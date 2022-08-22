2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside store

Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Oklahoma governor denies clemency for death row inmate ahead of Thursday execution
Oklahoma's governor has declined to grant clemency to death row inmate James Coddington, whose scheduled execution Thursday is set to be the first of 25 the state plans to carry out through 2024. Coddington, 50, was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Albert Hale -- a man he...
Arizona passed a law barring video recording within 8 feet of law enforcement. The ACLU and news organizations are now suing
The ACLU and multiple news organizations filed a lawsuit over an Arizona law that made it a crime to video record within eight feet of law enforcement activity after a warning is given from an officer. The law, which was signed by Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in July, includes...
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
On the banks of the Rio Grande, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber pointed at the spot where just a day earlier a 3-year-old boy had drowned. "Medical attention (was) provided," Schmerber said. "He died anyway."
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library. Summer Boismier, who was an English teacher at Norman High School, told CNN that...
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home on Wednesday. The residents, assisted by firefighters, volunteers and state troopers, passed submerged cars as they departed on board school buses from...
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal dies of cancer
ATLANTA – Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal died Tuesday at the age of 80 of breast cancer that metastasized into brain cancer. The wife of former Gov. Nathan Deal died at their home in Demorest surrounded by her family.
