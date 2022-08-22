ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

South Florida man accused of stalking, assaulting ex-girlfriend in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Miami man on Tuesday after he was accused of choking and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend, as well as stalking her. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Yordan Valdes faces multiple charges of aggravated assault, battery and stalking, as well as contempt of court for violating an order to not contact the victim.
SWIM ZONE EXPANSION OFF ISLAMORADA’S WHITE MARLIN BEACH PROPOSED

An Aug. 25 meeting of the Islamorada Village Council will see the dais mulling a change to the vessel exclusion/swim zone off Port Antigua and White Marlin beaches to include a 350-foot wide section of White Marlin Beach that wasn’t previously included. The village council adopted an ordinance on...
Small Private Plane Crashes Into Florida Gulf

A small private plane crashed into the water on the Gulfside of Marathon Friday at approximately 4:51 p.m. Good Samaritans picked up two individuals on board. They were not seriously injured. The Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish, and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the U.S. Coast Guard
NEIGHBORHOOD OPPOSES CEMEX PROPERTY REDEVELOPMENT INTO PUBLIX IN TAVERNIER

A proposed redevelopment of the former Cemex property in Tavernier to a Publix Supermarket and more than 80 affordable housing units received resounding opposition from local residents during an Aug. 18 community meeting. Some 15 property owners speaking on the project say they fear more traffic, noise and change to...
JOHN BARTUS: THERE IS NO ‘THEM,’ THERE IS ONLY US

One Human Family. Way back in the 1990s, Key West resident JT Thompson came up with the concept, creating bumper stickers that he distributed in an effort to unite the people of Key West. In October 2000, the Key West City Commission unanimously adopted One Human Family as Key West’s philosophy. The Monroe County Commission followed suit and adopted the philosophy as well. In September 2002, during my first term as mayor of Marathon, I brought One Human Family to our council, which passed it unanimously as the official philosophy of the city.
KEY WEST OFFICIALS POSTPONE 2 PRICKLY DECISIONS

You know that triangular little “park” in front of the Custom House, known as Clinton Square? Do you know whom it honors or how long it’s been there? LIkely not, because the monument at its center is often obscured from view. Key West officials are working to...
HUMOR: TOP 10 THINGS OVERHEARD AT THE POLLS

More than 18,000 registered voters – about one in every three – cast ballots in the Aug. 23 primary election in Monroe County. For those who were busy paying attention to their ballots, and for the two-thirds of you who didn’t make it, we offer…. Top 10...
