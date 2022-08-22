Read full article on original website
WBKO
Kentucky lawmakers pass flood relief bill, Gov. Andy Beshear signs legislation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers have passed a flood relief plan. Friday morning, both House and Senate budget committees passed the same version of the legislation out of their respective committees. The House panel passed it 21 to 0, the Senate followed suit 10 to 0. The full House...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Michael Taylor
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Small acts of kindness are what people will remember for a lifetime. For Tonya Reece and her son, Remington, it’s gestures like this one that brighten their day. Reece, a...
WBKO
WKU Hilltopper fans tailgate to kickoff 2022 season
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 college football season is officially underway! With the return of college football, also comes the pre-game festivities outside of the stadium. The tailgating experience outside of L.T. Smith Stadium was filled with lots of comradery amongst the WKU faithful. Many Hilltopper fans were...
WBKO
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
WBKO
Warren Co. Fiscal Court approves Narcan for volunteer fire departments
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Fiscal Court approved the use of Narcan kits to be administered by area volunteer fire departments. Narcan is a drug designed to stop an opioid overdose within a matter of minutes. It can be the difference between life and death. Any overdose could cause a variety of things to happen such as respiratory failure and even brain damage.
WBKO
A hot way to wrap up the week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mostly sunny and dry day, but an isolated shower or storm is possible. Higher rain chances for the first half of next week. Two separate systems located to our north and south will provide slight storm chances Friday afternoon, but don’t change any plans. Not everyone will see this activity. Hot and muggy weather will continue Friday and for the weekend with highs expected around 90. Mostly dry conditions are expected also with the exception of a few pop up thunderstorms. Better chances for widespread rain will enter the forecast Monday and Tuesday.
