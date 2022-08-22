ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Embraces The Barbiecore Trend With Flower Power Suit & Sharp Metallic Pumps at Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty Launch Party

Kris Jenner took a vibrant and sharp approach to monochromatic dressing during her latest outing. The momager and matriarch of the Kardashian family arrived in pretty pink style to support her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner at her Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The event turned into a star-studded family affair as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended the celebration. Kris embraced the Barbiecore trend by stepping out in a hot pink suit by Valentino. The ensemble consisted of an oversized blazer and matching trousers. Both pieces were decorated with large...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy