KMOV
$1M in school supplies go to local teachers in need amid pandemic challenges, teacher shortages
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Employee and supply shortages are impacting every industry. It’s now making its way into schools and impacting students and teachers in the classroom. With schools strapped for cash and stretching teachers thin, any help goes a long way. Wednesday afternoon, KidSmart hosted a Back to...
KMOV
How do you enjoy Forest Park? St. Louisans asked to participate in survey
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis want to hear from visitors as part of a multi-year study. The survey is part of a comprehensive study facilitated by Washington University’s Brown School of Social Work. The study seeks to understand how people interact and access Forest Park.
KMOV
Gov. Parson pushes for Missouri income tax cut
How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50. FEMA has provided $18.5 million in grants for...
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
abc17news.com
Rainbow-colored fentanyl found in St. Louis, young people are targeted
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A warning for parents as their kids head back to school. New rainbow-colored fentanyl is on the market, potentially targeted at younger users. DEA Assistant Special Agent Colin Dickey says two instances of the colored fentanyl have already been found in the St. Louis metro, with concerns more could be coming.
KMOV
Metros where people in St. Louis are getting new jobs
(STACKER) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.
CBS 46
Fake priest wanted for rape in Dunwoody arrested in Missouri
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who was wanted for posing as a priest and raping women in Dunwoody has been arrested in Missouri, according to Dunwoody Police Department. According to a press release, Dunwoody PD detectives received information that 46-year-old Marco Aries Johnson might be in St. Louis, Missouri. They reached out to police in the area and he was located and arrested in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
KMOV
Gov. Parson talks income tax cuts in visit to Bridgeton business
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson continues pressuring lawmakers to cut income tax. The governor has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on September 6 to hammer out an income tax cut. Until then, he’s buzzing around the state, selling his plan to the people.
krcgtv.com
Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri
Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
KMOV
Man sentenced after admitting to filming underage boys in bathrooms following St. Louis area concerts
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man who admitted to luring teenage boys to accompany him to St. Louis area concerts has been sentenced to prison for secretly filming underage boys in the bathroom. Michael Stevens, of Oran in Scott County, Missouri, previously pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of...
Toddler tests positive for fentanyl; caregiver at large
A 32-year-old St. Louis man is at large after police and prosecutors say a one-year-old girl ingested the drug fentanyl while under his supervision.
KMOV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
St. Louis Streets Dept. Job Fair
St. Louis City is trying to solve its problems with trash pickup.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Pandemic Task Force Discontinues COVID-19 Data Report
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has provided the public with COVID-19 data. The information included daily hospitalizations, ICU numbers for the St. Louis region and reported deaths. But, the task force announced today that they will no longer be providing the data to the public.
Teen at bus stop, man changing tire robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis
Thieves robbed a teenager at a bus stop and a man changing a tire at gunpoint Tuesday evening in St. Louis.
KMOV
First-of-its-kind study on racial equity underway at the St. Louis County Justice Center
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A first-of-its-kind study on racial equity is happening at the St. Louis County Justice Center. The 18-month study is a collaboration funded by a grant from the MacArthur Foundation. It aims to improve jail culture and reduce the jail population. The study team is...
Career Central: Second Chance Job Fair set for Friday
ST. LOUIS — This Friday, plan to get a reset on warrants with the Circuit Court, and info on a new job. Warrant Reset Day and Second Chance Job Fair Friday. The City of St. Louis will host its fifth Annual Warrant Reset Day and Second Chance Job Fair.
nextstl.com
2020 St. Louis Neighborhood Census Review: A dynamic population
You might look at the overall population numbers for the city of St. Louis the last several decades and see a consistent albeit slowing decline. However, the top line number represents only a high level view of the 66 sq. miles of St. Louis and its residents. An examination of the neighborhood level population numbers and demographics, reveal much more about the changing populations within the city’s boundaries. While the neighborhood boundaries are arbitrary, they often (at least attempt) to represent distinct community districts (or parts of them). St. Louis City has been publishing demographic and population breakdowns for their 79 neighborhoods since 1990. This data is not a big data set, but contains (in my opinion) a lot of interesting facets and can be difficult to visualize and understand at a granular level. Through this article, I will hopefully illuminate some of the interesting trends to help the reader have a fuller understanding of the dynamic changes of St. Louis City’s population over the last 30 years.
