Nature.com
Crosstalk between mA regulators and mRNA during cancer progression
M6A modification, the most abundant and widespread RNA modification, is present and involved in the occurrence and development of various cancers. To date, most studies have mainly focused on the roles of a single m6A regulator (writer/eraser/reader) in various cancers, but cumulative evidence shows that aberrant m6A regulators and m6A levels exert dual effects (promoting and/or inhibiting roles) in cancer progression. Recently, studies have investigated the direct interactions between different m6A regulators (writer/eraser and reader) and mRNAs in a variety of cancers. In this review, we summarize the functions of m6A regulators and their roles in various types of cancers. We further propose the possible crosstalk mechanisms (Writer-m6A-Reader-mRNA axis and Eraser-m6A-Reader-mRNA axis) between different m6A regulators and mRNAs during cancer progression. We also discuss the clinical potential of m6A regulator"‘targeting strategies.
Nature.com
Extruded small extracellular vesicles: splinters of circulating tumour cells may promote cancer metastasis?
We speculate ruptured circulating tumour cells (CTC) in capillaries could release a large number of small extracellular vesicle-like vesicles, namely mechanically extruded sEV (sEVme), which can encapsulate chromosomal DNA fragments. These sEVme have similar physicochemical properties compared to small extracellular vesicles spontaneously secreted by living cells (sEVss), and thus sEVme and sEVss cannot be effectively distinguished based on their size or membrane protein markers. Meanwhile, these sEVme derived from CTC inherit oncogenic payloads, deliver cargo through the bloodstream to recipient cells, and thus may promote cancer metastasis. The validation of this speculation could facilitate our understanding of EV biogenesis and cancer pathology. The potential finding will also provide a theoretical foundation for burgeoning liquid biopsy using DNA fragments derived from harvested sEV.
Nature.com
LncRNA HEPFAL accelerates ferroptosis in hepatocellular carcinoma by regulating SLC7A11 ubiquitination
Ferroptosis is a new type of cell death that has been recognized in recent years and is different from apoptosis, autophagy, and necrosis. It is mainly due to cellular iron homeostasis and lipid peroxidation of iron metabolism caused by large accumulation. There is a close correlation between ferroptosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This study shows that the expression of the long noncoding RNA HEPFAL was reduced in HCC tissues. We found that lncRNA HEPFAL can promote ferroptosis by reducing the expression of solute carrier family 7 member 11 (SLC7A11) and increasing the levels of lipid reactive oxygen species (ROS) and iron (two surrogate markers of ferroptosis). In addition, we found that lncRNA HEPFAL increases the sensitivity of erastin-induced ferroptosis, which may be related to mTORC1, and lncRNA HEPFAL can promote the ubiquitination of SLC7A11 and reduce the stability of the SLC7A11 protein, resulting in decreased expression. Understanding these mechanisms indicates that lncRNAs related to ferroptosis are essential for the occurrence and treatment of HCC.
Nature.com
Chromatin conformation of human oral epithelium can identify orofacial cleft missing functional variants
International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 43 (2022) Cite this article. Genome-wide association studies (GWASs) are the most widely used method to identify genetic risk loci associated with orofacial clefts (OFC). However, despite the increasing size of cohort, GWASs are still insufficient to detect all the heritability, suggesting there are more associations under the current stringent statistical threshold. In this study, we obtained an integrated epigenomic dataset based on the chromatin conformation of a human oral epithelial cell line (HIOEC) using RNA-seq, ATAC-seq, H3K27ac ChIP-seq, and DLO Hi-C. Presumably, this epigenomic dataset could reveal the missing functional variants located in the oral epithelial cell active enhancers/promoters along with their risk target genes, despite relatively less-stringent statistical association with OFC. Taken a non-syndromic cleft palate only (NSCPO) GWAS data of the Chinese Han population as an example, 3664 SNPs that cannot reach the strict significance threshold were subjected to this functional identification pipeline. In total, 254 potential risk SNPs residing in active cis-regulatory elements interacting with 1"‰718 promoters of oral epithelium-expressed genes were screened. Gapped k-mer machine learning based on enhancers interacting with epithelium-expressed genes along with in vivo and in vitro reporter assays were employed as functional validation. Among all the potential SNPs, we chose and confirmed that the risk alleles of rs560789 and rs174570 reduced the epithelial-specific enhancer activity by preventing the binding of transcription factors related to epithelial development. In summary, we established chromatin conformation datasets of human oral epithelial cells and provided a framework for testing and understanding how regulatory variants impart risk for clefts.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Acceptor engineering for NIR-II dyes with high photochemical and biomedical performance
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31521-y, published online 02 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the figure legend of Figure 2L where "TPA-TQT" was mistakenly written as "TPA-BBT". This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author...
