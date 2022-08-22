2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside store

Read full article on original website
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Border Patrol agents were captured on video in an altercation with migrants in California. The FBI is now investigating
An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers. The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took...
Oklahoma governor denies clemency for death row inmate ahead of Thursday execution
Oklahoma's governor has declined to grant clemency to death row inmate James Coddington, whose scheduled execution Thursday is set to be the first of 25 the state plans to carry out through 2024. Coddington, 50, was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Albert Hale -- a man he...
Arizona passed a law barring video recording within 8 feet of law enforcement. The ACLU and news organizations are now suing
The ACLU and multiple news organizations filed a lawsuit over an Arizona law that made it a crime to video record within eight feet of law enforcement activity after a warning is given from an officer. The law, which was signed by Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in July, includes...
Body discovered in submerged car confirmed to be missing California teen Kiely Rodni, police say
The body found inside a submerged car in Northern California Sunday has been confirmed to be missing teen Kiely Rodni, who disappeared at a campground party in the area about three weeks ago, police said. Hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers have been searching for the 16-year-old since she...
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
On the banks of the Rio Grande, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber pointed at the spot where just a day earlier a 3-year-old boy had drowned. "Medical attention (was) provided," Schmerber said. "He died anyway."
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library. Summer Boismier, who was an English teacher at Norman High School, told CNN that...
Seven takeaways from primaries in Florida, New York and Oklahoma runoffs
Some of the final pieces of the midterm puzzle came into focus as Tuesday primaries in New York, Florida and Oklahoma locked in key parts of the November election slate. But it was a special election in Upstate New York that provided clearest message yet: The anger over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is poised to be a potent tool for Democrats as they seek to take back the initiative on the campaign trail and maintain their slim majority in the House.
