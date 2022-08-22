ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Kansas activist sues for statewide recount on abortion-amendment vote

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Funeral services set for Kansas State Rep. Gail Finney

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Funeral services are set to celebrate the life and legacy of Kansas State Representative Gail Finney. A wake will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine, in Wichita. The official Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., also at St. Mark United Methodist Church.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Student-loan relief program available in rural counties across Kansas

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - While the student-loan forgiveness plan President Joe Biden announced this week is drawing headlines, there is another way for college graduates to get loans paid off. It’s an opportunity available across Kansas. Rural Opportunity Zones or “ROZs,” are counties in Kansas where the Office of...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Colby, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought

Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers. One bus driver for the Buhler School District said if the traffic signal is removed she may quit. Wichita city county approves 3rd party review of WPD. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT. Jensen Hughes will conduct...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Push to get additional election workers leading up to general election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A little more than two months out from the general midterm election, there’s a push to recruit additional election workers. In large part due to a constitutional amendment question regarding abortion rights in Kansas, an unprecedented turnout in the Aug. 2 primary led to extended waits at polling sites across the state and votes cast late into election night, after results began to pour in.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Secretary of State: ‘No systemic election fraud in our state’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab on Monday announced the 2022 Primary Election recount results for the three requested races -- House District 118, State Treasurer, and the Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment. “The results of this unprecedented recount of more than half the ballots cast...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues
KWCH.com

Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Northeast Wisconsin seeing more fentanyl overdoses

Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers. One bus driver for the Buhler School District said if the traffic signal is removed she may quit. Wichita city county approves 3rd party review of WPD. Updated: 10 hours ago. Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Chance for rain in sight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As we wait for rain, temperatures are gradually going to warm up to finish off the week. The weather remains very quiet through Friday across the Plains. Overnight, lows will fall back to the 50s and 60s with light winds and clear skies. Thursday brings about...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hotter temps expected Thursday and Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says wake-up temperatures are a little warmer than the last few days and the day ahead will follow suit. Under bright blue skies expect highs in the middle 90s or five degrees above average. The sunshine sticks around on Friday and so do...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KWCH.com

Comfortable nights and warm days all week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, expect highs in the lower 90s or similar to Sunday and Monday. The remainder of the work week...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy