The Spun

Broncos Claimed Former Nebraska Running Back Monday

The Denver Broncos added to their running back depth on Monday, claiming Devine Ozigbo off waivers. Ozigbo, 25, was released by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He spent parts of last season with the Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots. With Denver, Ozigbo will likely compete with Mike...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Have Released 2021 Draft Pick On Monday

After just one year, the Denver Broncos let go of a member of the team's 2021 draft class on Monday. Taking to Twitter, the Broncos announced that they have waived former seventh-round pick Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation; meaning that if the defensive end goes unclaimed, he will be added to Denver's injured reserve.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Albert Wilson: Released by Vikings

The Vikings have released Wilson. The 30-year-old wideout, who caught 25 of his 39 targets for 213 yards in 14 games with the Dolphins last season, now will look to catch on elsewhere as a depth option.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series

Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder also was effective, Mariota reportedly has been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut

Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Absent again

Anderson (quadriceps) isn't practicing Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Anderson made a brief appearance in Carolina's preseason opener before sitting out the second game. It sounds like the team will play some starters in the preseason finale this Friday against the Bills, including QB Baker Mayfield, but Anderson won't necessarily be ready for the contest. After that, Anderson still would have more than two weeks to prepare for a Week 1 home game against the Browns.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Reaches base three times

Rodgers went 2-for-3 with a double Wednesday against the Rangers. Rodgers continued his productive homestand, as he now has seven hits in 21 at-bats acros five games. Though he hasn't gone yard in that span, he does have three doubles and two RBI. The majority of Rodgers' production has come at Coors Field, but he has a 101 wRC+ and .334 wOBA across 480 plate appearances for the campaign.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Patriots' Damien Harris: Exits practice with possible injury

Harris left Wednesday's practice early with an apparent injury and didn't return, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Harris walked off without assistance while talking to training staff. Should he miss the team's final preseason game Friday versus the Raiders, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ty Montgomery would likely get most of the first-team snaps. All three took snaps with Mac Jones and the first-team offense in last week's exhibition win over Carolina, with Harris getting the start and the first carry.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Bills#American Football
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Status for Thursday uncertain

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that he's undecided whether Watson (knee) will play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Watson returned to practice last week for the first time since spring and has worked his way into full-team drills over the...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Late life in KC?

Jones may have "late life" in Kansas City, as he had a good practice Tuesday after teammate Derrick Gore (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Those who drafted Jones earlier this summer were hoping he'd challenge Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting job, or at least...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Set to claim roster spot

Seals-Jones (undisclosed) should claim a roster spot heading into the 2022 campaign, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The tight end hasn't practiced since the second day of camp while dealing with an unspecified injury, but he seems all but guaranteed to make the final roster after signing with New York in March. There's no word on if Seals-Jones will be healthy for the start of the year, but he will in all likelihood split reps with Daniel Bellinger on the Giants' offense when he returns to the field.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Could be ready soon

Shepard (Achilles) has a chance to be activated from the PUP list before Week 1, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. If he isn't activated before Week 1, the veteran slot receiver will be ineligible for the Giants' first four games. Activation therefore would imply that the team expects him to be ready at some point in September, if not for the regular-season opener. There's some question about Shepard's role and usage even if he's cleared soon, as rookie second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson has been the No. 3 receiver and main slot guy with the first-team offense this summer. If that continues, Shepard could still get on the field as a sub for starters Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, a duo that's long on talent but perhaps short on durability and consistency. Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record believes Shepard has a shot to be ready for Week 1.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bills' Dawson Knox: Set for return

Knox is expected to return from his personal leave and rejoin the team Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Knox has been with his family following the tragic passing of his brother. Coach Sean McDermott has stated that the Bills will follow a timetable that is most comfortable for Knox, taking things one day at a time once he returns.
NFL
CBS Sports

Five things we learned during Steelers training camp: Connor Heyward among Pittsburgh's biggest standouts

Fans got a taste of what fans and media who attended Steelers training camp observed during Pittsburgh's first two preseason games. The good: George Pickens looking like the next Steelers young star receiver and fellow rookie Kenny Pickett's rocket-paced progress. The bad: underperformance on the offensive line, inside and outside linebacker corps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Tossed from Wednesday's contest

Arenado was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Cubs for arguing a called check-swing strike three, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Arenado was called out on a check swing by the home plate umpire to end the third inning, and the third baseman will head to the clubhouse early after disputing the call. The 31-year-old finished the contest 0-for-2 and should be back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Allows 10 baserunners

Suarez allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez held the Reds scoreless through the first five innings, scattering three hits and a walk. In the sixth he allowed three hits and three walks and was removed with two outs after three runs had scored. The four walks tied a season high for the lefty and it was the first time since June 17 that he walked more than two batters in a game. Since returning from a back injury in mid-July, the 26-year-old has a 1.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB while allowing one homer in 41 innings across seven starts. His next start will likely be early next week in Arizona.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday

Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday

Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
KANSAS CITY, MO

