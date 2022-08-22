Read full article on original website
Kansas activist sues for statewide recount on abortion-amendment vote
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount...
Funeral services set for Kansas State Rep. Gail Finney
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Funeral services are set to celebrate the life and legacy of Kansas State Representative Gail Finney. A wake will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine, in Wichita. The official Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., also at St. Mark United Methodist Church.
Student-loan relief program available in rural counties across Kansas
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - While the student-loan forgiveness plan President Joe Biden announced this week is drawing headlines, there is another way for college graduates to get loans paid off. It’s an opportunity available across Kansas. Rural Opportunity Zones or “ROZs,” are counties in Kansas where the Office of...
Kansas Secretary of State confident independent gubernatorial candidate will be on Nov. ballot
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Conservative state lawmaker Dennis Pyle has his sights set on the Kansas governor’s race. He said he has the signatures to be on the ballot but has voiced frustration with a perceived intentional delay in certification from the secretary of state’s office. On Tuesday,...
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
Push to get additional election workers leading up to general election
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A little more than two months out from the general midterm election, there’s a push to recruit additional election workers. In large part due to a constitutional amendment question regarding abortion rights in Kansas, an unprecedented turnout in the Aug. 2 primary led to extended waits at polling sites across the state and votes cast late into election night, after results began to pour in.
Kansas Secretary of State: ‘No systemic election fraud in our state’
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab on Monday announced the 2022 Primary Election recount results for the three requested races -- House District 118, State Treasurer, and the Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment. “The results of this unprecedented recount of more than half the ballots cast...
‘Value Them Both’ recount in Sedgwick County reveals virtually same result, areas to improve
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recount to the constitutional amendment vote concerning abortion rights in Kansas revealed a difference of just 86 votes from the original results in Sedgwick County. But the county did miss the Saturday (Aug. 20) deadline for that recount canvass after finding errors in the process some counters used.
Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
Northeast Wisconsin seeing more fentanyl overdoses
Northeast Wisconsin seeing more fentanyl overdoses
Chance for rain in sight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As we wait for rain, temperatures are gradually going to warm up to finish off the week. The weather remains very quiet through Friday across the Plains. Overnight, lows will fall back to the 50s and 60s with light winds and clear skies. Thursday brings about...
Hotter temps expected Thursday and Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says wake-up temperatures are a little warmer than the last few days and the day ahead will follow suit. Under bright blue skies expect highs in the middle 90s or five degrees above average. The sunshine sticks around on Friday and so do...
Comfortable nights and warm days all week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, expect highs in the lower 90s or similar to Sunday and Monday. The remainder of the work week...