Nearly half of the world’s cancer deaths may be preventable. These 4 lifestyle changes can help reduce your risk
A new global study found smoking is the top preventable risk factor attributed to cancer deaths. A global study published this week in The Lancet assessed 34 risk factors for cancer, and found that “modifiable risk factors” accounted for 44.4% of all cancer deaths in 2019—and 42% of disability-adjusted life years (DALYS), defined as the combination of years lost from disability and from premature mortality, according to the World Health Organization.
Congressman’s wife died after taking herbal remedy marketed for weight loss and diabetes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wife of a Northern California congressman died late last year after ingesting a plant that is generally considered safe and is used as an herbal remedy for a variety of ailments, including diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol, KHN has learned. Lori McClintock, the wife of...
Latest statins guidance keeps more conservative approach to preventing first stroke or heart attack
The US Preventive Services Task Force on Tuesday announced its latest guidelines on the use of statins to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. The recommendations are virtually unchanged from prior guidance but are now supported by additional research, the group said.
Nature.com
The safety and feasibility of laparoscopic approach for the management of intrahepatic and extrahepatic bile duct stones in patients with prior biliary tract surgical interventions
The purpose of this study was to compare the efficacy and safety of laparoscopic and open reoperation for intrahepatic and extrahepatic bile duct stones patients with previous biliary tract surgical procedures. The clinical data were retrospectively analyzed of intrahepatic and extrahepatic bile duct stones patients with previous biliary tract surgical procedures who underwent reoperation in the Second General Surgery Department of China Medical University from January 2012 to February 2018. 44 eligible cases were selected. In accordance with the surgical procedures, they were divided into a laparoscopy group (n"‰="‰23) and an open surgery group (n"‰="‰21). No statistically significant differences were found in the preoperative general clinical data between the two group. Two patients in the laparoscopy group were converted to open surgery. Comparisons between the two groups showed that the intraoperative blood loss [90.87"‰Â±"‰62.95Â (ml) vs. 152.38"‰Â±"‰118.82Â (ml)], the proportion of postoperative analgesia [10/23 (43.5%) vs. 16/21 (76.2%)], and the length of stay [7.19"‰Â±"‰5.32Â (d) vs. 11.00"‰Â±"‰4.66Â (d)] in the laparoscopy group were significantly lower than those in the open surgery group (P"‰<"‰0.05). Laparoscopic biliary reoperation for intrahepatic and extrahepatic bile duct stones was feasible. Compared with open surgery, laparoscopic surgery has the advantages of less bleeding, a shorter postoperative length of stay, and a lower rate of additional postoperative analgesia.
Brain stimulation improves short-term memory in older adults for a month, study finds
Undergoing mild brain stimulation for four days in a row improved short-term memory in older adults, including those with mild cognitive decline, a new study found.
