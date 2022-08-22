Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Peru Public Library Director Calls It A Career
The longtime director of the Peru Public Library is retiring. Charm Ruhnke is moving on after being Peru's library director since October 2010. In all she's worked 39 years in libraries. During her time leading the Peru Public Library, hours have expanded, work has been done on the roof and...
starvedrock.media
OSF Facilities Going Purple For Overdose Awareness
Three OSF hospitals are going purple to bring awareness to drug overdoses and attempt to reduce the stigma of drug-related death. OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota and the Center for Health in Streator will be illuminated with purple lights from August 28th thru September 3rd. August 31st is recognized as International Overdose Awareness Day.
starvedrock.media
Fund Set Up On Behalf Of Mendota Fire Victims
Help is still very much available for victims of Monday's fire in Mendota. The Mendota Police Department has pots, pans, cooking utensils, clothes, shoes, blankets, towels, personal care needs and more at their station. Medicine, school supplies, food and emergency housing assistance is also being offered up. Meanwhile an account...
starvedrock.media
Good Samaritan Fund Ready To Help Mendota Fire Victims
As always, the people of Starved Rock Country are stepping up for people in need. The Mendota Police Department, city of Mendota, churches and the American Red Cross are ready to help victim's of Monday's fire through a Good Samaritan Fund. If you are a fire victim that needs food, gas, temporary lodging, school supplies or clothes, contact the Mendota P.D. Clothing is being dropped off at the police department and is free to come and collect.
wglt.org
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
Central Illinois Proud
Previously-sentenced Illinois mom changes aggravated battery plea
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County woman who was previously sentenced for smothering her 11-month-old daughter was in court Monday for a separate charge. Monday, Angel Vanduker switched her original not-guilty plea regarding an aggravated battery charge. She was accused of biting a nurse back in February. Now,...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Murderer Admits To Trying To Have Judge And Deputy Killed
Already looking at decades in prison for stabbing to death an Ottawa woman, Michael Swift admits to trying to have the victim’s dad and a La Salle County judge killed. The 30-year-old from Mokena pleaded guilty Monday in Kendall County Court to two counts of solicitation of murder. He was given 25 years on top of a 53 year prison sentence he got in La Salle County after pleading guilty to murdering 21-year-old Grace Taylor in her Ottawa apartment last year.
walls102.com
30 years later and still no answers in Zywicki case
UTICA – Today is the 30th anniversary of one of the most infamous crimes the area has seen, and State Police and the FBI are still looking for new information. 21 year old Tammy Zywicki, a college student from New Jersey heading to her college in Grinnell, Iowa, was last seen with her car on I-80 near Utica between 3:10 and 4 pm on August 23rd, 1992. Nine days later Zywicki’s body was found along I-44 between Joplin and Springfield, Missouri. She had been stabbed to death.
starvedrock.media
Domestic Battery Cases Pile Up
Area police officers have had their hands full with domestic battery cases over the last week or so. Last Monday, 64-year-old Robert Martin of Peru was charged with domestic battery at his home address on Meadow Lawn Lane, and taken to the La Salle County Jail. Also last Monday, Peru...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Wednesday, August 24th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Brian Yarbrough, 35, of Earlville on a Grundy County...
Mendota Reporter
MHS District 280 welcomes new staff members
MENDOTA – Six new teachers and several other staff members began the 2022-23 school year at Mendota High School on Aug. 10. Allison Fox is joining the PE/Health Department. Fox brings over 12 years of teaching experience. She taught the majority of her career at Dixon High School. Fox earned a Master’s Degree in Physical Education from Northern Illinois University.
Illinois’ Rivian to pay $300K in unpaid wages
NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Two subcontractors who did work for Rivian Automotive in downstate Normal have agree to pay more that $300,000 it owed to laborers for overtime work. The settlement with a subcontractor based in China and another based in Florida follows a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. It alleges that […]
wjol.com
Shooting in Lockport Township Under Investigation
The Will County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Lockport Township on Tuesday afternoon. At 3:15 pm, Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue in Lockport Township in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon deputies arriving on scene they discovered a male who had been shot in the leg as well as numerous shell casings. For precautionary measures, the Fairmont Elementary School located at 735 Green Garden Place was placed on lock down at the Will County Sheriff’s Office direction. The shooting was unrelated to the school, and the lock down was based on the close proximity to the incident.
Naperville gun store owner fights city over high-powered weapons ban
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner of a Naperville gun store said he will sue the city to fight their just-passed ban on the sale of certain high-powered rifles.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas tells us how that will set the stage for a legal showdown over the ordinance. The AR-15 and similar rifles are some of the top sellers for Robert Bevis and his Law Weapons and Supply gun store, making up about 35% of his sales.He said Naperville's new ordinance will drive customers away, put him out of business, and, in his eyes, violate constitutional rights. "We're gonna file a couple...
starvedrock.media
Electrical Fire Fills Mendota Home With Smoke
A lightning strike appears to have caused a home to be filled with smoke in Mendota. A family returned to their house Sunday afternoon and found smoke everywhere. They called 9-1-1 and Mendota, Troy Grove, Peru and Earlville firefighters all responded. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher believes a lightning strike over the weekend caused an electrical fire. He says smoke was in every part of the single-story house in the 900 block of 5th Avenue.
kanecountyconnects.com
Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off
In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
wjol.com
Stolen Vehicle from Maine Recovered in Joliet After Chase
On Monday night, at 10:35 pm, Joliet Police were called near the area of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center after receiving a report of a stolen Land Rover SUV out of Maine that was being tracked by the vehicle’s owner via GPS. Officers located the vehicle with a female driver, later identified as 29-year-old Katelynn Dubois of Wales Maine, on the south end of the hospital property and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled as Officers approached the vehicle on foot. Police later located the SUV parked and unoccupied in the 1400 block of Mayfield Avenue. WJOL has been told that the SUV now had an Illinois registration plate that did not match the vehicle. The Maine registration plate that had previously been attached to the vehicle along with a screwdriver was located in the front passenger seat. Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 was deployed to conduct an extensive search of the area.
walls102.com
House uninhabitable after fire Sunday in Mendota
MENDOTA – A single story home in Mendota is uninhabitable after a smokey fire Sunday. The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments were called to the 900 Block of 5th Ave around 4 PM after a family member of the homeowner discovered the house filled with smoke. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the fire, confined mostly to the basement, under control. Earlville and Peru Fire Departments, along with Peru EMS were called to the scene to assist. No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced residents. According to Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser, the cause of the blaze is suspected to be electrical in nature.
starvedrock.media
Aging Peru Bridge Will Close Again For Inspection
A bridge popular with the fishing crowd is about to close for the second time in just over a year. The Slough Bridge in Peru will be shut down for inspection beginning this Sunday. It's expected to reopen at the end of next week, or when the inspection is complete.
starvedrock.media
IVAC Hosting Commercial Property Open House
Do you own vacant commercial property in the Illinois Valley and are having trouble getting much interest?. The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and the Illini Valley Association of REALTORS are partnering with Spring Valley, Peru, La Salle, Utica and Oglesby to host a Commercial Property Open House on Saturday, October 15th. The day begins at L-P High School with an information session including presentations from commercial lenders and city leaders. From there you can do walk throughs of available properties.
