ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside store

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, Andy Rose, Hannah Sarisohn, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Border Patrol agents were captured on video in an altercation with migrants in California. The FBI is now investigating

An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers. The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Seven takeaways from primaries in Florida, New York and Oklahoma runoffs

Some of the final pieces of the midterm puzzle came into focus as Tuesday primaries in New York, Florida and Oklahoma locked in key parts of the November election slate. But it was a special election in Upstate New York that provided clearest message yet: The anger over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is poised to be a potent tool for Democrats as they seek to take back the initiative on the campaign trail and maintain their slim majority in the House.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy