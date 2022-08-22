Read full article on original website
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in IndiaSANAF NewsManteca, CA
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
CBS News
Turlock High School student drowns in school swimming pool
A Turlock High School student jumped a locked fence on campus to get to the pool. The pool was said to be 12 feet deep.
KCRA.com
'Real loving, caring': Drowning victim remembered by family, Turlock High community
TURLOCK, Calif. — Angel Dominguez Jr., a senior at Turlock High School, was remembered by family, friends and others from the school community Tuesday at a candlelight vigil. The 17-year-old died after an incident in the high school pool Friday night. According to Turlock Unified School District and high...
erienewsnow.com
Turlock student dies days after being pulled from pool, officials say
TURLOCK, California (KCRA) -- A Turlock High School student has died days after he was pulled from a swimming pool, officials said Monday. The Turlock Unified School District said identified the senior as Angel Nikael Ramos Dominguez. He was on life support in critical condition since Friday. "Our condolences go...
KCRA.com
2 students hospitalized after fight near high school in Stockton, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two students were sent to the hospital after a fight broke out Wednesday afternoon near a high school in Stockton, officials said. One student was stabbed while trying to break up the fight. The fight happened around 3:30 p.m. at Unity Park, across the street from...
Man wandered onto Stagg High campus, raising security questions months after student was stabbed
STOCKTON - There are more security concerns at a Stockton High School, just months after a trespasser got onto campus and stabbed a student to death in a random attack.Now another trespasser has been caught on campus during school. A picture shows a transient man sitting on the Stagg High school campus during school hours Monday, trespassing as students attended class.The incident just weeks into the new school year, and four months after Stagg High student Alycia Reynaga was killed at school, stabbed by a trespasser in a random attack.CBS13 spoke to the Stockton Unified School District spokesperson Melinda Meza...
1 student stabbed, another hurt near Chavez High School in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One student was stabbed and another hurt near Cesar Chavez High School in Stockton, officials said. Rosie Calderon, Stockton Police Department spokesperson, said the incident was initially reported as a double stabbing but later updated ABC10 saying one person was stabbed and the other was hurt in a fight.
KCRA.com
Man experiencing homelessness jumps fence onto Stockton campus where deadly attack happened
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Unified School District officials on Wednesday confirmed a person broke into Stagg High School campus grounds where a girl was fatally stabbed months ago. (Previous coverage in the video player above) A person experiencing homelessness was able to make it inside Stagg High by jumping...
'I just don't talk to them' | Tips to help kids when confronted by strangers
MODESTO, Calif. — After a pair of dangerous incidents involving kids, both happening near schools, it raises the question of what knowledge parents can equip children with if confronted by a stranger. "I just don't talk to them," said seven-year-old Miles Arbuckle-Cole of Modesto. Last Friday morning around 7...
'She's not safe': SJ parent scared to send child to school after brutal campus fight, graphic video
Just days after the return to campus at Bernal Intermediate School, a graphic video from Tuesday captured the moment a female student punched another girl repeatedly in the head.
‘A big homecoming’: Students move into Stockton’s University of the Pacific over the weekend
University of the Pacific in Stockton once again opened its campus to students after the summer break on Saturday, welcoming nearly 600 nervous but very excited new students who walked onto the campus that would be their home for the next few years. Victoria Herrera, a freshman student at UoP,...
Student brings gun and ammo to Merced school
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student brought a handgun to a Merced school and showed it to their fellow students, according to a statement from the school’s administration. Officials at Weaver Middle School say they received a report on Monday around 12:15 p.m. that a student had shown a handgun to another student on campus. […]
Man shot suffers life-threatening wounds in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-Gilroy Police is looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday. Officers responded to the 7000 block of Miller Avenue for reports of a shooting at Christmas Hill Park at around 3:06 p.m. Police said a man was taken to a local trauma center for The post Man shot suffers life-threatening wounds in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
Family of man killed by Modesto police want officer prosecuted
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a man killed by Modesto police is calling for the officer to be prosecuted, and that call for justice has fueled a protest. Paul Chavez Jr. was shot to death in his neighbor’s yard after a 911 call for help from his father-in-law, saying he was drunk and […]
Modesto man, 67, killed in Tuolumne County motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist from Modesto has died after he crashed into a pickup truck hauling bee boxes east of Oakdale Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Rushing Hill Lookout Road along Highway 120. Officers say the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the pickup, causing the rider to be ejected. While the rider was wearing a helmet, officers say he died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, CHP says. He stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider, but he has been identified as a 67-year-old Modesto resident.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Modesto
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car vs. pedestrian collision in the Modesto area resulted in a fatality. The incident took place at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Golden State Boulevard in the vicinity of West Barnhart Road. Details on the Pedestrian Collision Fatality in Modesto. CHP traffic officers indicated...
What Stockton businesses are doing to stay safe amid increase in crime
STOCKTON, Calif. — As the city of Stockton experiences its deadliest start to the year in homicide count since 2012, business leaders in the city are encouraging business owners to maintain vigilance and take more security measures. Data released by the Stockton Police Department shows a 3% increase in...
L.A. Weekly
Michael Burks Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Golden State Boulevard [Turlock, CA]
Kaisee Budworth Involved in Fatal Car Crash near Barnhart Road. The fatal incident happened shortly after midnight south of Barnhart Road. According to police, Burks was in the middle of the southbound lane when 22-year-old Budworth, driving a silver Ford sedan, struck him while going south on Golden State Road.
Son of man found mummified in Calaveras County home accused of collecting his social security
WALLACE - The son of a man whose mummified body was found inside a Calaveras County home was allegedly collecting his dead father's social security checks. We first told you about Ada Freer last week. That's when his body was found sitting in a chair inside a home on Camanche Parkway in Wallace. Police found it after his son Randall Freer died unexpectedly and they were trying to let his next of kin know.According to the Calaveras Enterprise, investigators found recent bank statements showing that Randall had been illegally collecting his late father's social security checks.Due to the state of Ada's body, the coroner is unable to determine his cause of death or the exact date that he died.
Los Baños Enterprise
Introducing the new owner of the Los Banos Enterprise
As of May 27, 2022, the Los Banos Enterprise is under the ownership of San Joaquin Valley native Michael Braa. Born in 1963 to parents who worked in the banking industry, Braa grew up in the smaller ag towns near Los Banos and attended schools were there were barely enough kids to fill a classroom. His Godparents owned a dairy farm where he spent some of his time.
