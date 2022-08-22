Read full article on original website
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
New clue emerges in case of missing family who vanished on camping trip after last sighting in Walmart
A SHOCKING clue has emerged in the case of the missing family who vanished after they were last seen in Walmart. A Facebook comment may indicate that the family, missing for over a month now, may have planned their absence. Ron Sidebotham's daughter Jill, 28, and Lydia, 2, is pictured...
AOL Corp
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
People
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals the Final Straw That Made Her Leave Kody: 'He Broke My Little Girl's Heart'
Christine Brown is opening up about what ultimately made her leave her husband, Kody Brown, after 26 years together. "He broke my little girl's heart," the Sister Wives star, 50, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. In September 2020 the couple's 19-year-old daughter Ysabel underwent major surgery to correct...
Kris Jenner Embraces The Barbiecore Trend With Flower Power Suit & Sharp Metallic Pumps at Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty Launch Party
Kris Jenner took a vibrant and sharp approach to monochromatic dressing during her latest outing. The momager and matriarch of the Kardashian family arrived in pretty pink style to support her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner at her Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The event turned into a star-studded family affair as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended the celebration. Kris embraced the Barbiecore trend by stepping out in a hot pink suit by Valentino. The ensemble consisted of an oversized blazer and matching trousers. Both pieces were decorated with large...
