Earlier in August, EA Vancouver invited a handful of journalists from around the world to get an exclusive sneak peek at NHL 23. We were lucky enough to see some of the new features coming to the ice this year, and were introduced to this year’s cover stars — yes, stars — as both the Anaheim Ducks centerman Trevor Zegras and Canadian Women’s National Team star Sarah Nurse will grace the cover. The addition of Nurse as a cover star was a precursor to the biggest news drop of the session: women players are coming to NHL 23!