Nature.com
Metformin administration is associated with enhanced response to transarterial chemoembolization for hepatocellular carcinoma in type 2 diabetes patients
Transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) is often used as a locoregional therapy for early hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) when local ablation or resection are not feasible, but incomplete response and recurrence are commonly observed. In this study, we sought to determine the association between metformin administration and TACE outcomes for single nodular HCC in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). The retrospective cohort analysis included 164 T2DM patients with single nodular HCC who underwent TACE as an initial treatment, and 91 were exposed to metformin before and after TACE. Propensity score (PS) matching was used to balance covariates. Logistic regression analysis was used to determine the predictors of tumor response after TACE, and Cox regression analysis assessed independent predictors of local tumor recurrence (LTR) in patients with complete response after TACE. Metformin use was associated with significantly higher objective response rate (ORR) in the overall and PS-matched cohort (79.1% vs. 60.3 and 78.7% vs. 57.5%; p"‰="‰0.008 and p"‰="‰0.029, respectively). Logistic regression analysis showed that metformin use was an independent predictor of ORR in all and PS-matched patients (odds ratio"‰="‰2.65 and 3.06; p"‰="‰0.016 and 0.034, respectively). Cox regression analysis showed metformin administration was an independent predictor for lower LTR in all and PS-matched patients (hazard ratio"‰="‰0.28 and 0.27; p"‰="‰0.001 and 0.007, respectively). Metformin administration is associated with better initial response and lower local recurrence after TACE for single nodular HCC in T2DM.
Nature.com
Ammonium tetrathiomolybdate triggers autophagy-dependent NRF2 activation in vascular endothelial cells
Ammonium tetrathiomolybdate (TTM) is a copper chelator in clinical trials for treatment of Wilson's disease, tumors and other diseases. In the current study, we innovatively discovered that TTM is a novel NRF2 activator and illustrated that autophagy contributed to TTM-induced NRF2 activation. We showed that TTM treatment promoted NRF2 nuclear translocation and upregulated transcription level of NRF2 target genes including HMOX1, GCLM, and SLC7A11 in vascular endothelial cells (HUVECs). Moreover, NRF2 deficiency directly hindered TTM-mediated antioxidative effects. Followingly, we revealed that overexpression of KEAP1, a negative regulator of NRF2, significantly repressed NRF2 activation induced by TTM. Further mutation analysis revealed that KEAP1 Cys151 is a major sensor responsible for TTM-initiated NRF2 signaling, suggesting that KEAP1 is involved in TTM-mediated NRF2 activation. Notably, we found that TTM can trigger autophagy as evidenced by accumulation of autophagosomes, elevation of LC3BI-II/I, increase of LC3 puncta and activation of AMPK/mTOR/ULK1 pathway. Autophagic flux assay indicated that TTM significantly enhanced autophagic flux in HUVECs. Inhibition of autophagy with knockout of autophagy key gene ATG5 resulted in suppression of TTM-induced NRF2 activation. TTM also induced phosphorylation of autophagy receptor SQSTM1 at Ser349, while SQSTM1-deficiency inhibited KEAP1 degradation and blocked NRF2 signaling pathway, suggesting that TTM-induced NRF2 activation is autophagy dependent. As the novel NRF2 activator, TTM protected against sodium arsenite (NaAsO2)-induced oxidative stress and cell death, while NRF2 deficiency weakened TTM antioxidative effects. Finally, we showed that autophagy-dependent NRF2 activation contributed to the protective effects of TTM against NaAsO2-induced oxidative injury, because of ATG5 or SQSTM1 knockout aggravated NaAsO2-induced elevation of HMOX1, cleaved PARP and Î³H2AX. Taken together, our findings highlight copper chelator TTM is a novel autophagy-dependent NRF2 activator and shed a new light on the cure for oxidative damage-related diseases.
Nature.com
Form follows function in cancer genomes
Structural variants (SVs), such as copy-number alterations, rearrangements and aneuploidies, are common somatic changes in cancer genomes and rich sources of driver oncogenes, but reconstructing these from sequencing data is a challenge. Two new studies shed light on the diversity and importance of the SV landscape in cancer. Genetic information...
Nature.com
Author Correction: A microRNA program regulates the balance between cardiomyocyte hyperplasia and hypertrophy and stimulates cardiac regeneration
In the original version of this Article, the magnified image of the hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining in the Figure 1d column labelled "TAC knockout' was inadvertently replaced with a duplicate of the magnified image of the same staining from the Figure 1d column labelled "TAC wild-type". This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Increased alcohol use linked with higher risk of cancer in new study
People who increased the amount of alcohol they drank also had an increased risk of cancer, according to the results of a large study in Korea published on Wednesday in JAMA Network Open.
