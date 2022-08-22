ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens run preseason streak to 22, beating Cardinals 24-17

By Associated Press
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUi1k_0hQ4oNUY00

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and the Baltimore Ravens ran their preseason winning streak to 22 games, beating the Arizona Cardinals 24-17 on Sunday night.

Likely — a fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina — was Tyler Huntley’s favorite target for Baltimore (2-0) during the first half. The two hooked up for an 8-yard touchdown play midway through the second quarter.

Both teams sat the majority of their star players, including their starting quarterbacks. Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson haven’t played at all so far in the preseason. Murray was spotted in the second half with a headset and playsheet, making calls on the sideline.

Huntley completed 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes and an interception.

Trace McSorley got the majority of the playing time at quarterback for the Cardinals (1-1). He was 18 of 34 for 229 yards and two interceptions. Jarrett Guarantano threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

With a bright orange championship belt, the latest Orioles tradition decides the player of the game

The fog machine and strobe lights were working at full strength, turning the Orioles clubhouse Friday into a misty room of celebration. Baltimore had just scored 15 runs against the Boston Red Sox, providing ample reasons for a festive atmosphere. But through that smoke and blaring music, outfielder Ryan McKenna called for attention. In his hands he held a bright orange belt, overly large in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy