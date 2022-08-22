One Human Family. Way back in the 1990s, Key West resident JT Thompson came up with the concept, creating bumper stickers that he distributed in an effort to unite the people of Key West. In October 2000, the Key West City Commission unanimously adopted One Human Family as Key West’s philosophy. The Monroe County Commission followed suit and adopted the philosophy as well. In September 2002, during my first term as mayor of Marathon, I brought One Human Family to our council, which passed it unanimously as the official philosophy of the city.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO