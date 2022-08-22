Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Police: 3 men assaulted possibly with golf club and baseball bat at Oakland Beach
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Wednesday that three men were assaulted possibly with weapons at Oakland Beach. The assault happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived to Oakland Beach, Det. Lt. Stephanie Giblin said they found several people at the scene, including three men who had been injured.
Turnto10.com
Police: Cumberland woman killed in Smithfield crash
(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman died following a crash on Route 7 in Smithfield on Sunday, police confirmed. The Smithfield Police Department said 55-year-old Kathleen Morrissey was ejected from her vehicle after striking a detached garage and stone wall. The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday on Douglas...
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, Metrolec Team, MSP Air wing, K9 Units, and SEMRECC combine to rescue Bristol County juveniles in difficult terrain
Several organizations combined to rescue two Bristol County juveniles that were in a potentially dangerous situation. According to Chief of Police Keith Boone, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 emergency call regarding lost and endangered juveniles in a wooded area in the Hockomock swamp off of Turnpike Street.
Turnto10.com
Missing teenagers rescued from wooded area in Easton
(WJAR) — Crews rescued two teenagers from a wooded area in the Hockomock Swamp in Easton on Wednesday night. It took crews four hours to find the missing teens, with crews saying the recent heavy rain made the search even more difficult. Police were called to the scene around...
Woman killed in Falmouth crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police are investigating a crash that killed an 80-year-old woman, Wednesday. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway (Rte 28A) and Chapoquoit Road, according to Falmouth Police. Officials say that the crash involves an SUV and a moped style scooter.
Turnto10.com
Illegal ATV rider hits, injures New Bedford police officer
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A group of ATV, dirt bike, and motorcycle riders were seen zipping up and down Duchaine Boulevard in New Bedford on Sunday afternoon. Police said the group didn't stop when they first responded to the area. Instead, police said they drove right past them...
Turnto10.com
Longtime boatyard employee injured in massive Mattapoisett fire
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WJAR) — The owners of the Mattapoisett Boatyard have spent the past few days sifting through black soot and rubble, all that remains of the once busy business. "Just devastating, just our family business, our family livelihood, just literally all gone," said Ned Kaiser, owner of Mattapoisett...
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
WCVB
Family seeking dog owners after 4-year-old bitten at Quincy, Massachusetts, park
QUINCY, Mass. — A 4-year-old Milton, Massachusetts, girl has bite wounds on her leg after being attacked by a dog at a local park. The attack happened during an outdoor concert in Safford Park in Quincy last Saturday evening while Maelle was dancing with her older sister. The family said the dog was on a leash at the time, so the owners probably know about the incident.
Burrillville man killed in crash
Kevin Frenette, 53, veered off Sherman Farm Road around 1:40 p.m. and hit a tree, according to Burrillville police.
Worcester investigators seek public help in motorcycle crash
WORCESTER - Investigators are reaching out to the public for information about a serious accident involving a car and motorcycle on Cambridge Street Saturday night. A car making a left turn into a parking lot collided with a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction, police said. The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old...
Turnto10.com
4 people, all related, found dead in Boston suburb
LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A top law enforcement official in Massachusetts said Wednesday that it appears that a 31-year-old woman shot and killed her father, her brother-in-law, and her brother-in-law's father, before taking her own life. The woman killed her 66-year-old father and her 34-year-old brother-in-law at one address...
Turnto10.com
Crews battle structure fire in Pawtucket
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a structure fire on Smithfield Avenue in Pawtucket on Tuesday evening. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed smoke coming from the building. There was no word on if anyone was hurt or the extent of the damage. No further information was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Gallery: Fall River's Durfee High School dedication shows off vocational programs
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Students have been using the new B.M.C. Durfee High School for almost a year, and the Fall River community was welcomed inside on Wednesday. The new school features nine vocational programs, including a day care center which will accept local children, and a hair salon open to the public.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police look to identify men accused of stealing truck parts
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police are looking for help in identifying two men who allegedly stole truck parts from a tow yard last week. The department posted photos on social media Tuesday of one man in a bright red or orange T-shirt and light colored pants and another wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball hat.
fallriverreporter.com
Woman that went on violent rampage that severely injured her girlfriend sentenced to prison in Fall River court
A 47-year-old North Attleboro woman who went on a violent rampage earlier this year and severely injured her girlfriend, was sentenced to serve up to five-and-a-half years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Tanisha Baxter pled guilty on August 10 to indictments charging her...
Pawtucket Times
St. Raphael runner Tyla Forbes in hospital, needs blood
PAWTUCKET – The best way to sum up Tyla Forbes’ impact at St. Raphael Academy has nothing to do with what she’s accomplished on the athletic front. Heading into her senior year, Forbes was the driving force behind the launching of the Kindness Club at the Catholic school.
Turnto10.com
I-195 west in East Providence reopens after flooding
Flooding stopped all traffic on Interstate 195 west in East Providence for about two hours on Tuesday. Traffic came to a standstill at about 3 p.m. after a downpour. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation reported that all lanes were open again as of 5:20 p.m. The flooding was under...
'Large sinkhole' closes Bridgewater street
BRIDGEWATER - Crews are responding to a "large sinkhole" that has closed a roadway in Bridgewater.Bridgewater police on Wednesday morning shared a photo of the hole that is taking up almost half a street. Flagg Street is closed between Conant Street and Bradley Lane, the department said.The highway department is headed to the scene, police said.Bridgewater received nearly 3 inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours.
Turnto10.com
Dunkin' Donuts Center name removed from sign above arena
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Dunkin' Donuts Center name has been removed from the big sign outside the arena in downtown Providence. It follows the removal of smaller signs around what was originally called the Providence Civic Center. Dunkin' opted not to renew the naming rights, which it held...
