to the ground and make several passes to ensure good coverage. The pilots only drop seed from the plane;...
WHIZ
Central State Holds Suicide Prevention Seminar
NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio – Central State University’s New Lexington Extension is a small facility housed in the Hocking College facility that offers adult workshops which cover a wide array of topics to the public. Southeast Ohio Extension Educator Beverly Farmer talked about Central State as well as a recent seminar on how to dissuade someone from attempting suicide.
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
Comments / 0