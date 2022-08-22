Read full article on original website
In the Garden: Fixing dead grass
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer months wind down, have you found dead spots in your grass? In this week’s In the Garden, Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi show us how to fix that.
What to do: Sunday, August 28
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Sunday, August 28, 2022. The Howard Center is hosting the 12th annual Zoe’s Race, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. At Burlington’s Oakledge park, there will be a...
Vergennes Day celebrated Saturday
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The smallest city in Vermont held its biggest celebration… the 40th annual Vergennes Day. The event draws people from across Addison and Chittenden counties, and beyond to celebrate the tiny city. The event kicked off in the morning with a pancake breakfast at the fire department before the rest of the festivities took place. More than 60 local vendors set up on the Vergennes city green, too. Organizers and vendors say they were happy to see so many people come out to enjoy the wagon rides, activities, and music.
Scottish Festival underway this Saturday
Meet the newest National Weather Service meteorologist in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service in Burlington has a new top dog, and he’s already familiar with our region. Gabe Langbauer is the new Meteorologist in Charge for Burlington’s office out of the airport. The Lyndon grad is excited to be back in Vermont after a tenure in Denver working for the NWS out west.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beautiful weather will continue today. After morning dense fog in spots, the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. It will be warmer, with highs in the low 80s. Monday will be warmer yet, and the humidity will return. Highs will be well into the 80s, with a few spots possibly hitting 90 degrees. Dew points will be well into the 60s, so it will be quite muggy out there.
What to do: Saturday, August 27
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Rutland’s inaugural Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes begins downtown at 12:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a variety of family activities.
Burlington businesses provide stab resistant vests to Howard Center outreach team
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stab proof vests will now be part of the Howard Center Street Outreach Team’s apparel. The Burlington Business Association raised $5,000 from private donors including local businesses to outfit one vest per outreach team member. The Howard Center Outreach Team meets people where they are...
Burlington VFW to transform into housing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The VFW in Burlington is getting a makeover. The Champlain Housing Trust will be transforming the current site into a five-story apartment building. Their CEO Michael Monte says they’ve been in talks with the organization for about a year. The top floors will host 38...
Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Search crews have found a Plattsburgh senior with dementia who went missing early Friday. Plattsburgh Police say 86-year-old Fred Kelley, 86, left his house on foot Friday morning and didn’t come back. He was found safe late Friday afternoon. There were no immediate details on where he was found or his condition.
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016
Vt. social service nonprofits struggle under staffing vacancies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont’s statewide workforce crisis continues, social service nonprofits have been hit especially hard. One in every seven Vermonters works for a nonprofit, according to the United Way, but many organizations have faced staffing challenges since the beginning of the pandemic. Teachers and employees with...
Williston police to hold sobriety checkpoints in September
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September. Williston Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month. The focus is on people who are driving drunk, under the influence...
VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely ‘temporary’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials with the Vermont State Credit Union on Friday clarified that their recent decision to put a hold on new cannabis business accounts is only likely temporary. With Vermont’s retail cannabis market poised to become fully operational later this fall, the credit union recently announced it’s...
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 has confirmed there was a stabbing on Riverside avenue on Friday night. At last check, Burlington Police and Fire were both on scene there. We know one person was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
Burlington roundtable takes aim at health care worker shortage
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will need 9,000 health care workers over the next decade, according to leaders who came together in Burlington Friday to discuss the problem. The UVM Medical Center is asking Vermont regulators for a double-digit rate increase primarily because of increased costs of staffing. Across the state, hospitals spent $115 million last year on traveling nurses.
Man charged with negligent operation after sideswiping police cruiser
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington motorist is facing multiple charges after police say he sideswiped into a police car that made a traffic stop. This is video of the damage to the police vehicle. Williston Police say an officer was making a traffic stop in that cruiser with the blue emergency lights on. That s when 43-year old Amir Pickersgill allegedly crashed into the police car and took off southbound on I-89 at around 2:00AM this morning. Another officer finally stopped the black Ford pickup truck. No one was injured.
