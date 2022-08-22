ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

erienewsnow.com

Turlock student dies days after being pulled from pool, officials say

TURLOCK, California (KCRA) -- A Turlock High School student has died days after he was pulled from a swimming pool, officials said Monday. The Turlock Unified School District said identified the senior as Angel Nikael Ramos Dominguez. He was on life support in critical condition since Friday. "Our condolences go...
TURLOCK, CA
Turlock, CA
Turlock, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man wandered onto Stagg High campus, raising security questions months after student was stabbed

STOCKTON - There are more security concerns at a Stockton High School, just months after a trespasser got onto campus and stabbed a student to death in a random attack.Now another trespasser has been caught on campus during school. A picture shows a transient man sitting on the Stagg High school campus during school hours Monday, trespassing as students attended class.The incident just weeks into the new school year, and four months after Stagg High student Alycia Reynaga was killed at school, stabbed by a trespasser in a random attack.CBS13 spoke to the Stockton Unified School District spokesperson Melinda Meza...
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Student brings gun and ammo to Merced school

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student brought a handgun to a Merced school and showed it to their fellow students, according to a statement from the school’s administration. Officials at Weaver Middle School say they received a report on Monday around 12:15 p.m. that a student had shown a handgun to another student on campus. […]
KION News Channel 5/46

Man shot suffers life-threatening wounds in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-Gilroy Police is looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday. Officers responded to the 7000 block of Miller Avenue for reports of a shooting at Christmas Hill Park at around 3:06 p.m. Police said a man was taken to a local trauma center for The post Man shot suffers life-threatening wounds in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
FOX40

Family of man killed by Modesto police want officer prosecuted

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a man killed by Modesto police is calling for the officer to be prosecuted, and that call for justice has fueled a protest. Paul Chavez Jr. was shot to death in his neighbor’s yard after a 911 call for help from his father-in-law, saying he was drunk and […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto man, 67, killed in Tuolumne County motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist from Modesto has died after he crashed into a pickup truck hauling bee boxes east of Oakdale Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Rushing Hill Lookout Road along Highway 120. Officers say the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the pickup, causing the rider to be ejected. While the rider was wearing a helmet, officers say he died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, CHP says. He stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider, but he has been identified as a 67-year-old Modesto resident. 
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Modesto

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car vs. pedestrian collision in the Modesto area resulted in a fatality. The incident took place at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Golden State Boulevard in the vicinity of West Barnhart Road. Details on the Pedestrian Collision Fatality in Modesto. CHP traffic officers indicated...
CBS Sacramento

Son of man found mummified in Calaveras County home accused of collecting his social security

WALLACE - The son of a man whose mummified body was found inside a Calaveras County home was allegedly collecting his dead father's social security checks. We first told you about Ada Freer last week. That's when his body was found sitting in a chair inside a home on Camanche Parkway in Wallace. Police found it after his son Randall Freer died unexpectedly and they were trying to let his next of kin know.According to the Calaveras Enterprise, investigators found recent bank statements showing that Randall had been illegally collecting his late father's social security checks.Due to the state of Ada's body, the coroner is unable to determine his cause of death or the exact date that he died.  
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Introducing the new owner of the Los Banos Enterprise

As of May 27, 2022, the Los Banos Enterprise is under the ownership of San Joaquin Valley native Michael Braa. Born in 1963 to parents who worked in the banking industry, Braa grew up in the smaller ag towns near Los Banos and attended schools were there were barely enough kids to fill a classroom. His Godparents owned a dairy farm where he spent some of his time.
LOS BANOS, CA
ABC10

ABC10