Nature.com
A patient-cohort study of numerical analysis on sacroiliac joint stress distribution in pre- and post-operative hip dysplasia
In acetabular dysplasia, the cartilaginous roof on the acetabular side does not fully cover the femoral head, which may lead to abnormal stress distribution in both the femoral head and pelvis. These stress changes may have implications to the adjacent sacroiliac joint (SIJ). The SIJ has a minimal range of motion and is closely coupled to the adjacent spine and pelvis. In consequence, the SIJ may react sensitively to changes in stress distribution at the acetabulum, with hypermobility-induced pain. The purpose of this study was to investigate the stress distribution of the SIJ in acetabular dysplasia, and to gain insight into the cause and mechanisms of hypermobility-induced pain at the SIJ. Finite element models of pre- and postoperative pelves of four patients with acetabular dysplasia were created and analyzed in double leg standing positions. The preoperative models were relatively inflare, the sacral nutation movement, SIJ cartilage equivalent stress, and the load on the surrounding ligaments decreased with increased posterior acetabular coverage. Acetabular morphology was shown to affect the SIJ, and improvement of the posterior acetabular coverage may help normalize load transmission of the pelvis and thus improve the stress environment of the SIJ in acetabular dysplasia.
Nature.com
Effect of prophylactic anti-VEGF injections on the prevention of recurrent vitreous hemorrhage in PDR patients after PRP
We evaluated the effectiveness of intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) antibody injection (IVAI) for the prevention of recurrent vitreous hemorrhage (VH) due to neovascularization on disc (NVD) in patients with proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) after panretinal photocoagulation (PRP). This retrospective case series reviewed the medical records of 12 PDR patients with recurrent VH after PRP from NVD. The interval between IVAIs was decided on the basis of the interval between VH recurrences after the initial IVAI, and NVD regression/recurrence during follow-up. We recorded the success rate of VH prevention, and the interval between IVAIs. Fundus examination revealed NVD regression at 1Â month after the injection. However, NVD progressed gradually and VH recurred after 3"“4Â months. Thereafter, IVAIs were administered every 3"“4Â months; VH did not recur and visual acuity remained stable during the treatment period. In one case, NVD did not recur after 4Â years of periodic injections. No systemic or ocular complications of IVAI were observed. In conclusion,Â proactive and periodic IVAIs (at 3"“4-month intervals) may prevent recurrent VH in association with NVD in PDR patients after PRP.
Nature.com
Omicron SARS-CoV-2 mutations stabilize spike up-RBD conformation and lead to a non-RBM-binding monoclonal antibody escape
Omicron SARS-CoV-2 is rapidly spreading worldwide. To delineate the impact of emerging mutations on spike's properties, we performed systematic structural analyses on apo Omicron spike and its complexes with human ACE2 or S309 neutralizing antibody (NAb) by cryo-EM. The Omicron spike preferentially adopts the one-RBD-up conformation both before and after ACE2 binding, which is in sharp contrast to the orchestrated conformational changes to create more up-RBDs upon ACE2 binding as observed in the prototype and other four variants of concern (VOCs). Furthermore, we found that S371L, S373P and S375F substitutions enhance the stability of the one-RBD-up conformation to prevent exposing more up-RBDs triggered by ACE2 binding. The increased stability of the one-RBD-up conformation restricts the accessibility of S304 NAb, which targets a cryptic epitope in the closed conformation, thus facilitating the immune evasion by Omicron. These results expand our understanding of Omicron spike's conformation, receptor binding and antibody evasion mechanism.
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
Nature.com
PSA screening in high-risk groups: what are the changes in benefits and harm?
McHugh et al. reviewed studies associated with prostate cancer (PrCa) risk and its association with ancestry, screening, and management of PrCa [1]. They concluded that targeted screening of higher-risk groups identified by polygenic risk scores (PRS) might reduce overdiagnosis and treat those who are most likely to benefit. Your institute...
