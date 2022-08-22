Read full article on original website
House Of The Dragon Reviews Are In, And Critics Do Not Agree About HBO’s Game Of Thrones Prequel
Reviews are in for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO, and opinions are split.
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
TV CEO Insults Emilia Clarke In Front Of 'Game Of Thrones' Fans — And It Does Not Go Well
Foxtel's Patrick Delany now says his eyebrow-raising remark was intended to convey how late he was to jump on the HBO fantasy series' bandwagon.
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
"House of the Dragon" Star Emily Carey Had to Delete Twitter After Fan Backlash
Varying opinions on an actor's portrayal of a character are common, especially for a high-profile show like "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," which has legions of loyal fans. But for British actor Emily Carey, who plays Lady Alicent Hightower on the HBO show, these overwhelming opinions led her to temporarily delete Twitter after it became too "loud."
‘House of the Dragon’ star tried to make a tyrannical king as human as possible
The monarchs of Westeros may be renowned for many things, from bravery and battle-prowess to debauchery or even downright insanity but they probably aren’t best known for their humanity. But as the current reigning monarch Viserys I Targaryen on HBO Max’s new hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine says he had to consider the character’s heart above all else.
‘Star Wars’ fans think a popular character played by a beloved actor is unappreciated
The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been wrapped up for nearly two years, but some wounds never heal. Critics of the series have long bemoaned that many characters in the series ended up underutilized, and many fans feel like their favorites from the first movie, The Force Awakens, found little resolution by the end of the trilogy. But a recent Reddit post is shouting out one of the more popular characters, played by one of the biggest actors working today.
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
‘Harry Potter’ fans endeavor to solve ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’s’ biggest mystery
The Harry Potter franchise comes with many mysteries, many of which are solved throughout the storytelling, such as the identity of the Half-Blood Prince, the true creators of the Marauders Map, and who opened the Chamber of Secrets. But there are still some that have left fans scratching their heads and they’ve decided to come together to see if they can figure it out.
“Velma” on HBO Max: What We Know
Velma has been a name most commonly associated with Scooby-Doo over anything else, so for another franchise to use the name would feel like thievery. So, as HBO Max parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has the rights for Scooby-Doo, it’s only proper that the character got a modern take in the form of an origin story set to premiere on the platform. Below, we’ve detailed the upcoming adult-animated show “Velma” from Mindy Kaling of “The Office,” headed to HBO Max, announced in February 2021.
Where is the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast now?
Game of Thrones became a pop culture phenomenon during its stellar eight-season run. The epic fantasy, based on the acclaimed novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, became an instant success, winning several prestigious awards and it remains the most-watched series in HBO history. A prequel, titled House of the Dragon, is already the most-watched television premiere in 2022.
A swathe of supporting ‘Succession’ stars set to return for season 4
Ahead of its launch in 2023, a new report has shared that nine characters from HBO’s hit show Succession will be making their returns. According to Deadline who exclusively broke the news, there are further cast members returning for the next season despite not being listed on the production start cast list that was shared in June.
5 Shows Like Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ to Watch Now
For viewers who enjoyed Netflix's 'Resident Evil,' here are five other horror and sci-fi shows you might enjoy on streaming platforms.
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
‘House of the Dragon’ star was disappointed he didn’t get to do any dragon riding
One of the joys of performing in House of the Dragon is the opportunity to appear in action sequences on top of dragons. While that feat is rather underwhelming from an acting standpoint, since — spoiler alert — the dragons aren’t real, it seems that Paddy Considine still regrets the circumstances of his role as Viserys I, as the aged king doesn’t do much of that anymore when the show picks up the Fire & Blood narrative.
‘She-Hulk’ EP confirms that big Hulk twist is setting up a future MCU project
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. After his major role in the pilot, serving as the Obi-Wan Kenobi to his cousin’s Luke Skywalker, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner took a back seat for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s second episode as the series morphed into a full-on “lawyer show,” with Tatiana Maslany dealing with her problems solo. Nevertheless, episode two still found time to drop a shocking twist when it comes to the Jade Giant that fans are desperate to follow up.
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
Ewan McGregor seemingly hits back at Mark Ruffalo assertion that Star Wars creates 'same version' each time by suggesting he's not interested in joining the MCU
There appears to be a bit of friendly rivalry brewing about which Disney universe is better: the world of Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). And it's seemingly being sparked by a couple of players on each side of the Disney sphere: Ewan McGregor and Mark Ruffalo. McGregor,...
