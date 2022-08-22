You might look at the overall population numbers for the city of St. Louis the last several decades and see a consistent albeit slowing decline. However, the top line number represents only a high level view of the 66 sq. miles of St. Louis and its residents. An examination of the neighborhood level population numbers and demographics, reveal much more about the changing populations within the city’s boundaries. While the neighborhood boundaries are arbitrary, they often (at least attempt) to represent distinct community districts (or parts of them). St. Louis City has been publishing demographic and population breakdowns for their 79 neighborhoods since 1990. This data is not a big data set, but contains (in my opinion) a lot of interesting facets and can be difficult to visualize and understand at a granular level. Through this article, I will hopefully illuminate some of the interesting trends to help the reader have a fuller understanding of the dynamic changes of St. Louis City’s population over the last 30 years.

