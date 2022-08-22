ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, MO

KMOV

Gov. Parson pushes for Missouri income tax cut

How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50. FEMA has provided $18.5 million in grants for...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Rainbow-colored fentanyl found in St. Louis, young people are targeted

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A warning for parents as their kids head back to school. New rainbow-colored fentanyl is on the market, potentially targeted at younger users. DEA Assistant Special Agent Colin Dickey says two instances of the colored fentanyl have already been found in the St. Louis metro, with concerns more could be coming.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metros where people in St. Louis are getting new jobs

(STACKER) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.
CBS 46

Fake priest wanted for rape in Dunwoody arrested in Missouri

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who was wanted for posing as a priest and raping women in Dunwoody has been arrested in Missouri, according to Dunwoody Police Department. According to a press release, Dunwoody PD detectives received information that 46-year-old Marco Aries Johnson might be in St. Louis, Missouri. They reached out to police in the area and he was located and arrested in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
DUNWOODY, GA
KMOV

Gov. Parson talks income tax cuts in visit to Bridgeton business

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson continues pressuring lawmakers to cut income tax. The governor has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on September 6 to hammer out an income tax cut. Until then, he’s buzzing around the state, selling his plan to the people.
BRIDGETON, MO
krcgtv.com

Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri

Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri

There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Pandemic Task Force Discontinues COVID-19 Data Report

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has provided the public with COVID-19 data. The information included daily hospitalizations, ICU numbers for the St. Louis region and reported deaths. But, the task force announced today that they will no longer be providing the data to the public.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

2020 St. Louis Neighborhood Census Review: A dynamic population

You might look at the overall population numbers for the city of St. Louis the last several decades and see a consistent albeit slowing decline. However, the top line number represents only a high level view of the 66 sq. miles of St. Louis and its residents. An examination of the neighborhood level population numbers and demographics, reveal much more about the changing populations within the city’s boundaries. While the neighborhood boundaries are arbitrary, they often (at least attempt) to represent distinct community districts (or parts of them). St. Louis City has been publishing demographic and population breakdowns for their 79 neighborhoods since 1990. This data is not a big data set, but contains (in my opinion) a lot of interesting facets and can be difficult to visualize and understand at a granular level. Through this article, I will hopefully illuminate some of the interesting trends to help the reader have a fuller understanding of the dynamic changes of St. Louis City’s population over the last 30 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

