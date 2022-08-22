Read full article on original website
Framingham High Marching Band Car Wash Raises More Than $700
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High marching band held a car wash last week at CJ’s in Nobscot and raised more than $700. The Framingham Flyers Marching Band has been working hard to get ready for its NESBA competition season. You can see them perform at Flyers home football games at halftime and at the competitions throughout the Commonwealth.
Framingham High Girls Swim & Dive Car Wash Fundraiser Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team will hold its annual car wash on Saturday, August 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CJ”s Northside Grill in Nobscot. The fundraiser is $10 for cars and $15 for trucks. Funds raised will support the program...
Road to Recovery: 21-year-old National Guard member on the mend after accident led to arm amputation
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old National Guardsman from Malden is recovering after an accident left his arm damaged so badly, it required amputation. Reda Said told 7NEWS from his hospital bed it all happened during an exercise at the Framingham Armory over the weekend. “It was just an accident...
Troopers: Man hit, killed crossing Route 1 was trying to reach girlfriend
SAUGUS, Mass. — A man from Vermont died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while he attempted to cross Route 1 on foot, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing the busy highway's three southbound lanes near the Essex Street...
Landau on Honor Roll at Worcester Academy
WORCESTER – Worcester Academy proudly announces its 2022 Honor Roll and Headmaster’s List. The honors represent the achievements that each of these Worcester Academy students has earned through academic excellence, challenge, and personal growth. On the list is Walter Landau of Natick, Class of 2026, Honor Roll. Founded...
4 people, all related, found dead in Boston suburb
Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of three men who are all related and the apparent suicide of a female relative.
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole at 3 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a telephone pole on Route 126 at 3 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. The incident happened at 3:01 a.m. at 195 Hollis Street, according to the Framingham Police log. The driver was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, August 25, 2022
1 This is week 10 of the Framingham Farmers’ Market. It is open from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Framingham Centre Common. Some of the food trucks may arrive as early as noon. 2. The Framingham Public Library will host an outdoor jazz concert at the Christa McAuliffe Library branch tonight. performing will be the Steve Rudolph Trio Big band from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Astronaut’s Grove. Bring your own chair.
Hoops & Homework Marks 10th Anniversary With Banner
FRAMINGHAM – Hoops and Homework is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Today, August 24, community members and political leaders were asked to be in a banner photo at the organization’s location on Interfaith Terrace. Missing from the photo was its founder Herb Chasan and its board chair...
Framingham Pack 78 Hosting Welcome Back To Scouts Night; Parents Virtual Meeting
FRAMINGHAM – The school year is rapidly approaching which also means that it’s time to kick off the Scouting Year! Framingham Pack 78 is hosting “Welcome Back to Scouts Night” for our returning cub scout families and anyone who may be interested in learning about joining cub scouts.
Michael Nikiforov, 34
FRAMINGHAM – Michael Nikiforov of Framingham, Massachusetts, passed away on August 20, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Loving son of Pauline and Victor Nikiforov. Warmhearted “little” brother to Anastasia Nikiforov. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, and cousins in both the US and Australia. Michael...
William Francis Gorman, 90, Retired Maintenance at Keefe Technical
HOPKINTON – William Francis Gorman, 90, of Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at his homestead surrounded by his loving family on Monday, August 22, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Marguerite (Garvey) and William Francis Gorman. He was the husband of 61 years to his...
Bernice Williams, 85, Deacon at Plymouth Church & Retired Framingham Public Schools Art Teacher
FRAMINGHAM – Bernice L. “Bern” Williams, 85, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Friday, August 19, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Alice Augustsson, sister of the late Henry “Hank” Augustsson, and the beloved wife of the late Marshall L. Williams.
Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst
AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
2 Framingham Students on Dean’s List at Plymouth State University
PLYMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE — More than 350 students were named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the Spring 2022 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
2 With Ties To Fuller To Become New Assistant Principals at Framingham Middle School
FRAMINGHAM -There will be two new assistant principals at Fuller Middle School to start the 2022-23 school year, said Principal Kerry Wood. At the end of the 2021-22 school year, Mike Stevens retired as an assistant principal. Assistant Principal Lisa Cogliandro will retire at the end of the 2022 calendar...
Framingham: Vehicle Struck Pole & Rolled Over at 2:30 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a rollover crash on Sunday morning, August 21. The crash was reported at 2:34 a.m. at 168 Summer Street on Sunday, according to the police police log. A vehicle struck a telephone pole and rolled over onto its roof,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson...
Massachusetts teen found dead in New Hampshire 49 years ago; case is unsolved
RINDGE, N.H. — It has been 49 years since a Massachusetts teenager disappeared and was later found dead in New Hampshire. Authorities said James Teta, 15, vanished from his home in Revere on Aug. 23, 1973. His body was found two days later in the woods off Route 119...
DA: 4-year-old that fell from window in Boston has died
The 4-year-old child who fell out of a window in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood last week has died, the Suffolk District Attorney told Boston 25 Wednesday. Mother Erika Moon previously told reporters that he was brain dead and unable to move. Moon told Boston 25 that her son was playing...
