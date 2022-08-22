ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham High Marching Band Car Wash Raises More Than $700

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High marching band held a car wash last week at CJ’s in Nobscot and raised more than $700. The Framingham Flyers Marching Band has been working hard to get ready for its NESBA competition season. You can see them perform at Flyers home football games at halftime and at the competitions throughout the Commonwealth.
