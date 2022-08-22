Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
How to unlock Sumeru in ‘Genshin Impact’
Genshin Impact‘s version 3.0 update is finally here. Not only will a new region be unlocked for the players to explore, but a brand new element has also been released for the players to use — Dendro (Grass). Fans are keen to explore the new region after facing the electro archon in Inazuma, as well as meet new characters, and face the young Dendro God.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans have plenty to say after upgraded ‘Ironheart’ armor emerges online
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were thrilled beyond belief when set photos revealed that Disney Plus series Ironheart had built a full-size practical costume for Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams to use as she battled crime during the nascent stages of her crimefighting career, alleviating concerns that Phase Four’s inconsistent CGI could become a factor once more.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star blasts racists who are ‘happy with a dragon flying’ but draw the line at a ‘rich Black guy’
It seems that for some reason, unbeknownst even to the wisest of us, there are certain parts of the Game of Thrones fandom who can suspend their disbelief about literal dragons flying over medieval make-believe cities, but just can’t stand it when a person of color plays a rich lord. At least that’s according to House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint, who has recently found himself on the unfortunate end of the online community’s occasional bout of racism.
wegotthiscovered.com
Preview: ‘NHL 23’ drops bombshells as it reveals cover stars, new features
Earlier in August, EA Vancouver invited a handful of journalists from around the world to get an exclusive sneak peek at NHL 23. We were lucky enough to see some of the new features coming to the ice this year, and were introduced to this year’s cover stars — yes, stars — as both the Anaheim Ducks centerman Trevor Zegras and Canadian Women’s National Team star Sarah Nurse will grace the cover. The addition of Nurse as a cover star was a precursor to the biggest news drop of the session: women players are coming to NHL 23!
NHL・
Comments / 0